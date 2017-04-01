₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Naijahelm: 8:57am
Epic throwback photo of Big Brother Naija Housemate and finalist, Efe with a family relative.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Nwodosis(m): 9:00am
Efe may not be the favorite when it comes to making choices, but Based On Logistics I stand with him!
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by pyyxxaro: 9:05am
Obviously
They need the money
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by rowanMama(f): 9:05am
Lol
Efe for the mulla
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Geestarry(f): 9:05am
Lol. The lady sha oo. Her makeup seems to be based on logistics
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Mologi(m): 9:15am
And you tell me that Nigerians don't do Halloween!!!
she be like Masquerade and Efe dey help pack money wey they spray..
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by BreezyCB(m): 9:23am
Efe
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by hakeem4(m): 1:36pm
what's the meaning of " based on logistics " ?
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by taylor88(m): 1:36pm
dude b looking like unriped plantain from day1
abeg who get tissue paper here
my younger brother don tear d remaining we get carry do note book for school
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Emyo(m): 1:36pm
Just three comments and it made FP?
Tell me the media are supporting him.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by joshing(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Afam4eva(m): 1:37pm
Even right now, he's still a throwback. I've never seen a throwback in the present until i met Efe. After winning the money, i give him one year and we would have another throwback. Efe for the money.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by taylor88(m): 1:37pm
pyyxxaro:
dude i need dat money pass efe
blv it
diz kantry no sexy again
if fashola knw hw him go win d money he wont hesitate
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Oyind18: 1:37pm
That Efe don reach 30 years
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by YonkijiSappo: 1:37pm
All of this publicity, just to draw sympathy from the public..
Na waa o.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by kingsonJR(m): 1:37pm
efe mi guy#team efe looks m**nourished though
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Datazone(m): 1:37pm
I have no doubt in my mind that Efe will win. Warri can never carry last, kpata kpata na draw.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by veekid(m): 1:38pm
That woman's make-up was based on logistics
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by abbaapple(m): 1:38pm
Dis dude rilly need Dat cash to Change his life completely, BBnaija will be remembered for dat.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by DayDreamPictures(m): 1:38pm
what a throwback
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by CarolineOlawale(f): 1:38pm
Thank God he's not a flatino. Had it been he's a flatinos he'd be thinking of starting a drug pushing cartel with his prize money.
Flatinos are so worthless no wonder Indonesia and China keeps beheading thier people year in year out.
What a shame the flatron are to the whole of nigeria! Useless people!
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by kestolove95(f): 1:38pm
Efe will be a millionaire by 2marro
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Badgers14: 1:39pm
That make up tho
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by YuzedoWife(f): 1:39pm
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by rosrunor45: 1:39pm
based on logistics, Efe just gat win tomorrow
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by erico2k2(m): 1:39pm
hakeem4:warri talk
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Lilaex: 1:39pm
so
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by noble71(m): 1:39pm
yea everybody has an epic Throwback.
#TeamEfe
#Efeforthemoney
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by pkeleb6725(m): 1:39pm
That lady makeup tho'....na wa, na real wa
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by Dindondin(m): 1:40pm
He has not suffered reach me.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by erico2k2(m): 1:40pm
taylor88:Based on logistics EFE need the money pass U.
|Re: Epic Throwback Photo Of Efe, Big Brother Naija Housemate by jodababa: 1:40pm
