His former housemates; Bassey, Miyonse, Kemen and Uriel among others were also present.



See more photos below...







more

call me when it gets to promise land

This Miyonse is always present 11 Likes

. una go dey hear dj bally now. dem go dey invite am for shows. xclusive don get competitor be that 1 Like

I see ya kemen..



Keep ya head up.. Respekt. 27 Likes

Jessidaisy4:

This Miyonse is always present hes waiting for TBOSS









9ICE shape you got there buddy hes waiting for TBOSS9ICE shape you got there buddy 1 Like







...and they have become celebrities

Kemen sighted 1 Like

15th to comment

badassProdigy:

VoiceOver king

Model in waiting





But wait o,which kin juju efe do self?

If to say dem tell him mama that time say him go make them proud,she fit no believe.

Now he is about to

elevate their status

Make them famous

Dem fit even get dem"efe street"

Moral- treat all your children equally

No do favoritism

You are made my brother man. Crime will never pay unless the police decide to take their eyes off you.

Kemen knows how to dress well 6 Likes

fans r reacting,ranting,attacking,blasting and very soon,they will soon start erupting like an angry volcano all because of a show.meanwhile these hms will argue,settle and move on.when voting ur fav hms,use common sense to argue with others.peace

Thumbs up Bally...one of the most matured and cool dudes to feature in the BBN house this season. 1 Like 1 Share







Biko, ejor, mbok, vote for Efe





EricBloodAxe:

Thumbs u Bally...one of the most matured and cool dudes to feature in the BBN house this season. word!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! word!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This ballyrally cap don suffer

The right boob is larger than the left one scroll up and verify 2 Likes

Jessidaisy4:

This Miyonse is always present



What do you expect from a jobless nigerian youth What do you expect from a jobless nigerian youth 1 Like

uriel no get another life again o. Always turning up.

Soma n Cocoice even seem busy lately 2 Likes

DJ....is dat one a work?

princechurchill:

The right boob is larger than the left one scroll up and verify Savage

Urielii SavageUrielii