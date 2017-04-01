₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,641 members, 3,466,686 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) (10736 Views)
27-yr-old Man Shot Dead In Bayelsa (photos) / Names Of Kidnappers Of Margaret Emefiele, Gang Leader, Soldiers, Others (pics) / Man Caugt Stealing Rough-handled In Bayelsa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by chie8: 8:22pm
CP Asuquo Amba paradied suspected kidnappers of Corporal Williams Zekena and Tom Yakubu Musa and one Okechukwu Umeokoro for unlawful possession of a revolver pistol, five rounds of live .9mm ammunition and a hand grenade.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/bayelsa-police-parade-suspected.html
1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by chie8: 8:23pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 8:40pm
SO JUST TWO KIDNAPPERS DEY KIDNAP THE WHOLE BAYELSA.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by viciscute: 8:40pm
afonjas
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by afbstrategies: 8:41pm
Sad
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 8:41pm
Civilians kidnapping policemen?
Walahi, there's more to this story!
Am waiting for updates.
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by charleff512(m): 8:41pm
Crime doesn't pay!
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by veinless(f): 8:41pm
NPF is working
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by babasolo(m): 8:42pm
nairaland Tribal war loading
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by yusburg: 8:42pm
See ur life
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by figure007: 8:43pm
For where they see hand grenade ahh ... Weapon of destruction .... Evil set of idiots.... I think until Nigeria rule of law changes against criminal we would move forward ...
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:43pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by JummyForReal: 8:43pm
viciscute:try and see your doctor
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by 0b10010011: 8:44pm
By there heads and height, you shall know them!
Flat headed dwarfs
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by softboiy: 8:44pm
bring your paypal funds to me 350/$
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by brakagonn: 8:45pm
afbstrategies:
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 8:45pm
viciscute:Mtcheew
1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by mulattoclaroo(m): 8:46pm
See as their face be like wetin dem slap poo put.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by toogbasky(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 8:48pm
Jh0wsef:
bayelsa na town
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:48pm
naija police must beat you before them display you
where dem see a whole hand grenade
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 8:49pm
Weldone
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 8:50pm
Yoruba ar like Carry pikin... Carry pikin
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by prinsam30(m): 8:51pm
great work
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 8:53pm
Is this corperal their 1st victim? they look too dry to be kidnappers. Boys go and sell ice cream and stop joking here.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by AreaFada2: 8:54pm
Like play like play, kidnapping is now like sachet water in 9ja.
We only used to read about kidnapping in crime novels and watch it in espionage films.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by 3rdavefarms(m): 8:54pm
Kill them fast the are haters like kasali
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by toprealman: 8:56pm
CP needs to be drilled. Too much weight on him for his job.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by kikake: 8:56pm
Bloody civilians kidnapped Police. Another Sign of a failed country.
But many Afonjas, especially those that pray five times a day, are yet to understand that Nigeria is a failed country.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 8:56pm
See their mumu faces
|Re: Kidnappers Of Police Corporals Arrested In Bayelsa (Photos) by mu2sa2: 9:12pm
These kidnappers made the mistake of the their worthless life by going for a policeman. Believe it or not, nigeria police are good if they set out to work.
2 Likes
Five Policemen Detained For Killing & Burying A Cyclist In Lagos / He Undressed Us Publicly After Using Us (Pictures) / BOKO HARAM Is Also ‘your’ Problem
Viewing this topic: mrbizmart, kelechi50, mhiztaexpensive(m), osmodes(m), igbsam(m), akinluyi02(m), kufre2010, Inkredible(m), Odunharry(m), mikhail777, yusufobinna1(m), oviepuege(m), Pvibe007, Tintinnoty(m), Sanchez01, zachanalysis, austinfan4love, Amaizu(m), Bioboy1213(m), tonypeaches, Atunga, Emmaus12, valentee(m), prigoz(m), MoreWahala, Ibrofem(m), frisky2good(m), Charlieo, larrypappyy(m), mania92(m), oyemmyx72(m), shadowlee(m), zealuv(m), Philipjustice(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11