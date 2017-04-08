Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Have You Dated A Girl/Guy Who Doesn't FORGIVE? (5301 Views)

Any Lady Who Doesn't Pass At Least 15 Of These, Not Wife Material- Joro Olumofin / 4 Guys Dated This Lady And Died After Leaving Her / Any Guy Who Doesn't Have A House And A Car Should Not Get Married Or Even Date! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





I met her here on Nairaland, I sent her a PM and she replied. I thought, hmm, awesome -- after all these years and countless ignored PM's, maybe she likes me and what she's seen on my profile.



We exchanged numbers that morning (it was a Friday morning) but I did not call her until the next day. When we eventually spoke, I found out we had so many things in common and I really liked her because she spoke well, was witty and did not beat around the bush; things I love in a woman. Although there was like four years age difference between us (she was the older one) we still decided to keep in touch and grow the relationship to see where it goes.



For the first week, it was pure bliss, we would talk and talk on the phone. We discussed all sorts of things, I didn't feel a need to be guarded or anything; she was a no holds-barred-kind-of-person. We talked about so many things: career, interests, hobbies, five year plans, ten year plans -- the works, everything.



By the third week, we were beginning to have serious feeling for each other and the relationship was becoming increasingly sweeter. I discovered that she liked to hear and talk about dirty things (by dirty, I mean sexy and raunchy) and that sparked my interest in her the more. I think it was the same for her because she told me she felt really happy each time she called or I called her.



By the fourth week, on a Monday, we made plans to see that Sunday. The agreement was that I would come visit her and then she would return the visit in two weeks time. Okay, great.



Then I got robbed. Armed robbers came to my house to rob me. That was on Tuesday of that same week. The armed robbers carted away my laptop, phones, modem and other valuables. It was quite a dark time for me. I had to use all the money I had to replace the items the robbers took. After I was done replacing all of those things, I was quite broke and I figured I would not be able to make it down to her place anymore.



We'd initially agreed that would I call to confirm my coming on Sunday by Friday before noon. I couldn't do that because I did not have a phone. I went to my cousin's house and borrowed a phone from him, and then went to retrieve my SIM on the Friday that I was supposed to call her to confirm. Before I could finish getting back online that day, it was well past 4 pm. The moment I switched the phone on, her call came in.



We hadn't spoken at all since the robbery incident happened so I tried to bring her up to speed on my current situation and also to let her know that I would not be able to make it. She banged the phone on me.



I tried to call back. Called severally, but she wouldn't pick up. Hmmm. So I let her be.I called again two days later, this time she picked but she made it clear she was angry with me for not having called her. I apologized several times and also told her what happened but that did not pacify her or cool down her anger. She then told me that I'd done something which she hates passionately, this, that, bla-bla-bla. Again, I apologized to her. But she wasn't having any of it.



I then asked her how much time she needed in order to get over my slight, to my surprise, she said nine months. I kid you not: nine months to get over the fact that someone did not call you when they were supposed to call!



I thought she was joking, but no she wasn't. She meant every word of it.



I waited two weeks and then called her. I wasn't calling her because I wanted to beg again -- I just wanted to let her know what a terrible human being she was. If it takes nine months to forgive a delayed call, I bet It will take ten years to forgive a slight of a higher magnitude.



I broke things off there and then. I don't need that kind of negativity in my life. No one does.













Please share your experience dating a person who just won't forgive and is quick to anger. Have you ever dated a girl who finds it very hard to forgive people; even for minor and petty offences that should take not more than a day to get over? Please share your story and how you dealt with it. I'll go first.Please share your experience dating a person who just won't forgive and is quick to anger. 25 Likes 1 Share

Ishilove did I not forgive you? 13 Likes

yea.mine is ever ready to cast a spell at any given time and i was enduring her because i deflowered her.she is my ex now,i dont call her but she still calls me,we do chat also.

HungerBAD:

lshiIove did I not forgive you? Una go just dey hype this girl...shey Na so this lshIove sabi fυck reach ni??

Because I am not understanding Una go just dey hype this girl...shey Na so this lshIove sabi fυck reach ni??Because I am not understanding 27 Likes

HungerBAD:

Ishilove did I not forgive you? Just the same way I forgave you Just the same way I forgave you 2 Likes

ILoveToFuCcK:



Una go just dey hype this girl...shey Na so this lshIove sabi fυck reach ni??

Because I am not understanding This kind of comment is expected from you because I watched your brain climb over 3rd Mainland bridge railings and dive into the Lagoon. It even made Nairaland frontpage. This kind of comment is expected from you because I watched your brain climb over 3rd Mainland bridge railings and dive into the Lagoon. It even made Nairaland frontpage. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg bros wetin be her moniker make I bash sense into her empty hollow skull? 5 Likes 1 Share

WriteBoy, you dodged a bullet. What a terrible human being! She is probably the type who will wait patiently for years to wrong a perceived slight 6 Likes

Let me digress from your main question. Actually, the unpronounced reason why the girl decided to discard you, albeit indirectly without you knowing - forget about the pronounced 9 months ish - was that the misfortune you encountered and relayed to her made it easy for her to know your financial worth. You fell below her expected class - financially. Thank your stars. 51 Likes

ILoveToFuCcK:

Una go just dey hype this girl...shey Na so this lshIove sabi fυck reach ni?? Because I am not understanding If I were the mode, I would've banned you from nairaland. Pls don't ask me why If I were the mode, I would've banned you from nairaland. Pls don't ask me why 1 Like

ikp120:

Abeg bros wetin be her moniker make I bash sense into her empty hollow skull?

