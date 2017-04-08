Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 (5754 Views)

Kroos just WWE pepe

aieromon:





Very near,your sixth place is waiting for you That is your property. Ours is 4th That is your property. Ours is 4th

Useless Atletico. Mtcheww loose back to back with RM

This Marcelo sef

Disrespectful Marcelo just ramos that ball

Zizou for the title!







Monsieur Greizzzmaaannn GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALMonsieur Greizzzmaaannn

Madrid 1:1 Athletico... Up barca!!!!

I dey predict dye!!!

Griezmann pulls one back



RMA 1-1 ATM

Is Rinaldo playing..? Or has he been sold?? Not hearing abou him no more cos the only thing he knows how to do which is score goals now eludes him

5 points lead could become 3 and then el clasíco?



Arrrggggghhhhh!!!



Señor Griezmann deserves to be flogged by the nairaland inhouse security man.



While in Inglaterra, Pochettino has momentarily cut his pursuit of Conte to 4 points whilst the Samba connection keeps Klopp in the hunt place for a Top 4 finish with that impressive two-minute turnaround.

Full time



RMA 1-1 ATM

nooooooo





Really we still have the chance to catch up and win the laliga. Up Barca 2 Likes

Thanks ATM up Barca

Smooyis:

Really we still have the chance to catch up and win the laliga. Up Barca up barca my brother,all this ''Groundnut oil''supporters should go and hug transformer biko up barca my brother,all this ''Groundnut oil''supporters should go and hug transformer biko