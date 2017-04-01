Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Rain Falls For The First Time In Maiduguri, Residents Celebrate (Screenshots) (15540 Views)

Lady Controls Traffic In Port Harcourt Under Heavy Rain (Photos) / Nigeria's 'Michael Jackson' Directs Traffic In Maiduguri / Abia River That Turns Green When Rain Falls (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the rain started around 4:30 pm and lasted for about 30 minutes.



The residents also expressed relief that the "intolerably hot weather" will reduce.



"About a week ago, the weather was intolerably hot in Maiduguri ! Alhamdu lillah as a result, we have recorded first rain today" Adamu Muhammad Sidi Girei posted on facebook.



Adam Umar Langa, another resident said "It's raining: massive rain storms the city of Maiduguri. Making it first rain in 2017 season, may Allah bless us and give a better plants to grow..! and last within 30 minutes Alhamdu Lillah"



More in the screenshots below;



Source: Residents of Maiduguri, Borno state capital are celebrating their first rainfall in 2017 after several months of very hot weather.According to reports, the rain started around 4:30 pm and lasted for about 30 minutes.The residents also expressed relief that the "intolerably hot weather" will reduce."About a week ago, the weather was intolerably hot in Maiduguri ! Alhamdu lillah as a result, we have recorded first rain today" Adamu Muhammad Sidi Girei posted on facebook.Adam Umar Langa, another resident said "It's raining: massive rain storms the city of Maiduguri. Making it first rain in 2017 season, may Allah bless us and give a better plants to grow..! and last within 30 minutes Alhamdu Lillah"More in the screenshots below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/borno-maiduguri-residents-experience.html

This is good news 2 Likes 1 Share

We do not know the kind of weather we enjoy here in the SS, SW and SE.



Borno is closer to hell! 19 Likes

Some Photos

Rain abeg remember us for Kano.





Genius J 16 Likes

decatalyst:

We do not know the kind of weather we enjoy here in the SS, SW and SE.



Borno is closer to hell! Biafraland i know. Biafraland i know. 8 Likes 1 Share

So people still reside in maiduguri

Hmmmmm

Maybe Boko apologists? 9 Likes

Based on logistics, this rain would wash away boko haram remnants in Borno...



Where is lalasticlala sef 2 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Based on logistics, this rain would wash away boko haram remnants in Borno...



Where is lalasticlala sef Rain will not wash boko haram away, it is bullet on their fu..cking skull to send them to the hottest part of hell, useless terrorist, may they all rot in hell 9 Likes 1 Share

Alhamdulilahi. 3 Likes

Here for Jalingo, We are still waiting for the rain

But how is this news ?





Mod take: Mod take: 7 Likes

Kizmilz:

This is good news

why would rain fall when it has been raining blood. Very hot place .

They shouldn't use their English to send the rain back o why would rain fall when it has been raining blood. Very hot place .They shouldn't use their English to send the rain back o

north nd hot weather are like twins

Lol! Rain of Life.

Make rain fall for KANO too.

Its hot here! 1 Like 1 Share

" There are rains indeed"

Kk.. Atleast make the rain fall to wash blood off una evil land, the hot weather they make una act insane

Noneroone:

Biafraland i know.

Ur mumu no be here ooo.



Dem dey do u? Ur mumu no be here ooo.Dem dey do u? 3 Likes 1 Share

decatalyst:

We do not know the kind of weather we enjoy here in the SS, SW and SE.



Borno is closer to hell! My brother! tell them. who No go, no go know.



No be small close to hell. My brother! tell them. who No go, no go know.No be small close to hell.

So people in maidugri speak English? 1 Like



https:///Jy7avxk0Mze4hBV4gF5fRf Join The Best And Most Interactive Group On Whatsapp

Enjoying rain like 3 times every week here In Lagos since January.. Oshey Baba God 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe this rain will cool shekau's crazy head 1 Like





Eni lori, Oni fila fa.



And some People are complaining that the rain is too much. Wow. Seriously?Eni lori, Oni fila fa.And some People are complaining that the rain is too much.



Heat for this town na die, in Abdul Aziz Yari's voice : God is punishing us for our sins See life! Rain in Maiduguri but here in Bida, we're still sky gazing, hoping for our first rain.Heat for this town na die, in Abdul Aziz Yari's voice :

Could remember d day snow fell here in colombia after 4 months..errybody ran outside dancing Unclad..I was dancing wen I felt a hand pain on my leg....when I lookd up I was in mushin,my mama na im wake me mai go sell fufu.. 1 Like

ZombiePUNISHER:

So people still reside in maiduguri

Hmmmmm

Maybe Boko apologists? We all know ur intelligent by half. You don't need to show it online We all know ur intelligent by half. You don't need to show it online

Northern Nigeria chai

Ok



Congratulations to them, in other news





Aregbesola has closed a major road down, the road along Rasco cinema will be closed for maintenance due to incessant flooding of that area





I hope the sweet rain won't turn to flood and destruction for them in Maiduguri 1 Like