



When asked why he does it regularly , he said that it was because of the orientation he got from his mother . He hinted that in his life , he has never hit a woman because it could lead to his downfall .



He said , “ My mother spoilt me so much while she was alive and she also taught me a lot of things . I flaunt my wife on social media because of the orientation I had. Women should be respected and I am one of those that respect women so much . I have never beaten a woman and I believe it is a sin to beat a woman . There is this connectivity between a man and a woman . God removed a rib from a man to create a woman which means that women are connected to men spiritually . Whenever you raise your hand against a woman , you beat your joy , success , business, peace in your family . Watch the position of any man that beats his wife and you would know what I am talking about . Praise your wife and tell her how beautiful she is . Buy things to make her happy because her happiness could influence your business . I love my wife with everything I have . I don ’t care how it makes people feel but let everybody take example from what I do by flaunting my wife on social media . Our women need to be praised. I work hard while she stays at home to take care of our children. I don ’t regret anything I spend on my wife . If I am outside Nigeria , I always shop for her and I buy things like a blind man because she deserves it . No one can replace my wife because she would always be there. ”



The comic actor took a trip down memory lane with Saturday Beats as he shared how he and his wife became an item . Interestingly , he was always the shoulder she leaned on whenever she had a fight with her boyfriend before things went sour and God brought her to his path.



“My wife has always been in the entertainment industry; she is an actress . She is also a beauty queen . The wooing period was so serious . She had a boyfriend and I was aware of it . They had a quarrel and I was busy settling it . One day , the guy sent her a text message which made her cry for two days . In the text message, the guy said she should leave him alone and that if she said should ever come close to him again , he would leave a mark on her body that she would never forget in her life . She kept crying till we met and when I saw her , I asked why her eyes were red and she showed me the text message . I told her to wipe her tears and promised that I would replace him and be better . Months later , we met in Port -Harcourt at night and I was shocked. I asked her what she was doing there and she said she came because she heard I had a show . She said she wanted to see me and that was why she came . I offered her shelter that night . You know that they don’t leave a goat and yam in the same place ; that is how she got pregnant and we got married ,” Mr. Ibu said .



