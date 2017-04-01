₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:43pm
The female pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries in New York, Pastor Joy Increase -was recently seen with a cane while ministering at the pulpit. According to online reports, she decided to hold the cane during the intense prayer session in order to "whip the devil"...
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/female-nigerian-pastor-spotted-praying.html
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:43pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:49pm
Madness! anyone who is still obsessed with churches needs to be delivered seriously, Church these days and their doctrine is like 666 taking control of it, A real Christian believes Only in God and have faith, not on churches and pastors, I weep for those who worship pastors and eulogizing and sucking up to them as if they are God.
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by danielicon(m): 4:54pm
okay oo. all of you that will always be so happy to bring out the negative part of the body of Christ, and will always doubt the miracles and other works of God. I don't know what to liken you to. I am a Christian, I was born in it and have been that all my life,that don't make me qualify to castigate the atheist or the Muslim and I also wish that the atheist and Muslim will understand that. most of you, fighting for Islam, is doing so because you were born into that. if you were born a Christian, you will definitely be one. STOP The HATE, SPREAD LOVE. no one can say for 100% sure the true religion but I know we are all created by one creator and he will not love to see us hate each other.
I am Daniel.
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by SmartBug: 5:25pm
She decided to hold the cane during the intense prayer session in order to "whip the devil"...
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 5:35pm
we go soon hear her own 3som story with the proprietor of the business centre
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:47pm
dat one dey
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ephi123(f): 6:18pm
Nairaland seems to be obsessed with Christianity, pastors and churches. Not a surprise. Must be the steer given by oga at the top. Kontinu.
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ikombe: 6:18pm
Devil must hear am today. Any team holding my ticket must chop cain
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by noziz(m): 6:19pm
Na to flog witches and wizards comot for members body na
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by olola4(m): 6:19pm
flogging the work of the devil
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by umarshehu58: 6:19pm
Na d cane dy gv ha morale na
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by merdara: 6:19pm
them wan just finish this suleiman... shuooo
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by THUNDAR(m): 6:19pm
Wonders of the WORLD
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:20pm
Africa oooooh
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ArcFresky(m): 6:20pm
:'
Imagine name? "Increase"
Why not Salvation?
Maybe she wan use the cane flog pastor suleiman....
There cant be smoke without fire... Maybe this Steph saga is over exaggerated... But am sure something is not right somewhere....
Abii why Steph no accuse Pastor Kumuyi or Pastor Adeboye?
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by THUNDAR(m): 6:20pm
Wonders of the WORLD
my be She's teaching How to flog devil!
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:20pm
What?
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by dragonking3: 6:20pm
If not for Otobo will this make front page?
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 6:20pm
Whipping the devil in America? Bullshit .....
Pastor, are you aware that otobo had released to the public some part of her statement of account indicating that your GO transferred part of your tithes to her ?
You rather target using that pankere on your pastor that is if he has not also tasted yours.....
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Yomieluv(m): 6:20pm
Another gimmick to feed the sheepish members
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by dolphinife: 6:21pm
Nothing is as comforting as attending my lowkey Anglican Church
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:21pm
But who she won beat for US? there wey dem fit arrest u for small tinz like sneezing without using hanky on to say u fit spread disease
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by mennagina(m): 6:21pm
Oya Bring the HOLY CANE >>>
Reminds me of my first and last time in one cele church, pastor flog one demon possessed guy faint.... TEAM EFE
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 6:21pm
Use the cane of a fake pastors all over the world
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 6:21pm
Religion..........fooling seemingly intelligent people since 12BC
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:21pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by GdexFolami(m): 6:21pm
Nigeria whaz ds?
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 6:21pm
3some partner of Apostle Sule. Why not flog your Oga for his extracurricular activities?
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Christafarian(m): 6:22pm
You go fear Koboko na.
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Dindondin(m): 6:22pm
brb
|Re: Pastor Joy Increase Praying With Cane In A Church In America (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:22pm
ikombe:...and abel
