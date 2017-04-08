Kick off Time: 5.30pm WAT



Chelsea can move another step closer to securing the Premier League title with victory at Bournemouth on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).



Antonio Conte's side maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.



That gap could be closed to four points by the time Chelsea play on Saturday evening if Tottenham beat Watford earlier in the day.



The midweek victory over City was the perfect response for Chelsea after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace at the weekend.



Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run to five matches on Wednesday after grabbing a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Liverpool.



The draw lifted the Cherries seven points clear of the relegation zone.



Team news



Victor Moses could be available to return for Chelsea after missing the last two games with a toe injury.



Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is rated as only 50/50 because of a knee injury.



Opta stats



Bournemouth have lost six of their eight games against Chelsea in all competitions (W2). Their only win at home came in their first game against them in September 1988.



Eden Hazard has scored three times in three previous Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.



Antonio Conte's side have won 33 points from their 15 away games so far in 2016-17; only twice in Chelsea's history have they picked up more points at this stage of the season (35 in 2003/04 and 38 in 2004/05).



Bournemouth have won consecutive Premier League fixtures at the Vitality Stadium, netting five goals in the process. They could win three in a row for just the second time in the competition (also in October 2016).



Josh King has doubled his Premier League goal tally from last season (6) with 12 goals, scoring nine goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for the Cherries



Diego Costa has netted just one goal in his last five away appearances in the Premier League, this after scoring eight in his previous nine this season.



Costa hasn't scored in any of his last three Premier League appearances and he's never gone four in a row in the competition without scoring. The last time he did this in league competition was in La Liga with Atletico Madrid in January 2014.



