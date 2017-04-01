₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Ajasco222: 7:22pm
Residents of Maiduguri, Borno state capital are celebrating their first rainfall in 2017 after several months of very hot weather.
According to reports, the rain started around 4:30 pm and lasted for about 30 minutes.
The residents also expressed relief that the "intolerably hot weather" will reduce.
"About a week ago, the weather was intolerably hot in Maiduguri ! Alhamdu lillah as a result, we have recorded first rain today" Adamu Muhammad Sidi Girei posted on facebook.
Adam Umar Langa, another resident said "It's raining: massive rain storms the city of Maiduguri. Making it first rain in 2017 season, may Allah bless us and give a better plants to grow..! and last within 30 minutes Alhamdu Lillah"
More in the screenshots below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/borno-maiduguri-residents-experience.html
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Kizmilz(m): 7:25pm
This is good news
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by decatalyst(m): 7:34pm
We do not know the kind of weather we enjoy here in the SS, SW and SE.
Borno is closer to hell!
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Ajasco222: 7:49pm
Some Photos
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Jerryojozy(m): 7:53pm
Rain abeg remember us for Kano.
Genius J
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Noneroone(m): 7:54pm
decatalyst:Biafraland i know.
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:03pm
So people still reside in maiduguri
Hmmmmm
Maybe Boko apologists?
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Keneking: 8:07pm
Based on logistics, this rain would wash away boko haram remnants in Borno...
Where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by AngelicBeing: 8:11pm
Keneking:Rain will not wash boko haram away, it is bullet on their fu..cking skull to send them to the hottest part of hell, useless terrorist, may they all rot in hell
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by madridguy(m): 8:13pm
Alhamdulilahi.
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Kenzico(m): 8:15pm
Here for Jalingo, We are still waiting for the rain
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by emeijeh(m): 8:30pm
But how is this news ?
Mod take:
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by brakagonn: 8:30pm
Kizmilz:
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by adorablepepple(f): 8:31pm
why would rain fall when it has been raining blood. Very hot place .
They shouldn't use their English to send the rain back o
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Tenim47(m): 8:31pm
north nd hot weather are like twins
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Emu4life(m): 8:32pm
Lol! Rain of Life.
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by charleff512(m): 8:32pm
Make rain fall for KANO too.
Its hot here!
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Roon9(m): 8:32pm
" There are rains indeed"
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:33pm
Kk.. Atleast make the rain fall to wash blood off una evil land, the hot weather they make una act insane
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by tunjijones(m): 8:33pm
Noneroone:
Ur mumu no be here ooo.
Dem dey do u?
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by henrimoto(m): 8:33pm
decatalyst:My brother! tell them. who No go, no go know.
No be small close to hell.
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by EmoBoy(m): 8:34pm
So people in maidugri speak English?
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by kiddahgfx(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Lolaabokoku(f): 8:35pm
Enjoying rain like 3 times every week here In Lagos since January.. Oshey Baba God
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by iluvpomo: 8:35pm
Maybe this rain will cool shekau's crazy head
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by VickyRotex(f): 8:36pm
Wow. Seriously?
Eni lori, Oni fila fa.
And some People are complaining that the rain is too much.
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by olrotimi(m): 8:36pm
See life! Rain in Maiduguri but here in Bida, we're still sky gazing, hoping for our first rain.
Heat for this town na die, in Abdul Aziz Yari's voice : God is punishing us for our sins
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by chimhigher(m): 8:36pm
Could remember d day snow fell here in colombia after 4 months..errybody ran outside dancing Unclad..I was dancing wen I felt a hand pain on my leg....when I lookd up I was in mushin,my mama na im wake me mai go sell fufu..
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by olrotimi(m): 8:37pm
ZombiePUNISHER:We all know ur intelligent by half. You don't need to show it online
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Olukat(m): 8:38pm
Northern Nigeria chai
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by Justuceleague2: 8:38pm
Ok
Congratulations to them, in other news
Aregbesola has closed a major road down, the road along Rasco cinema will be closed for maintenance due to incessant flooding of that area
I hope the sweet rain won't turn to flood and destruction for them in Maiduguri
|Re: Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) by muller101(m): 8:38pm
Just 30mins. And they are celebrating. I love south south mehn.
