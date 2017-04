Nigerian pop star, Mr Eazi took to his Instagram yesterday to share a screenshot of a chat he had with his manager 7 years ago when he was still into organizing events, asking how much he would need to book Wizkid for a show.

He noted that he never knew he would even be an artist talkless of meeting Wizkid, also noting that 7 years on, Wizkid is still ruling the game. He said:

“#TBT my manager @mistameister & i ( As promoters ) Trying to book WizKid 7 years ago! We never knew that ild be an Artist, talk less of Working with Wiz!! Another thing to Note is that 7 years Down & Wizkid is still KINGING!!(GOALS) Keep on moving my people & pursuing ur dreams! At the end when you look back, the dots will connect!! #LifeisEazi”

See the screenshot he shared below:









