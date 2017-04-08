Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football (6088 Views)

Big Church Foundation Foundation And Staff Visit Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football In Accra (Photos)



"To succeed you have to believe in something with such a passion that it becomes a reality.

I want to work for a company that contributes to and is part of the community. I want something not just to invest in. I want something to believe in."



Yesterday in Accra Ghana, The Osu children homes was visited by The Big Church Foundation Chairman Dr Olakunle Churchill and the Ambassador For Mother/Children and Other staff members to make donations in cash/gifts for the children ahead of the Easter All Stars Charity Football Match to entertain the less privileged.



The novelty match will take place Monday 17th April, 2017 at Lizzy Sports Centre Near A/C Mall East Legon -Accra. The event is said to parade the finest and talented stars from across the music and movie industry.



Interesting.



Good man. Good foundation for the needy.



Only mistake you made?was getting married to a woman from POINT AND KILL (Nollywood)



The Fair skin lady is the wife to be in the pictures?since i am not a fan of "YELLOW PEOPLE" i will give you a pass on this. She looks alright. 7 Likes

He should not only visit the rich orphanage homes, he should visit that Netherlands lady with tattoos that saves witchcraft children and support her. 7 Likes

Husband snatcher dey show the children the phone way person husband buy for am.... As I see am ehhhh, she no send toto at all. 4 Likes

7 Likes

Mr Churchill = RODMAN.



You just dey knack fine ladies around.



Lucky moorafucker!





This Church Hill don turn celeb over night, I guess he used Tonto dike for fame and tonto was into him for his money. 4 Likes

thhanks to tonto for making this infidel yahoo yahoo popular 2 Likes

Her mission was to sleep with Toto decay and he already achieved that...I like a guy who always keep to his promise..Baba agbalagba 2 Likes

Lending a helping hand.... I like that

If he is truly a 419, I love his type of 419 pesin .......... 5 Likes

Good

See space

Hhhhhm seems Rosaline Maurer and the guy R trying to show they have nothing to hide

Mature Guy keeping it real...he don't mind d distraction, he keeps doing his thing 4 Likes





Church men! You the nigga! Big church ma man! You know I can bet my last Naira that if at all you banged that meuer chic or whatever her name is, you banged her without using any rubber.Church men! You the nigga!

Hmmmmm this yoruba demon no even send toto

Tonto can goan die

Like if she opens her thighs and say "Bleep me hard" you won't dive inside her and rip her pussy_ apart from dusk till dawn



GloriaNinja:

This Church Hill don turn celeb over night, I guess he used Tonto dike for fame and tonto was into him for his money. Every couple got married for a reason, you will also marry someone for a reason

i just came here to remind you all that chruchchil is not a pastor and doesn't collect offering from anybody.. 1 Like

good

They keep firing us with unnecessary topics on nairaland but no way....

This guy is a fool, to his cheer leaders, should a married man be going this path all by himself? Any it's Nigeria you can buy people's minds easily cause the bulk are stuppid