Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) (10736 Views)

27-yr-old Man Shot Dead In Bayelsa (photos) / Names Of Kidnappers Of Margaret Emefiele, Gang Leader, Soldiers, Others (pics) / Man Caugt Stealing Rough-handled In Bayelsa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: CP Asuquo Amba paradied suspected kidnappers of Corporal Williams Zekena and Tom Yakubu Musa and one Okechukwu Umeokoro for unlawful possession of a revolver pistol, five rounds of live .9mm ammunition and a hand grenade.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/bayelsa-police-parade-suspected.html 1 Share

SO JUST TWO KIDNAPPERS DEY KIDNAP THE WHOLE BAYELSA. 7 Likes 1 Share

afonjas 5 Likes

Sad

Civilians kidnapping policemen?



Walahi, there's more to this story!



Am waiting for updates. 3 Likes

Crime doesn't pay! 1 Like

NPF is working

nairaland Tribal war loading

See ur life

ahh ... Weapon of destruction .... Evil set of idiots.... I think until Nigeria rule of law changes against criminal we would move forward ... For where they see hand grenadeahh ... Weapon of destruction .... Evil set of idiots.... I think until Nigeria rule of law changes against criminal we would move forward ...

viciscute:

afonjas try and see your doctor try and see your doctor 1 Like

By there heads and height, you shall know them!





Flat headed dwarfs 1 Like

bring your paypal funds to me 350/$

afbstrategies:

Sad

viciscute:

afonjas Mtcheew Mtcheew 1 Share

See as their face be like wetin dem slap poo put. 1 Like

Jh0wsef:

SO JUST TWO KIDNAPPERS DEY KIDNAP THE WHOLE BAYELSA.



bayelsa na town bayelsa na town

naija police must beat you before them display you





where dem see a whole hand grenade naija police must beat you before them display youwhere dem see a whole hand grenade

Weldone

Yoruba ar like Carry pikin... Carry pikin

great work

Is this corperal their 1st victim? they look too dry to be kidnappers. Boys go and sell ice cream and stop joking here.

Like play like play, kidnapping is now like sachet water in 9ja.



We only used to read about kidnapping in crime novels and watch it in espionage films.

Kill them fast the are haters like kasali

CP needs to be drilled. Too much weight on him for his job.

Bloody civilians kidnapped Police. Another Sign of a failed country.



But many Afonjas, especially those that pray five times a day, are yet to understand that Nigeria is a failed country.

See their mumu faces