₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,529 members, 3,466,376 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) (5081 Views)
Top Wanted Boko Haram Commander Arrested At Borno LG Chairman’s House / Lai Mohammed, Others At Where The Chiboks Girls Are Receiving Treatment (photos) / Bomb Blast At Borno Mosque Leaves 6 People Dead (graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by henryanna36: 1:29pm
As shared by Abba who lives in Maiduguri....
'Thank to almighty Allah for protecting our peoples today two female suicide bombers strike judamir mosque at about 5:25am and we have 9 injured they are receiving treatment at the State specialist hospital Maiduguri'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/2-female-suicide-bombers-attack-judamir.html?m=1
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by henryanna36: 1:29pm
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by naijafella(m): 1:31pm
Merchants of death
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 2:00pm
God will sha save us
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by IpobExposed: 2:04pm
I keep telling people Fulani herdsmen have never killed anyone there are nice people. the people killing are the Boko Haram and Baba is arresting them.
The Boko Haram knowing full well that no more home for them in sambisa now desides to pretend to be herdsmen.
And now that now no more space in sambisa forrest some now result to entering crowd to bomb.
Quick recovery victims. Buhari will crush all enemies of the state Boko Haram and IPOB how he crushed corruption.
Sai Baba
4 Likes
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Debaddest(m): 3:51pm
IpobExposed:
Upgraded Zombie
13 Likes
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 3:52pm
k
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by rosrunor45: 3:52pm
the logic behind suicide bombing is something I'm yet to phantom
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 3:53pm
IpobExposed:
your head is not correct
11 Likes
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 3:53pm
Suicide bombers be ensuring their eternal damnation
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Igboesika: 3:54pm
Religion of P.... at it again. Wishing d victims quick recovery.
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 3:55pm
IpobExposed:your sarcasm is duly noted
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 3:55pm
even the bible warned us to "FEAR NORTH"
Bombing Everywhere From Guys Of The RELIGION OF PISS
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 3:55pm
henrydadon:your statement needs grammatical surgery
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Hadone(m): 3:56pm
No more attacks on churches again, it's only mosques now. No more attacks on Christians again it's now only Muslims that BH attacks. And yet people with empty heads made to believe that Boko boys are Muslims. Whenever arrested you'll hear a Christian name, but the story will be twisted to show that he later joined Islam when BH recruited him. My self that was born in the religion was always told by my teachers and parents that 'Islam is a religion of peace, do not hurt or harm people of other religion. Live in peace with all and respect one another' But all my life of practicing peace as a Muslim could not prevent people from abusing Muslims simply because the likes of David John or somebody called as Jihadi John is claiming to be Muslim. This is a cheat on Islam to associate such Satanists to Muslims. May Allah guide us on to the straight path
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by eleojo23: 3:57pm
IpobExposed:
I think you need this
4 Likes
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by jullty: 3:57pm
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 3:58pm
Tazdroid:
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 4:00pm
but lia mohamend said they have been technically defeated.......................
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:13pm
IpobExposed:When will u get sense
My Yoruba Muslim friend
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by YorubaMuslims: 4:16pm
jullty:
What do you mean by this?
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by OneManLegion(m): 4:20pm
Ii wonder, though.
I wonder if like me, an ordinary youth has thought deep on what could motivate people to forfeit their lives just so they could take others along with them. I wonder why children and their innocence would, in full knowledge of the consequence of their actions, choose a path that would leave bitterness, tears and blood in the wake of the havoc they chose to wreak. Perhaps the easy, and possibly wrong, answer would be to point out that children are pliable and could be easily manipulated to undertake any action, no matter how brutal.
Like I suggested, I don't think that's the case, at all. I think these people who do these things are a visitation on us. A forceful and punitive reminder of the vast social injustice that we've given implicit support to through our conspiratorial silence. Perhaps, our refusal to speak against the abomination meted out on some sections of the society is why they're amenable to perpetrate such carnage in the first place.
Maybe this is the natural consequence of refusing to speak for those who can't speak for themselves. Maybe this is what happens when we refuse to be our brother's keeper. Maybe, this needless bloodletting wasn't born of religious intolerance in the first place, maybe it's a form of revolution against class injustice. And sense it would make if this were the case for I can't think of anywhere else where the social and class difference is as sharply pronounced as in the north. The northern Nigeria is home to some of the richest and most powerful men in our dysfunctional country today; but then again, it's also home to the largest number of the poorest people on God's green earth.
The north is the perfect example of fingers not being equal. The poor are dirt-poor, mis-educated and dis-educated while the rich luxuriate in magnificent opulence. Kept in ignorance and poverty, the poor become easy pawns in the hands of their stupendously rich few. I intentionally avoided using the word 'elite' to describe their ruling class because the word is too noble to be wasted on the scums of the earth. Because they have lived their entire life in paucity of knowledge and material resources, anyone who gives them bread-crumbs will seem like the saviour to them. Their evilly manipulative leaders are aware of this and they use this to devastating effect. They buy their servitude and loyalty with a minuscule percentage of what they've sucked from them in other to keep them indebted and in gratitude.
However, the people recognise misery when they see one and they know their birth, life and death embodies wretchedness and misery. They nurse anger at the world and its legions of injustices. This vexation seethes and flames at the background until there arises a Yusuf Mohammed or a Shekau to whip up their sentiments and make them strike out blindly at the world that has treated them so unjustly.
A polity that condones injustice in any form can NOT know peace! It is human nature to strike back.
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by vaca1: 4:24pm
IpobExposed:nonentity .bastarddd from a paedophillic generation. usu
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by aminu790(m): 4:29pm
Allah ya basu lapia
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by Nasa28(m): 4:34pm
RIP to the dead.
Lesson to learn.
Never politicize everything... Under Jonathan, the northerners was not willing to help the government fight Bokoharam thinking its all About Jonathan.,now see where our myopic thought has left us
1 Like
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:38pm
rosrunor45:
The "logic" is called islam.
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 4:57pm
Get well soon to the injured.
|Re: Victims Of Suicide Bomb Attack At Borno Mosque Receiving Treatment (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:03pm
(0) (Reply)
To Rescind Federal Character & Quota System: What Are The Merits And Demerits? / Is The Oshiomole Government Under Attack? / Buhari May Still Be Disqualified!!!
Viewing this topic: whao, Okey80, Tundellinium(m), biblia1, Dabaj, Kutis2030(m), 2chainzz(m), uso84 and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13