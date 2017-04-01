Ii wonder, though.



I wonder if like me, an ordinary youth has thought deep on what could motivate people to forfeit their lives just so they could take others along with them. I wonder why children and their innocence would, in full knowledge of the consequence of their actions, choose a path that would leave bitterness, tears and blood in the wake of the havoc they chose to wreak. Perhaps the easy, and possibly wrong, answer would be to point out that children are pliable and could be easily manipulated to undertake any action, no matter how brutal.



Like I suggested, I don't think that's the case, at all. I think these people who do these things are a visitation on us. A forceful and punitive reminder of the vast social injustice that we've given implicit support to through our conspiratorial silence. Perhaps, our refusal to speak against the abomination meted out on some sections of the society is why they're amenable to perpetrate such carnage in the first place.



Maybe this is the natural consequence of refusing to speak for those who can't speak for themselves. Maybe this is what happens when we refuse to be our brother's keeper. Maybe, this needless bloodletting wasn't born of religious intolerance in the first place, maybe it's a form of revolution against class injustice. And sense it would make if this were the case for I can't think of anywhere else where the social and class difference is as sharply pronounced as in the north. The northern Nigeria is home to some of the richest and most powerful men in our dysfunctional country today; but then again, it's also home to the largest number of the poorest people on God's green earth.



The north is the perfect example of fingers not being equal. The poor are dirt-poor, mis-educated and dis-educated while the rich luxuriate in magnificent opulence. Kept in ignorance and poverty, the poor become easy pawns in the hands of their stupendously rich few. I intentionally avoided using the word 'elite' to describe their ruling class because the word is too noble to be wasted on the scums of the earth. Because they have lived their entire life in paucity of knowledge and material resources, anyone who gives them bread-crumbs will seem like the saviour to them. Their evilly manipulative leaders are aware of this and they use this to devastating effect. They buy their servitude and loyalty with a minuscule percentage of what they've sucked from them in other to keep them indebted and in gratitude.



However, the people recognise misery when they see one and they know their birth, life and death embodies wretchedness and misery. They nurse anger at the world and its legions of injustices. This vexation seethes and flames at the background until there arises a Yusuf Mohammed or a Shekau to whip up their sentiments and make them strike out blindly at the world that has treated them so unjustly.



A polity that condones injustice in any form can NOT know peace! It is human nature to strike back.