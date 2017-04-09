Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power: Update On Device Selection (3079 Views)

Npower: Device Selection / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / N-Power List Of Selected Applicants Is Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



For the 18,640 volunteers who had previously selected the HP Device are re-invited to go to their NPVN profile and select other devices.

Please this window of new selection for the affected volunteers would close by monday April 10 at 11:59pm prompt.





See related thread "I Received A Text From N Power That HP Selected Has Been Dropped" here http://www.nairaland.com/3731195/receive-text-n-power-hp HP Device ealier approved for selection has been discontinued from production and would no longer be available under the HP Global warranty even if the device were available for purchase in the local market. As such N-power has taken the steps to withdraw the Device from N-power selection list.For the 18,640 volunteers who had previously selected the HP Device are re-invited to go to their NPVN profile and select other devices.Please this window of new selection for the affected volunteers would close by monday April 10 at 11:59pm prompt.

how dyu guys come about this news..

because the page is not showin to reselect a new device oo 1 Like

Israeljones:

how dyu guys come about this news..

because the page is not showin to reselect a new device oo Don't mind them. People just come up with posts just to mislead the public. I wonder what they stand to achieve. Please ignore that post. Your HP is intact. Don't mind them. People just come up with posts just to mislead the public. I wonder what they stand to achieve. 1 Like 1 Share

coolesmile:

Don't mind them. People just come up with posts just to mislead the public. I wonder what they stand to achieve. Please ignore that post. Your HP is intact. bros i just taya bros i just taya 1 Like

Israeljones:



bros i just taya I saw the same info on one whatsapp group. I asked the guy what is the source of the info. Im no fit answer. That's what happens when people just copy posts and start pasting on Nairaland and Whatsapp groups without checking properly. I saw the same info on one whatsapp group. I asked the guy what is the source of the info. Im no fit answer. That's what happens when people just copy posts and start pasting on Nairaland and Whatsapp groups without checking properly.

I got this info from facebook page of plateau state social investment programme. No gain posting misleading information here. I'm a volunteer and also affected by this new development. Take it or leave it, i've done by best sharing this reliable info with you. No come here dey cry/complain later ooo. I don dey go select my own now! 1 Like

Help having issue uploading passport n id card

dandollaz:

Help having issue uploading passport n id card

That thing no get any ish. very simple and straight forward. check ur network connection. That thing no get any ish. very simple and straight forward. check ur network connection.

Ignore at your own detriments...you don't know something yet claiming over Sabi. #slowpoke everywhere

Those doubting the authienticity of this info do it at their perils. I have done the reselection.

Sometimes instead of expressing doubt, you try and comfirm. Life is simple and easy but we just make things difficult for ourselves....

Mine is not showing anything about re selecting a device

... 1 Like





I and other Npower Volunteers have checked the NPVN portal and there is nothing like re-selection of device there. If it's on your profile, then take a snapshot and show us.



HP is still intact for those who have selected. ​There is no link re-inviting anyone to re-select any device.



Check out my snapshot below. Also check the time to prove to you that your HP is intact even as I type.



If you have any contrary views, please we are expecting your snapshot. Don't come here and mislead people. The problem with most people is ignorance. Somebody somewhere decided to create a false post and people will just rush and start spreading such posts even without verifying.I and other Npower Volunteers have checked the NPVN portal and there is nothing like re-selection of device there. If it's on your profile, then take a snapshot and show us.Check out my snapshot below. Also check the time to prove to you that your HP is intact even as I type.

mynd44...come and see somebody spreading false news o

last35:

Ignore at your own detriments...you don't know something yet claiming over Sabi. #slowpoke everywhere so a whatsapp group that one dumb..ss created is your 'authentic source?' I weep for the youth of this country. so a whatsapp group that one dumb..ss created is your 'authentic source?' I weep for the youth of this country. 2 Likes

Source: Npower Ibadan North Whatsapp group. Lol. Not even on Npower facebook page or Npvn portal. I wonder when some people go get sense 1 Like

Op you think this place is Ariaria market shey 1 Like

castel428:



so a whatsapp group that one dumb..ss created is your 'authentic source?' I weep for the youth of this country. #slowpoke #slowpoke

coolesmile:

The problem with most people is ignorance. Somebody somewhere decided to create a false post and people will just rush and start spreading such posts even without verifying.



I and other Npower Volunteers have checked the NPVN portal and there is nothing like re-selection of device there. If it's on your profile, then take a snapshot and show us.



HP is still intact for those who have selected. ​There is no link re-inviting anyone to re-select any device.



Check out my snapshot below. Also check the time to prove to you that your HP is intact even as I type.



If you have any contrary views, please we are expecting your snapshot. Don't come here and mislead people. Easy bro Easy bro

I just receieved same message from N-power. I hope i've been vindicated now?

xule20:



Easy bro the information is real as I got same text to change device ... the information is real as I got same text to change device ...

xule20:



Easy bro I just received message from N-power that HP device has been droped. Who is ignorant now? You should bury your emty head in shame....olodo

Lalasticlala, this is a front page material. You can re select your device now.







coolesmile:

I saw the same info on one whatsapp group. I asked the guy what is the source of the info. Im no fit answer. That's what happens when people just copy posts and start pasting on Nairaland and Whatsapp groups without checking properly. I hope your hp is it intact,I beg u don't change the device ooooo,like u know the right thing, sometimes we need patients before concluding

But it's only two devices appearing..... 1 Like

I have gone back to select samsung. It's painful but I prefer Samsung to Afrione

I guess the op has been vindicated.

U accuse without getting patient, there some persons that gets first hand information even before the site posts it on their wall.

For those saying the post was false, maybe u should apologize to the op.

Samsung all the way 2 Likes

Dis is exactly d nigeria story,olodo evrywhr claiming 2 knw wat dey do nt knw. 1 Like