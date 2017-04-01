Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asari Dokubo Arrives Ijaw Youth Council Election With His Squad (Photos) (4525 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Check out Asari Dokubo and his squad at the event





Source: Asari Dokubo today arrived the venue of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) election with his squad.The election is meant to elect the new IYC President and the new Excos to pilot the affairs of the Ijaw Youth Council.Check out Asari Dokubo and his squad at the eventSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/asari-dokubo-arrives-venue-of-iyc.html

Tout.



Thug.



Terrorist.



Illiterate.



This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. So this is the best Ijawland can bring?



So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.



TonyeBarcanista.

Diezani

Timaya.

E.K. Clark

Goodluck Jonathan

And the " Rebel" Isaac Adaka Boro.



And we wonder why a University Dropout,turned Warlord like Asari can hold sway there and is being celebrated?



The Ijaws should go and better themselves by getting better educated,instead of celebrating fishermen warlords.



Nonesense. 21 Likes 3 Shares

broseme:

More more more

Terrorist. 1 Like 1 Share

Niger delta boys and militancy,

What a profession? 1 Like

Blood thirty celebrants.............................,

Firefire:

Terrorist. has he terrorized ur household b4? has he terrorized ur household b4? 9 Likes 1 Share

Correct Guy! A courageous freedom fighter, dont relent until you get back your God given resources from parasites. 2 Likes 1 Share

Where is the swag? Na only pot belly me dey see ooooo 6 Likes

I can sight my beloved country's flags there.

Ride on..... 3 Likes

Breeds of the delta 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Tout.



Thug.



Terrorist.



Illiterate.



This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. lol,

Asari is no Illiterate,





Terrorist?

Bros no be Shekau we dey talk about nah







Thug?

Which time you see am snatch ballot box?





Tout?





You don see am dey collect levy for motor Park before? lol,Asari is no Illiterate,Terrorist?Bros no be Shekau we dey talk about nahThug?Which time you see am snatch ballot box?Tout?You don see am dey collect levy for motor Park before? 10 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

Tout.



Thug.



Terrorist.



Illiterate.



This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. Now I understand that you are suffering from insanity. Your hatred for the great and prosperous Ijaw nation and her people will consume you.







PROUDLY IJAW





MODIFIED:

The shameless bigot had to list prominent Ijaw names? I'm glad he found me worthy to be listed among names that had the Great Issac Adaka Boro, a legend the clown will never be.





So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.

TonyeBarcanista.

Diezani

Timaya.

E.K. Clark

Goodluck Jonathan

And the " Rebel" Isaac Adaka Boro. Now I understand that you are suffering from insanity. Your hatred for the great and prosperous Ijaw nation and her people will consume you.PROUDLY IJAWMODIFIED:The shameless bigot had to list prominent Ijaw names? I'm glad he found me worthy to be listed among names that had the Great Issac Adaka Boro, a legend the clown will never be. 5 Likes

It's no longer Niger Delta but Biafra - Asari Dukubo

Politics has heavily divided IYC with different factions. God help us





Meanwhile, Eric Omare emerged the President in the IYC Convention held last month in Burutu. Asari and his group should chill

Swag.

This ex-militant nigga is getting fatter and fatter....and he probably owes me money

Swag indeed,



To check out his swag, sms swag to 1234.

Asari that has a thriving university in Cotonou 1 Like

Hai Izon



But thuggery really pays if u may ask me.

HungerBAD:

Tout.



Thug.



Terrorist.



Illiterate.



This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. So this is the best Ijawland can bring?



So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.



TonyeBarcanista.

Diezani

Timaya.

E.K. Clark

Goodluck Jonathan

And the " Rebel" Isaac Adaka Boro.



And we wonder why a University Dropout,turned Warlord like Asari can holdaway there and is being celebrated?



The Ijaws should go and better themselves by getting better educated,instead of celebrating fishermen warlords.



Nonesense. Ijaw land is blessed unlike ur poverty striken barren land. Ijaw land is blessed unlike ur poverty striken barren land. 2 Likes

I need this man 's theory on balance of Force.

I need this man 's theory on balance of Force.

Why they celebrate people like this is just beyond me!

.

Why they celebrate people like this is just beyond me! 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Tout.



Thug.



Terrorist.



Illiterate.



This Ijaw people are a strange bunch. They have this strange knack,for celebrating strange people. So this is the best Ijawland can bring?



So these are the best best the Ijaw Nation has produced since God created them.



TonyeBarcanista.

Diezani

Timaya.

E.K. Clark

Goodluck Jonathan

And the " Rebel" Isaac Adaka Boro.



And we wonder why a University Dropout,turned Warlord like Asari can holdaway there and is being celebrated?



The Ijaws should go and better themselves by getting better educated,instead of celebrating fishermen warlords.



Nonesense.





You said it all.... You said it all....

And this idiot will continue calling kettle black and stupid follower shall be praising.



What a waste ijaw youth following this animal?