Chairman, haha -- e never reach like that. the thing wey go do her dey wait for her front. Bygones are bygones my bro.



Hmmm, Nigerians are quick to judge. Some people think it is because of money. That's actually kind of sad. Didn't even contemplate that angle. Ishilove the snake thinks that I cooked up a predicament. Well, sorry madam, I am not a thirsty and broke man. I always have money to make positive financial choices. A lot of things went on that I couldn't fit into that piece above.



Perhaps I should explain why I needed to get my work tools back: Can you imagine a freelancer being without his laptop, his workstation and main source of income? Never! That is the reason why I placed topmost priority to getting my work rig set up after the incident because I am a virtual worker.







Anyways, what do I care -- I've exactly zero bleeps to give. This dude has moved on. Chairman, haha -- e never reach like that. the thing wey go do her dey wait for her front. Bygones are bygones my bro.Hmmm, Nigerians are quick to judge. Some people think it is because of money. That's actually kind of sad. Didn't even contemplate that angle. Ishilove the snake thinks that I cooked up a predicament. Well, sorry madam, I am not a thirsty and broke man. I always have money to make positive financial choices. A lot of things went on that I couldn't fit into that piece above.Perhaps I should explain why I needed to get my work tools back: Can you imagine a freelancer being without his laptop, his workstation and main source of income? Never! That is the reason why I placed topmost priority to getting my work rig set up after the incident because I am a virtual worker.Anyways, what do I care -- I've exactly zero bleeps to give. This dude has moved on. 1 Like

I never meet that kind person n anytime i do

she go know say mine worse pass

Ishilove:

WriteBoy, you dodged a bullet. What a terrible human being! She is probably the type who will wait patiently for years to wrong a perceived slight

Not just a bullet: a speeding train, a poisoned arrow, a lifewire and other dangerous things that kill without warning. Not just a bullet: a speeding train, a poisoned arrow, a lifewire and other dangerous things that kill without warning. 10 Likes

WriteBoy:





Not just a bullet: a speeding train, a poisoned arrow, a lifewire and other dangerous things that kill without warning. She will get worse with age She will get worse with age 1 Like

Ighoga898:



If I were the mode, I would've banned you from nairaland. Pls don't ask me why As you no be mod(and you can never be) calm down go find pυssy fυck...you just carry the matter for head like Used condom....



You no sabi spell mod seff



You sure say you sabi fυck sha?? As you no be mod(and you can never be) calm down go find pυssy fυck...you just carry the matter for head like Used condom....You no sabi spell mod seffYou sure say you sabi fυck sha?? 4 Likes

Diplomaticbeing:

Let me digress from your main question. Actually, the unpronounced reason why the girl decided to discard you, albeit indirectly without you knowing - forget about the pronounced 9 months ish - was that the misfortune you encountered and relayed to her made it easy for her to know your financial worth. You fell below her expected class - financially. Thank your stars.

Nah -- I don't think. I have a fairly well paying job which she knows about and she has even started working sef. It couldn't have been that. She just had a stony heart. Nah -- I don't think. I have a fairly well paying job which she knows about and she has even started working sef. It couldn't have been that. She just had a stony heart. 4 Likes

Ishilove:



This kind of comment is expected from you because I watched your brain climb over 3rd Mainland bridge railings and dive into the Lagoon. It even made Nairaland frontpage.

Yawns....

Looks like all these primary three insults

Is that all





izzou:









My lungs







Nairaland boys and asslicking sha...

Hin no fit give you pυssy fυck like this o Yawns....Looks like all these primary three insultsIs that allNairaland boys and asslicking sha...Hin no fit give you pυssy fυck like this o 11 Likes

♤its



♤strictly a contract

ILoveToFuCcK:



As you no be mod(and you can never be) calm down go find pυssy fυck...you just carry the matter for head like Used condom....



You sabi spell mod seff



You sure say you sabi fυck sha?? u just made everything worse. u just made everything worse.

Nah...I can't be in that kinda relationship

brb

Diplomaticbeing:

Let me digress from your main question. Actually, the unpronounced reason why the girl decided to discard you, albeit indirectly without you knowing - forget about the pronounced 9 months ish - was that the misfortune you encountered and relayed to her made it easy for her to know your financial worth. You fell below her expected class - financially. Thank your stars. VERY INTELLIGENT 5 Likes

yea, that's why she's my ex now

am married to my first and only love

ILoveToFuCcK:



As you no be mod(and you can never be) calm down go find pυssy fυck...you just carry the matter for head like Used condom....



You sabi spell mod seff



You sure say you sabi fυck sha?? Guy you need Jesus, infact Jesus needs you 1 Like

No. I have never dated the devil's daughter. 3 Likes

yeah and she almost killed me

why should I be dating that kind of a person... No I haven't

Ask my girlfriend and my exes, the higher my love for my partner the harder it is for me to forgive when things goes south.

I am presently working on myself because I noticed that I don't have a forgiving spirit. It is as a result of my childhood experiences so before you judge her. Try to know her story.

Nobody wishes to have a stony heart we are shaped by what life throws at us.



If only you had stayed a little longer she would have come around. 7 Likes

no be today na. me sef no dey forgive