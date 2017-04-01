₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by badassProdigy(m): 8:13am
Former housemate and DJ, Bally Baliat was on the wheel of steel last night at his fans studded eviction party.
His former housemates; Bassey, Miyonse, Kemen and Uriel among others were also present.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-lovely-photos-from-bally.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by badassProdigy(m): 8:13am
more
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by adroitvezy(m): 8:21am
call me when it gets to promise land
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Jessidaisy4(f): 8:24am
This Miyonse is always present
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by ashewoboy(m): 8:37am
una go dey hear dj bally now. dem go dey invite am for shows. xclusive don get competitor be that.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Smellymouth: 8:39am
I see ya kemen..
Keep ya head up.. Respekt.
27 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:35am
Jessidaisy4:hes waiting for TBOSS
9ICE shape you got there buddy
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Mologi(m): 9:36am
#BALLYBALLY
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by henshaw97: 9:36am
...and they have become celebrities
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by nairalandfreak(m): 9:36am
Kemen sighted
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by skarlett(f): 9:37am
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Soljaboi44(m): 9:38am
15th to comment
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by southniyikaye(m): 9:39am
badassProdigy:ballyrally.
VoiceOver king
Model in waiting
But wait o,which kin juju efe do self?
If to say dem tell him mama that time say him go make them proud,she fit no believe.
Now he is about to
elevate their status
Make them famous
Dem fit even get dem"efe street"
Moral- treat all your children equally
No do favoritism
It is well
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 9:40am
You are made my brother man. Crime will never pay unless the police decide to take their eyes off you.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Bisjosh(f): 9:41am
Kemen knows how to dress well
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by ajoke21: 9:41am
fans r reacting,ranting,attacking,blasting and very soon,they will soon start erupting like an angry volcano all because of a show.meanwhile these hms will argue,settle and move on.when voting ur fav hms,use common sense to argue with others.peace
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by EricBloodAxe: 9:43am
Thumbs up Bally...one of the most matured and cool dudes to feature in the BBN house this season.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by naza9ja(m): 9:46am
Nice
Biko, ejor, mbok, vote for Efe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Kaymaxine(m): 9:46am
EricBloodAxe:word!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by trippy(f): 9:54am
This ballyrally cap don suffer
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by princechurchill(m): 9:58am
The right boob is larger than the left one scroll up and verify
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by BlueShine(m): 10:01am
Jessidaisy4:
What do you expect from a jobless nigerian youth
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by hotspec(m): 10:04am
Ikechukwumdy
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by kowema(f): 10:20am
uriel no get another life again o. Always turning up.
Soma n Cocoice even seem busy lately
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by lailo: 10:59am
DJ....is dat one a work?
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by hoshodie(m): 11:05am
princechurchill:Savage
Urielii
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Bally's Eviction Party by Aspireahead(m): 11:28am
princechurchill:
confirmed!!!
