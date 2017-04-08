₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 4:34pm
Kroos just WWE pepe
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 4:35pm
aieromon:That is your property. Ours is 4th
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by wristbangle(m): 4:38pm
Useless Atletico. Mtcheww loose back to back with RM
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:44pm
This Marcelo sef
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 4:44pm
Disrespectful Marcelo just ramos that ball
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by hucienda: 4:53pm
Zizou for the title!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 4:56pm
GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL
Monsieur Greizzzmaaannn
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by EMXTAN1(m): 4:56pm
Madrid 1:1 Athletico... Up barca!!!!
I dey predict dye!!!
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:56pm
Griezmann pulls one back
RMA 1-1 ATM
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by EMXTAN1(m): 5:00pm
Is Rinaldo playing..? Or has he been sold?? Not hearing abou him no more cos the only thing he knows how to do which is score goals now eludes him
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by hucienda: 5:00pm
5 points lead could become 3 and then el clasíco?
Arrrggggghhhhh!!!
Señor Griezmann deserves to be flogged by the nairaland inhouse security man.
While in Inglaterra, Pochettino has momentarily cut his pursuit of Conte to 4 points whilst the Samba connection keeps Klopp in the hunt place for a Top 4 finish with that impressive two-minute turnaround.
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:05pm
Full time
RMA 1-1 ATM
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by OyeAjk(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by Lesky3(m): 5:19pm
nooooooo
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by thereturnoflucy(f): 5:20pm
Cheers
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by Smooyis(m): 5:22pm
Really we still have the chance to catch up and win the laliga. Up Barca
2 Likes
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by scantee(m): 5:28pm
Thanks ATM up Barca
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by Langbasa: 5:28pm
Smooyis:up barca my brother,all this ''Groundnut oil''supporters should go and hug transformer biko
|Re: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 by monerozi5590(m): 5:30pm
Zidane didn't get his substitution right, why did he substitute Kross?...He has repeated this mistake twice against Atletico Madrid.
