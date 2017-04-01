Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FG Announces Discovery Of Epilepsy Drug- Vanguard (4888 Views)

The Minister of Science and Technology announced this at the closing ceremony of the one week Technology Expo held at Eagle Square, Abuja. He said the drug was discovered by one of its 17 agencies charged with the responsibility of identifying local solution for local problems.

According to the Director General of the agency, Prof. Sunday Thomas, the anti-epilepsy drug was developed from the root of the plant belonging to the Celeastraceae family, which was identified and investigated for its chemical and biological properties for the treatment of epilepsy.

He said that the Phytochemical, antimicrobial brine shrimp lethality btest and toxicity test were carried out. The toxicity test, he said showed that the plant material was quite safe for consumption.

According to him, am antiepileptic studies carried out indicated that the plant extract was effective in the control of epileptic seizures in Swiss albino mice of mixed sexes.



This is a great news for all of us in Nigeria. But my fears are quality control measures and effectiveness. Remember Dr Abalaka HIV Drugs that went viral years ago. Thank God this one is coming from the FG

Let us hope it works 6 Likes

Nice development. finally epileptic patients will feel free and regain their confidence.





But i need an explanation please, why is it that mice are always use as a specimen for experimental purpose.



If it is successful the poor animal is safe, but if it is the other way round nko?



Animals activist need to do something asap. 1 Like

[quote author=ourema post=55367829][/quote]



Op which kind wahala be this, FTC on your own post? 1 Like

Calm down they are asleep, me sef i de one urgent and important meeting like this, thats why i am online.



Lala is even snoring now, but let me help you wake him



Lalasticala!!! Calm down they are asleep, me sef i de one urgent and important meeting like this, thats why i am online.Lala is even snoring now, but let me help you wake himLalasticala!!! 2 Likes

Pretty cool let's see how far they go in clinical trials. 1 Like

Nice. FG can achieve more if they would actually set out towards identifying local solutions for local problems.

Nice development, but this is only an experimental drug which should be handed over to NAFDAC for appropriate clinical trials as SHETCO aren't permitted by law to conduct clinical trials beyond stage 2 1 Like

Nice one

Story. Hemp Oil can treat it. Hemp has so many medicinal uses but our "mumu" leaders don't know. Story. Hemp Oil can treat it. Hemp has so many medicinal uses but our "mumu" leaders don't know.

Are you sure it's not sex enhancer drug, cos that all Nigeria knows and is good at producing.

Okay but i hope they are sure tho

It will help the BMC crew alot, their brain cells are epileptic when functioning

they should make glasses for people like me abeg. i have eyes but cannot see lol

I pray and hope this is real.



It's a great development, I am just skeptical because I know the process of drug development is a complex and usually drawn-out process with placebos and clinical trials.



Up Nigeria!



And iya bola wount have any reason not to fry the meat again They have tried at least they can now add sikiras name to the sweeping rosterAnd iya bola wount have any reason not to fry the meat again

This is what I like to read; not BBNaija bullshit.



Shouting "based on logistics" all over the place like mental people. Same logistics killing brave soldiers fighting in Northeast. 1 Like

The international pharmaceutical gangters will arm twist and blackmail the FG to kill this story soon.

hope it's out soon

my dad is a patient

hurts me so much to see him go through so much pain

There is yet hope. Let them test it first on our 'epileptic power supply'.