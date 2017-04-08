Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Shows Money Apostle Suleman Paid Her Via Statement Of Account (12501 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkXjB557D1I



http://ovoko.com.ng/stephanie-otobo-reveals-account-number-showing-apostle-suleman-gave-money-video/ Stephanie Otobo who accused Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries of having a sexual relationship with her, has released her financil statement which proves that Aposlte Suleman paid her some money.

Hmmmm

What was he paying so much money for? 23 Likes

Hian!

Mo for 2 Likes









Until now this case is still going on? Until now this case is still going on? 1 Like 1 Share

Won't this case ever die? 3 Likes 1 Share

are we still on this matter 2 Likes

In our days, the definitions of service to God has been narrowed to....



1. Being a member of choir

2. A member of technical unit, keyboardist, drummer etc

3. A member of ushering unit, greeters

4. A member of sanitation department

5. A member of Pastor's security team

6. Or members of other subsidiaries within the church clubs



After all these busy body activities within a confined church space, you'll begin to wonder why the streets are dirty.



Those in the sanitation department bypass or carefully drive around the dirty streets while going to clean the church.



You'll begin to wonder why there are chaos and disorderliness in the city.



Why the society have no light and no taste from the supposedly light and salt of the earth.



The Church premises and world premises are totally 2 different worlds.



I don't blame the servants children who have been programmed by preachers saying "put your talents into service to God, belong to a department in our Church and serve him"



Acts 10:38 says Jesus went AROUND(Not within the church business premises) doing good.



Nigeria Church clubs are so distanced from the People as they have all become lovers of themselves( brothers and sisters in the Lord)



God have mercy on these so called Men of God (Pastors) 18 Likes 1 Share

this woman no get shame atol









kontinu 3 Likes

My pipuluuu, based on logistics, una tink say this woman get lying syndrome? 3 Likes

Space plz

colik:

Won't this case ever die? it hasn't gotten to court. The case is immortal it hasn't gotten to court. The case is immortal 9 Likes





lemme tell you how the Nigerian system works,

If you're accused of something,the first thing you should do if you aren't guilty is to sue for defamation with solid evidence



but in Nigeria



These "elites" have gotten smarter,once there's an allegation against them they simply wait for a week or two for the heat to die down then they continue their daily affairs.

You see what we do in Nigeria is just "shaming" the elites,punishing them? mbà ,it can't happen!!!



Deizianni Allison ?

Patience Jonathan?

Saraki?

Tinubu?

Burutai?

Dino?

Oyakhilome?

Coza pastor?



andy uba??



You see



when allegations were raised against the above names,what did they do?



They were relaxed cos they knew the masses were more like docile creatures including me

Our opinions no dey pass Social media



all these people above me are.hypocrites....





y should the case die when we have evidences coming up..





like if u think as I think that apostle sulaimon has a skeleton in his cupboard. 57 Likes

Abeg this girl should go and get a life. I was expecting a more solid evidence not this trash. Apostle never denied transferring money on more than one occasion to this wayward mistake of a human being so what is this rubbish? Shameless creature.



This issue has become stale and overflogged jare 13 Likes

Pastors and sex 9 Likes 1 Share

mitchewwwwww..



Give it to your lawyer please... I dont need it. 2 Likes

So what should we do about it? Is it an offence to give someone money? 14 Likes

Let us just read something else. We know he's guilty, so? What next? 4 Likes

Oyoyo

He was trying to get you off the street where.. 8 Likes 1 Share

This gal should let us hear words jor!



i dnt knw when being an harlot now calls for celebration 3 Likes

did I just see 1 million..dear Lord!!,later Chimamanda will be talking about 'male privilege',abeg how many men don touch 1 million just for warming person bed 12 Likes

Either way, there is no way the Apostle is coming out of this unscathed. His reputation is taking some serious beating. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm. There's hardly ever smoke without a fire. Nuff said. 1 Like

What does she stand to gain in all this saga 1 Like