|Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by obafemee80(m): 1:35am
Kick off Time: 5.30pm WAT
Chelsea can move another step closer to securing the Premier League title with victory at Bournemouth on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Antonio Conte's side maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.
That gap could be closed to four points by the time Chelsea play on Saturday evening if Tottenham beat Watford earlier in the day.
The midweek victory over City was the perfect response for Chelsea after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run to five matches on Wednesday after grabbing a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Liverpool.
The draw lifted the Cherries seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Team news
Victor Moses could be available to return for Chelsea after missing the last two games with a toe injury.
Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is rated as only 50/50 because of a knee injury.
Opta stats
Bournemouth have lost six of their eight games against Chelsea in all competitions (W2). Their only win at home came in their first game against them in September 1988.
Eden Hazard has scored three times in three previous Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.
Antonio Conte's side have won 33 points from their 15 away games so far in 2016-17; only twice in Chelsea's history have they picked up more points at this stage of the season (35 in 2003/04 and 38 in 2004/05).
Bournemouth have won consecutive Premier League fixtures at the Vitality Stadium, netting five goals in the process. They could win three in a row for just the second time in the competition (also in October 2016).
Josh King has doubled his Premier League goal tally from last season (6) with 12 goals, scoring nine goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for the Cherries
Diego Costa has netted just one goal in his last five away appearances in the Premier League, this after scoring eight in his previous nine this season.
Costa hasn't scored in any of his last three Premier League appearances and he's never gone four in a row in the competition without scoring. The last time he did this in league competition was in La Liga with Atletico Madrid in January 2014.
http://www.skysports.com/football/bmouth-vs-chelsea/356645
http://www.espnfc.com.ng/matchstats?gameId=450690
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Chikelue2000(m): 1:01pm
being a long time guys Chelsea will win
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by WizBLANCE(m): 1:13pm
YES, THREE POINTS ONLY.... THE SCORE LINE IS NOT MY PROBLEM.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Movingcoil(m): 2:55pm
Jhh
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by haffaze777(m): 3:43pm
all I need is 3point Pere nothing less
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Horlawoomey(m): 3:53pm
You can also do this Chelsea
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by oludavis123: 4:38pm
I go watch am!
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by nmreports: 4:41pm
Ofcourse Bournemouth is winning.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by abimbawealth(f): 4:43pm
We are here
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by GloriaNinja(f): 4:43pm
Chelsea will be thrashed! Team Man United!
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by krystiankachi(m): 4:46pm
C'mon you fuccking rentboys!!!!
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by krystiankachi(m): 4:47pm
GloriaNinja:lmao 'Team Sixth' or maybe 'Team draw'
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by lilmonarch: 4:47pm
Chelsea got this under control
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by AnthonioAlsaid: 4:48pm
now we here
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by kushman123(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by kushman123(m): 4:50pm
who talk say Chelsea no go win
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by GloriaNinja(f): 4:53pm
krystiankachi:well, I don't give a poo! I'm still Team Man United, never backing down.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by NubiLove(m): 4:54pm
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Tallesty1(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by dacovajnr: 4:57pm
GloriaNinja:You Win ☛ 6th, You lose ☛ 6th, you draw ☛ 6th
Goan prepare for midweek fixture,atleast to get 2 shot on target this time around e
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by GloriaNinja(f): 5:01pm
dacovajnr:If I flog the hell out of you eh! lol
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Moreoffaith(m): 5:02pm
GG 12
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 5:07pm
Chelsea to lose this one
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by krystiankachi(m): 5:07pm
GloriaNinja:Okay, you guys making top 4 or nah?
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by GloriaNinja(f): 5:09pm
krystiankachi:I should be asking you
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by krystiankachi(m): 5:14pm
GloriaNinja:Me How so?
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Drabeey(m): 5:15pm
BOURNEMOUTH 0 vs 3 CHELSEA
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by nairaman66(m): 5:18pm
Bournemouth 1 vs 4 Chelsea
Hazard brace!!
Costa
Alonso
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by GloriaNinja(f): 5:20pm
krystiankachi:LOG OUT IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by krystiankachi(m): 5:24pm
GloriaNinja:Okay Are you pissed off rn? You should calm down and watch Chelsea win
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (0. - 0) - Live by Richy4(m): 5:30pm
Tottenham might win the premier league this season....The way they win matches effortlessly is just scary ..
