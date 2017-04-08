₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by AlexReports(m): 2:08pm
Big Church Foundation Foundation And Staff Visit Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football In Accra (Photos)
"To succeed you have to believe in something with such a passion that it becomes a reality.
I want to work for a company that contributes to and is part of the community. I want something not just to invest in. I want something to believe in."
Yesterday in Accra Ghana, The Osu children homes was visited by The Big Church Foundation Chairman Dr Olakunle Churchill and the Ambassador For Mother/Children and Other staff members to make donations in cash/gifts for the children ahead of the Easter All Stars Charity Football Match to entertain the less privileged.
The novelty match will take place Monday 17th April, 2017 at Lizzy Sports Centre Near A/C Mall East Legon -Accra. The event is said to parade the finest and talented stars from across the music and movie industry.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by HungerBAD: 2:09pm
Interesting.
Good man. Good foundation for the needy.
Only mistake you made?was getting married to a woman from POINT AND KILL (Nollywood)
The Fair skin lady is the wife to be in the pictures?since i am not a fan of "YELLOW PEOPLE" i will give you a pass on this. She looks alright.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by AlexReports(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by AlexReports(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by lofty900(m): 2:55pm
He should not only visit the rich orphanage homes, he should visit that Netherlands lady with tattoos that saves witchcraft children and support her.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Came: 3:21pm
Husband snatcher dey show the children the phone way person husband buy for am.... As I see am ehhhh, she no send toto at all.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by olafunny(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by JustinSlayer69: 5:03pm
Mr Churchill = RODMAN.
You just dey knack fine ladies around.
Lucky moorafucker!
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by GloriaNinja(f): 5:04pm
This Church Hill don turn celeb over night, I guess he used Tonto dike for fame and tonto was into him for his money.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Godprotectigbo5(f): 5:04pm
thhanks to tonto for making this infidel yahoo yahoo popular
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by OMOTOWO(m): 5:04pm
Her mission was to sleep with Toto decay and he already achieved that...I like a guy who always keep to his promise..Baba agbalagba
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Tazdroid(m): 5:04pm
Lending a helping hand.... I like that
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Tazdroid(m): 5:05pm
JustinSlayer69:
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Lexusgs430: 5:05pm
If he is truly a 419, I love his type of 419 pesin ..........
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Onos866(m): 5:05pm
Good
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Divay22(f): 5:05pm
See space
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by olafunny(m): 5:06pm
OMOTOWO:For Agbalagba
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Tazdroid(m): 5:06pm
HungerBAD:Your network must be 10G LIGHT SPEED
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by atilla(m): 5:06pm
Hhhhhm seems Rosaline Maurer and the guy R trying to show they have nothing to hide
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by EricBloodAxe: 5:06pm
Mature Guy keeping it real...he don't mind d distraction, he keeps doing his thing
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by joseph1832(m): 5:07pm
Big church ma man! You know I can bet my last Naira that if at all you banged that meuer chic or whatever her name is, you banged her without using any rubber.
Church men! You the nigga!
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by NubiLove(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by Firstlady09(f): 5:08pm
Hmmmmm this yoruba demon no even send toto
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by catlova2: 5:08pm
Tonto can goan die
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by joseph1832(m): 5:10pm
HungerBAD:Like if she opens her thighs and say "Bleep me hard" you won't dive inside her and rip her pussy_ apart from dusk till dawn
Yea you can deny. You're human after all. Lol.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by neocortex: 5:13pm
GloriaNinja:Every couple got married for a reason, you will also marry someone for a reason
so stop castigating Tonto and her husband over a normal human behaviour.
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by henrydadon(m): 5:14pm
i just came here to remind you all that chruchchil is not a pastor and doesn't collect offering from anybody..
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by ipreach(m): 5:16pm
good
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by princechurchill(m): 5:18pm
They keep firing us with unnecessary topics on nairaland but no way....
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by amiablesystems: 5:18pm
This guy is a fool, to his cheer leaders, should a married man be going this path all by himself? Any it's Nigeria you can buy people's minds easily cause the bulk are stuppid
|Re: Churchills Foundation Visits Osu Children Homes Ahead Of Easter Charity Football by GloriaNinja(f): 5:19pm
neocortex:IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND MY STATEMENT, THEN LOCK-UP DUDE.
