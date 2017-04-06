



Addressing the cross sections of personalities and individuals at the unveiling ceremony, the Founder of the University, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo buttressed on his determination to make the University a hallmark of reference for the education development of the country. He said that the new identity of the University was a major step toward the realization of his vision and drive to place the institution on alter of excellence. Chief Ade.Ojo further revealed his passion for the educational development of the young generation which has made it possible for him to dedicate his hard-earned resources to bring liberating education to the country.



Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede stated that the new identity has become necessary, given the quest of the University to become world-class. While noting that the University was going on the right track, Mr. Imoukhuede added that the modern facilities provided by the Founder have laid a very solid foundation for the University to attain enviable height.



In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Theophilus Fadayomi sighted that the student population has increased significantly. According to him, the University now has over one thousand students, a significant increase from the 64 students it started with in 2013. The Don appreciated the Founder for his unflinching support for the University.



Elizade University, located at Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State has recorded another great success in the accreditation of its programmes recently with the National Universities Commission (NUC) approving full accreditation of the eight academic programmes it accessed in the University. It would be recalled that the University had earlier been given full accreditation in the eight programmes it started with in 2013. This has taken the number of programmes with full accreditation status to 16.

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/04/impressive-elizade-university-unveils.html?m=0 History was recently made by Elizade University as the institution unveiled its new logo in a very colourful event held in Lagos. The Citadel of learning which was established in 2013 redefined it identity to meet up with 21st century trend of higher institutions in the country and beyond especially with regards to its industrial based research objectives.Addressing the cross sections of personalities and individuals at the unveiling ceremony, the Founder of the University, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo buttressed on his determination to make the University a hallmark of reference for the education development of the country. He said that the new identity of the University was a major step toward the realization of his vision and drive to place the institution on alter of excellence. Chief Ade.Ojo further revealed his passion for the educational development of the young generation which has made it possible for him to dedicate his hard-earned resources to bring liberating education to the country.Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede stated that the new identity has become necessary, given the quest of the University to become world-class. While noting that the University was going on the right track, Mr. Imoukhuede added that the modern facilities provided by the Founder have laid a very solid foundation for the University to attain enviable height.In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Theophilus Fadayomi sighted that the student population has increased significantly. According to him, the University now has over one thousand students, a significant increase from the 64 students it started with in 2013. The Don appreciated the Founder for his unflinching support for the University.Elizade University, located at Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State has recorded another great success in the accreditation of its programmes recently with the National Universities Commission (NUC) approving full accreditation of the eight academic programmes it accessed in the University. It would be recalled that the University had earlier been given full accreditation in the eight programmes it started with in 2013. This has taken the number of programmes with full accreditation status to 16.