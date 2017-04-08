₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by ovokooo: 2:54pm
Stephanie Otobo who accused Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries of having a sexual relationship with her, has released her financil statement which proves that Aposlte Suleman paid her some money.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkXjB557D1I
http://ovoko.com.ng/stephanie-otobo-reveals-account-number-showing-apostle-suleman-gave-money-video/
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by vevo1: 2:56pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by coolesmile: 2:56pm
What was he paying so much money for?
23 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by malificent(f): 2:58pm
Hian!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by BreezyCB(m): 3:03pm
Mo for
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:07pm
Until now this case is still going on?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by colik(f): 3:22pm
Won't this case ever die?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Cyberrex(m): 3:22pm
are we still on this matter
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Aburi001: 4:41pm
In our days, the definitions of service to God has been narrowed to....
1. Being a member of choir
2. A member of technical unit, keyboardist, drummer etc
3. A member of ushering unit, greeters
4. A member of sanitation department
5. A member of Pastor's security team
6. Or members of other subsidiaries within the church clubs
After all these busy body activities within a confined church space, you'll begin to wonder why the streets are dirty.
Those in the sanitation department bypass or carefully drive around the dirty streets while going to clean the church.
You'll begin to wonder why there are chaos and disorderliness in the city.
Why the society have no light and no taste from the supposedly light and salt of the earth.
The Church premises and world premises are totally 2 different worlds.
I don't blame the servants children who have been programmed by preachers saying "put your talents into service to God, belong to a department in our Church and serve him"
Acts 10:38 says Jesus went AROUND(Not within the church business premises) doing good.
Nigeria Church clubs are so distanced from the People as they have all become lovers of themselves( brothers and sisters in the Lord)
God have mercy on these so called Men of God (Pastors)
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:41pm
this woman no get shame atol
kontinu
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Tazdroid(m): 4:42pm
My pipuluuu, based on logistics, una tink say this woman get lying syndrome?
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Hobat(m): 4:42pm
Space plz
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Tazdroid(m): 4:42pm
colik:it hasn't gotten to court. The case is immortal
9 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by akpobi: 4:42pm
Y'all should ask yourself Why this "man of god" doesn't want to end this matter by bringing out solid evidence that will refute all her allegations?
lemme tell you how the Nigerian system works,
If you're accused of something,the first thing you should do if you aren't guilty is to sue for defamation with solid evidence
but in Nigeria
These "elites" have gotten smarter,once there's an allegation against them they simply wait for a week or two for the heat to die down then they continue their daily affairs.
You see what we do in Nigeria is just "shaming" the elites,punishing them? mbà ,it can't happen!!!
Deizianni Allison ?
Patience Jonathan?
Saraki?
Tinubu?
Burutai?
Dino?
Oyakhilome?
Coza pastor?
andy uba??
You see
when allegations were raised against the above names,what did they do?
They were relaxed cos they knew the masses were more like docile creatures including me
Our opinions no dey pass Social media
LMFAO welcome to NIGERIA
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by olaboy33(m): 4:42pm
all these people above me are.hypocrites....
y should the case die when we have evidences coming up..
like if u think as I think that apostle sulaimon has a skeleton in his cupboard.
57 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Ishilove: 4:43pm
Abeg this girl should go and get a life. I was expecting a more solid evidence not this trash. Apostle never denied transferring money on more than one occasion to this wayward mistake of a human being so what is this rubbish? Shameless creature.
This issue has become stale and overflogged jare
13 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 4:43pm
Pastors and sex
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by sapientia(m): 4:43pm
mitchewwwwww..
Give it to your lawyer please... I dont need it.
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by onatisi(m): 4:43pm
So what should we do about it? Is it an offence to give someone money?
14 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Dayg88(m): 4:43pm
Let us just read something else. We know he's guilty, so? What next?
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by konjinus(m): 4:43pm
Oyoyo
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by rheether(f): 4:44pm
He was trying to get you off the street where..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by ychris: 4:44pm
This gal should let us hear words jor!
i dnt knw when being an harlot now calls for celebration
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by irynterri(f): 4:44pm
did I just see 1 million..dear Lord!!,later Chimamanda will be talking about 'male privilege',abeg how many men don touch 1 million just for warming person bed
12 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by micktoxin(m): 4:44pm
Either way, there is no way the Apostle is coming out of this unscathed. His reputation is taking some serious beating.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by dalass(f): 4:44pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Ajiswaggs(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by ephi123(f): 4:44pm
Hmmm. There's hardly ever smoke without a fire. Nuff said.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by Pvin: 4:44pm
What does she stand to gain in all this saga
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account by lonelydora(m): 4:44pm
She should have brought this so-called prove earlier on. Not waiting for people to stop believing her. Well, anything that has a beginning must have an end.
1 Like
