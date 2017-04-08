Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / All New Infiniti QX80 SUV Revealed Ahead Of New York Auto Show. (4899 Views)

The real deal will be seen at the New York Auto Show next week.



The massive front grill and higher headlight gives it a smarter and more imposing look compared to the current model. Whilst maintaining a slightly similar side profile.



According to Infiniti, this "illustrates how the design of INFINITI's QX80 could evolve".



What do you think about this new look?



https://autojosh.com/infiniti-qx80/



Nice concept.I give it two weeks after its launch,it will be in lagos.



E-Money and Churchill already placing orders d same way dem take rush 2016 Lexus LX 570.



Hehehehe, now they are talking, nice concept, unlike the current infinity QX headlights makes it look like an overweight pig.. 5 Likes 1 Share

In Ibadan we call it "Fool sized loosiri gip" 2 Likes

Otolo

Hope sey ego cheap for ibadan

Good.

WITH ALL DUE RESPECT TO NISSAN, Y DO DEY LIKE BUILDING VEHICLES DATS LOOK LIKE AN OVER BLOATED CASKET. 2 Likes

BabaGod oo emi fera Moto oo

Error111:

This ride has always bin ugly jus like his cousin, Nissan armada.

Nissan na rugged car.

If not for electrical problems

I still prefer nissan.

Coupe

you'll see it in Nigeria the very week it is released into the market. Yet there's no money in the economy.

This is breathtaking





beauty

I don't rili like Cars with ugly exterior

The ride for ndi Odogwu like me

Ugly concept

nepapole:

This ride has always bin ugly jus like his cousin, Nissan armada. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha the thing too big and non economical. Armada wọwọ pass Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahathe thing too big and non economical. Armada wọwọ pass

obitwice06:



Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha the thing too big and non economical. Armada wọwọ pass I taya for d 2 worwor rides ooo. I taya for d 2 worwor rides ooo.

What kind of monstrosity is this?

Op but I can't locate the. side veiw mirrors..Abi na for showroom ni... Op but I can't locate the. side veiw mirrors..Abi na for showroom ni...