Asari Dokubo today arrived the venue of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) election with his squad.The election is meant to elect the new IYC President and the new Excos to pilot the affairs of the Ijaw Youth Council.
Check out Asari Dokubo and his squad at the event
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/asari-dokubo-arrives-venue-of-iyc.html
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:21pm
Tout.
Thug.
Terrorist.
Illiterate.
This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. So this is the best Ijawland can bring?
So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.
TonyeBarcanista.
Diezani
Timaya.
E.K. Clark
Goodluck Jonathan
And the " Rebel" Isaac Adaka Boro.
And we wonder why a University Dropout,turned Warlord like Asari can hold sway there and is being celebrated?
The Ijaws should go and better themselves by getting better educated,instead of celebrating fishermen warlords.
Nonesense.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by broseme: 7:21pm
1 Share
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by broseme: 7:21pm
broseme:more
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by Firefire(m): 7:22pm
Terrorist.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by hisgrace090: 7:25pm
Niger delta boys and militancy,
What a profession?
1 Like
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by Freewoman(f): 7:26pm
Blood thirty celebrants.............................,
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:27pm
Firefire:has he terrorized ur household b4?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 7:28pm
Correct Guy! A courageous freedom fighter, dont relent until you get back your God given resources from parasites.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:30pm
Where is the swag? Na only pot belly me dey see ooooo
6 Likes
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by Igboesika: 7:33pm
I can sight my beloved country's flags there.
Ride on.....
3 Likes
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:36pm
Breeds of the delta
1 Like
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 7:37pm
HungerBAD:lol,
Asari is no Illiterate,
Terrorist?
Bros no be Shekau we dey talk about nah
Thug?
Which time you see am snatch ballot box?
Tout?
You don see am dey collect levy for motor Park before?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:38pm
HungerBAD:Now I understand that you are suffering from insanity. Your hatred for the great and prosperous Ijaw nation and her people will consume you.
PROUDLY IJAW
MODIFIED:
The shameless bigot had to list prominent Ijaw names? I'm glad he found me worthy to be listed among names that had the Great Issac Adaka Boro, a legend the clown will never be.
So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.
5 Likes
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 7:40pm
It's no longer Niger Delta but Biafra - Asari Dukubo
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:40pm
Politics has heavily divided IYC with different factions. God help us
Meanwhile, Eric Omare emerged the President in the IYC Convention held last month in Burutu. Asari and his group should chill
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by RealHaute: 7:50pm
Swag.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:50pm
This ex-militant nigga is getting fatter and fatter....and he probably owes me money
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by AlexCk: 7:52pm
Swag indeed,
To check out his swag, sms swag to 1234.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by admax(m): 7:52pm
Asari that has a thriving university in Cotonou
1 Like
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by zeribe4real(m): 7:52pm
Hai Izon
But thuggery really pays if u may ask me.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by YelloweWest: 7:52pm
HungerBAD:Ijaw land is blessed unlike ur poverty striken barren land.
2 Likes
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by YukHub: 7:52pm
The man na BADDEST
Read: http://www.yukhub.com/193/back-in-your-sec-sch-days
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by linkers: 7:53pm
I need this man 's theory on balance of Force.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by linkers: 7:53pm
I need this man 's theory on balance of Force.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by demolinka(m): 7:53pm
Why they celebrate people like this is just beyond me!
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:54pm
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by DayDreamPictures(m): 7:54pm
.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by demolinka(m): 7:54pm
Why they celebrate people like this is just beyond me!
1 Like
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by 0b10010011: 7:55pm
HungerBAD:
You said it all....
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by reyscrub(m): 7:55pm
And this idiot will continue calling kettle black and stupid follower shall be praising.
What a waste ijaw youth following this animal?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) by RobbStark: 7:55pm
HungerBAD:
It’s post like yours make me fall sick.
Your are hiding behind social media to say trash about a whole ethnic group.
By broda now I know you are sick.
