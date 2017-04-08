₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA
Prince George's County Student Accepted to 14 Colleges
A talented high school student in Prince George's County has a big decision to make soon -- she was accepted to 14 colleges and universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Stanford.
Olawunmi Akinlemibola, a senior at DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland, was accepted to Ivy League schools, the University of Maryland and several other institutions.
The 18-year-old has a 4.15 GPA and already has earned college credit. She works hard for her success, her guidance counselor, Stacy Kline, said.
"I'm just amazed by her," she said. "It's the internal drive that she has."
Akinlemibola said her family's support is key. She lives with her father, but her mother and two sisters are home in Nigeria, where she was born. In a recent interview, she began to cry as she spoke about her mother.
"Even though she's not here physically, she takes care of me. Emotionally, she provides a lot of support," the student said. She hopes her family will be reunited this year.
Akinlemibola said part of what drives her to succeed is a sense that she has opportunities her parents didn't have.
"They’ve just gone through so much, and it's like, this is like the least I can do, is do well in school," she said.
Here's where Akinlemibola was accepted, according to WTOP:
Emory University
Brown University
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
University of Maryland, College Park
Swarthmore College
Grinnell College
Amherst College
University of Chicago
Duke University
Stanford University
Cornell University
Princeton University
Harvard University
University of Pennsylvania
Akinlemibola said Stanford is the front-runner. She would study biology and, with scholarships, pay just $300 per year in tuition.
Source: http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Prince-Georges-County-Student-Accepted-to-14-Colleges-418687613.html
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Kenshiiii: 1:01am
Wow!! 14 schools including Harvard and Princeton, University of Chicago and Stanford! That's a lot. Aji se bi Oyo la n ri, awa o kin se egbe baba enikan
Yet! this is small fry to us . I saw some people from the land of the rising Mark Nsukabags self sharing Gala/fanyogo on some threads few days back mentioning Yoruba all over the place lol. Lmaooo they actually think Yorubas are competing with them
Kiiiiids, call us the day you produce a Nobel and 10 Grammy award winners then we can talk. Y'all still beneath us. Facts! Please don't get carried away . Applying to all Ivy league schools is a choice. It's not necessary when you are sure of getting into the one you applied to
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Kenshiiii: 1:04am
The developers from the land of the rising Mark Nsukabags are already crying on the thread as usual
Oya e gba biscuit
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by seunlly(m): 1:13am
Akiika.
Did I need to congratulate her? No.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by igwebuike01: 1:26am
14 mushroom universities The type of glorified secondary school our minister of finance finished from Wake me up when she is admitted by ALL IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITITES
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 1:34am
Igbos are the ones that know how to do it.
We get ALL 8 IVY LEAGUE schools plus others, not this combination up there.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Kenshiiii: 1:38am
igwebuike01:
InyinyaAgbaOku:
I don't need a soothsayer to know these clowns are from the land of the rising Mark Nsukabags . Clowns that don't know Stanford, Harvard and Princeton are Ivy league schools. Not like we were expecting anything different. E dey una body .You people should just do fast..
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by oyinkinola: 1:50am
....unlike the senators!
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by igbofocus: 2:23am
this is good................ all i see is competition
the kain pimple wey full the girl face ehn, na to become reverend sister after school remain o!
but wait o................. 14 schools vs 8 ivy league schools which one better pass?
#IGBOs blaze the trail, others copy them!
IGBO AMAKA!
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Guestlander: 2:30am
igbofocus:
Where did you get your own degree from? Harvard or Princeton?
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by YonkijiSappo: 2:41am
Afonja girl!
Some idiats don't know top schools in the USA...lol, they are hating on this girl's achievements because ....**cough cough* she isn't from their tribe.
I suggest they check the list of top schools in the USA to cure them of their hate.
https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/national-universities
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by igbofocus: 3:07am
Guestlander:
does not matter!
what matters is that we stay on this topic!
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Lincoln275(m): 3:19am
Yoruba all d way
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Guestlander: 3:43am
igbofocus:
You are trying to belittle a young girl whose achievements are remarkable enough to be carried by a major news outlet like NBC whereas your own degree is probably worth less than the paper it was written on.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by salford: 3:59am
WOW...
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Kenshiiii: 4:11am
1Rebel:
Shhhhhhhhhh
Just..
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by YonkijiSappo: 4:24am
Hhaha, some people are dying of hate o!
5 Ivy list schools and other top Universities such as the University of Chicago on her list, but to them, they are still "mushroom schools", simply because the girl in question does not have 'yam legs' and a hairy upper lip.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by OkoYiboz: 4:42am
1Rebel:
Cornell, Duke, Stanford, Princeton, Harvard are mushroom schools?
Are you aware that the standards there are so high that if an Igbo man drops out of any of them, the elders in Igboland would confer him with a chieftaincy title?
I don't think you're Igbo, Ndigbo aren't this daft.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Sunnynwa: 4:48am
OkoYiboz:
Dude, the Igbo lads are receiving offers from all 8 Ivy League schools and this one only managed 5 Ivy League schools.
If e no be panadol, e no fit be like panadol.
However, congratulations to the girl. She's done well for herself
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by OkoYiboz: 4:49am
Sunnynwa:
Professor, kindly list the 2 Ivy league schools that offered her admission.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by sean1000x: 4:53am
Afonjas dragging feet with Igbos as if Igbos are their mate. They were up all night yesterday searching, searching, searching for a yorubaa who was accepted to ALL IVY league schools, they couldn't find one, so they had to go with this with mostly non Ivy schools. Afonjas...get the difference between the Igbo performers 3 yrs in a row accepted into ALL IVY LEAGUE SCHOOLS not one or two as this beautiful young lady.
Afonjas stop dragging feet with Igbos, they are not your mate! If you are man enough to challenge Igbos, agree to separation as confident Igbos are demanding, between God and man, you will know what Igbos are made of...What Israel is doing to arab nations will be a child's play to what Biafraa will do to Oduo Republic and Arewa. Any attempt to misbehave, we will strike your coneheads with Biafraa made weapons back to Togo and Benin Republic. Don't hide under evil, wicked One Nigeria where Igbos are marginalized to drag feet with Igbos.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Sunnynwa: 4:57am
OkoYiboz:
They are 5 actually. My apologies.
|Re: Olawunmi Akinlemibola Accepted Into 14 Universities In USA by Guestlander: 6:43am
OkoYiboz:
I don't think so too, I think some people are deliberately trying to make Igbo look petty and stupid.
