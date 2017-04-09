₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 8:34am On Apr 08
HP Device ealier approved for selection has been discontinued from production and would no longer be available under the HP Global warranty even if the device were available for purchase in the local market. As such N-power has taken the steps to withdraw the Device from N-power selection list.
For the 18,640 volunteers who had previously selected the HP Device are re-invited to go to their NPVN profile and select other devices.
Please this window of new selection for the affected volunteers would close by monday April 10 at 11:59pm prompt.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Israeljones(m): 8:39am On Apr 08
how dyu guys come about this news..
because the page is not showin to reselect a new device oo
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by coolesmile: 8:42am On Apr 08
Israeljones:Don't mind them. People just come up with posts just to mislead the public. I wonder what they stand to achieve. Please ignore that post. Your HP is intact.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Israeljones(m): 8:43am On Apr 08
coolesmile:bros i just taya
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by coolesmile: 8:48am On Apr 08
Israeljones:I saw the same info on one whatsapp group. I asked the guy what is the source of the info. Im no fit answer. That's what happens when people just copy posts and start pasting on Nairaland and Whatsapp groups without checking properly.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 9:00am On Apr 08
I got this info from facebook page of plateau state social investment programme. No gain posting misleading information here. I'm a volunteer and also affected by this new development. Take it or leave it, i've done by best sharing this reliable info with you. No come here dey cry/complain later ooo. I don dey go select my own now!
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by dandollaz: 9:23am On Apr 08
Help having issue uploading passport n id card
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Bigii(m): 11:39am On Apr 08
dandollaz:
That thing no get any ish. very simple and straight forward. check ur network connection.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by last35: 12:32pm On Apr 08
Ignore at your own detriments...you don't know something yet claiming over Sabi. #slowpoke everywhere
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 1:57pm On Apr 08
Those doubting the authienticity of this info do it at their perils. I have done the reselection.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by DrTims(m): 2:27pm On Apr 08
Sometimes instead of expressing doubt, you try and comfirm. Life is simple and easy but we just make things difficult for ourselves....
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Tyviv(f): 2:38pm On Apr 08
Mine is not showing anything about re selecting a device
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by coolesmile: 3:26pm On Apr 08
The problem with most people is ignorance. Somebody somewhere decided to create a false post and people will just rush and start spreading such posts even without verifying.
I and other Npower Volunteers have checked the NPVN portal and there is nothing like re-selection of device there. If it's on your profile, then take a snapshot and show us.
HP is still intact for those who have selected. There is no link re-inviting anyone to re-select any device.
Check out my snapshot below. Also check the time to prove to you that your HP is intact even as I type.
If you have any contrary views, please we are expecting your snapshot. Don't come here and mislead people.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kelklein(m): 6:33pm On Apr 08
mynd44...come and see somebody spreading false news o
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by castel428: 7:23pm On Apr 08
last35:so a whatsapp group that one dumb..ss created is your 'authentic source?' I weep for the youth of this country.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by castel428: 7:26pm On Apr 08
Source: Npower Ibadan North Whatsapp group. Lol. Not even on Npower facebook page or Npvn portal. I wonder when some people go get sense
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by dafuturis(m): 9:28pm On Apr 08
Op you think this place is Ariaria market shey
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by last35: 10:37pm On Apr 08
castel428:#slowpoke
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by xule20(m): 11:37pm On Apr 08
coolesmile:Easy bro
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 11:50pm On Apr 08
I just receieved same message from N-power. I hope i've been vindicated now?
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by femyomotola(m): 11:56pm On Apr 08
xule20:the information is real as I got same text to change device ...
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 11:58pm On Apr 08
I just received message from N-power that HP device has been droped. Who is ignorant now? You should bury your emty head in shame....olodo
xule20:
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by kurt09(m): 12:59am
Lalasticlala, this is a front page material. You can re select your device now.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by ghostreader: 1:06am
I hope your hp is it intact,I beg u don't change the device ooooo,like u know the right thing, sometimes we need patients before concluding
coolesmile:
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by femyomotola(m): 4:12am
But it's only two devices appearing.....
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Mopricelezz(f): 5:31am
I have gone back to select samsung. It's painful but I prefer Samsung to Afrione
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by gingger(m): 6:12am
I guess the op has been vindicated.
U accuse without getting patient, there some persons that gets first hand information even before the site posts it on their wall.
For those saying the post was false, maybe u should apologize to the op.
Samsung all the way
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by famology(m): 6:35am
Dis is exactly d nigeria story,olodo evrywhr claiming 2 knw wat dey do nt knw.
|Re: N-power: Update On Device Selection by Kokadomfreedom(m): 7:02am
Thank God i've been vindcated now. Like i said, no gain posting misleading information. Where are those un-informed people shouting false news? Oya make una start to dey appologise to me now.
