₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,242 members, 3,465,542 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 08:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. (4899 Views)
2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made / The All New Range Rover Velar – First Shot / 5 Crazy Copycat Cars At A Chinese Auto Show (1) (2) (3) (4)
|All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by AutoJoshNG: 8:39pm On Apr 07
Formerly known as QX56, it is the largest SUV in the Infiniti line-up. It has not been fully redesigned since 2011. However, Infiniti has just revealed the monograph concept of the the upcoming model.
The real deal will be seen at the New York Auto Show next week.
The massive front grill and higher headlight gives it a smarter and more imposing look compared to the current model. Whilst maintaining a slightly similar side profile.
According to Infiniti, this "illustrates how the design of INFINITI's QX80 could evolve".
What do you think about this new look?
https://autojosh.com/infiniti-qx80/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Kaslino(m): 8:50pm On Apr 07
Nice concept.I give it two weeks after its launch,it will be in lagos.
E-Money and Churchill already placing orders d same way dem take rush 2016 Lexus LX 570.
So after 3years,3months and 6days of active membership,i am happy to be formally inducted into the League of FTC.Special thanks go to:
Grand Patron,CEO,DG,IG and Grand Commander in Chief of the Nairaland forces,Chief 'Zanzan' of Nigeria,Oga Seun Osewa.Thank u 4 dis initiative.
The Patron,Car talk section,AutoJoshNG.Baba,keep up the good work.
To the 5 NLders who liked my comment,Triple tuaile to all of you.
Not forgetting my able mods esp. Lala nd Fynestboi
And all NLders who have liked and shared my previous comments.May our data be doubled and our service be strong.
*Oya,make i face my book.Cons Law exam 4 OAU 2day o strong pass d bread and watery beans i wan chop*
zooms off in my 2018 Infiniti QX80
8 Likes
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by ironheart(m): 5:48am
Hehehehe, now they are talking, nice concept, unlike the current infinity QX headlights makes it look like an overweight pig..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by nurey(m): 6:51am
In Ibadan we call it "Fool sized loosiri gip"
2 Likes
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Saint52(m): 6:59am
Otolo
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by sakalisis(m): 7:01am
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Error111: 7:02am
Dear Nairalanders
Please i don't like how my skin looks very rough & unsexy, i want you to kindly suggest a good body cream for me.
I want a cream that will make my skin very soft, fresh, smooth, and fair (without bleaching)
Please i really need your suggestions.
Thanks
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by maxiuc(m): 7:02am
Hope sey ego cheap for ibadan
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by bmxshop: 7:02am
Good.
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by buchilino(m): 7:04am
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT TO NISSAN, Y DO DEY LIKE BUILDING VEHICLES DATS LOOK LIKE AN OVER BLOATED CASKET.
2 Likes
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by cr7rooney10(m): 7:04am
BabaGod oo emi fera Moto oo
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Mubby4luv(m): 7:05am
Error111:You need to talk to Bobrisky ASAP.
1 Like
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by nepapole(m): 7:06am
This ride has always bin ugly jus like his cousin, Nissan armada.
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by 2shur: 7:08am
Nissan na rugged car.
If not for electrical problems
I still prefer nissan.
Coupe
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by benuejosh(m): 7:09am
you'll see it in Nigeria the very week it is released into the market. Yet there's no money in the economy.
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by shewa88(m): 7:11am
This is breathtaking
beauty
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:15am
I don't rili like Cars with ugly exterior
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Dottore: 7:20am
The ride for ndi Odogwu like me
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by seenter84: 7:29am
Ugly concept
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by jarrot(m): 7:31am
Error111:
You can as well post a picture of your rough & unsexy skin for our peruse.
what ever happened to common sense
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by obitwice06(m): 7:34am
nepapole:Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha the thing too big and non economical. Armada wọwọ pass
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by nepapole(m): 7:46am
obitwice06:I taya for d 2 worwor rides ooo.
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by noobsaibot2(m): 7:52am
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Mckandre(m): 7:56am
What kind of monstrosity is this?
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by fitinwell: 8:00am
AutoJoshNG:
Op but I can't locate the. side veiw mirrors..Abi na for showroom ni...
|Re: All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. by Goahead(m): 8:15am
fitinwell:It could be replaced by real time cameras
(0) (Reply)
Help! Am In Love With G-wagon. Only The Latest Model Will Do. / 2008 Camry Dashboard / Part Suppliers : "The Greatest Night Mare In The Automobile Repair Industry"
Viewing this topic: Lukayly, Fessy09(m), timilehin007(m), Goahead(m), sammytee59(m), makizee(m), pstnicodemus(m), Xtopher123(m), toluodek(m), yashau(m), Seenyo, Vastjoy(m), kabillion(m), Drdreyy, Bossontop(m), Timmmy(m), tashan, olawonder(m), TempleChinedum(m), Olukat(m), Mykcool(m), cabbasa, Kompressor, Aniye2012, Fugitive, nurey(m), seighapaul(m), Shoboy6h, Jaynom(m), stevecantrell, tensazangetsu20(m), adex90(f), akhabbey(m), Agiemars(f), simijimi and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9