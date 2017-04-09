₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Omooba77: 6:56am
I have been having running thoughts; majority of people apart from Muslims fighting Christianity today were rasied by Christian parents. Many of the the so called athiests were once vibrant members. Many of lewd singers were once choristers. Please what is happening, my heart burns!!!
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by marvelling(m): 7:21am
Omooba77:
deseo what do you have to say?!
@op the truth is simple! modern day Christianity leaves a lot to be desired!
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Omooba77: 7:30am
marvelling:Yea, there are last days Christanity traits, but the Biblical Truth remains!
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by skillful01: 7:34am
Well,I gave on religion for two reasons:
1. The religious god phucked up.
2. "for ye shall know the truth and the truth will make you free".
curiousity made me discover the truth.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by jozz(m): 7:56am
Simply a failure of those churches.They were simply going thru d motions.The word of God taught in those churches was of little value, superficial, non beneficial teachings of prosperity and u can own all because you are a Christian. When the real test comes in the real work after they have left home, the useless sermons they have been listening to is unable to sustain them.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Richirich713: 7:59am
Mostly anger and ignorance is what makes atheists.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Omooba77: 8:01am
jozz:
You are right; the Basic Truth is lacking in most of our teachings today, many have not see the Truth in Luke 9:23-26
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Omooba77: 8:03am
skillful01:gods are phucked up, but the God Eternal cant phucked up
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by hopefulLandlord: 8:09am
you can visit this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/3634659/what-reasons-made-start-doubting
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by otemanuduno: 8:16am
Omooba77:
Everybody was born a lamb: gentle, meek, humble and innocent, therefore indoctrination was very easy and possible. Our parents capitalised on our gentleness, meekness and innocence to indoctrinate us. But nature left us with a choice when we got matured and here are the choices:
1. Continue in the Doctrine u were indoctrinated with and grow into a sheep(stu*pidity).
2. Reject the belief you were indoctrinated with and transform into a human(thinker). We went for option B and those who went for option A see us as demons
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Omooba77: 8:36am
otemanuduno:
It is not about demonising,but rebellious sir
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by otemanuduno: 8:39am
Omooba77:
Okay, take for instance, I was born in India. I was indoctrinated with Hinduism. I grew up and indoctrinated myself with Islam. Is that rebellion too?
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by hopefulLandlord: 8:45am
otemanuduno:
good question, watch how he twists and turns in attempt to answer this question
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by akintom(m): 8:51am
Omooba77:
Anyone who still romances religious beliefs, at the age of REASON, is suffering from either of these:
1. Self inflicted chronic delusion (SICD).
2. Social conformity syndrome (SCS).
The very day you understand the bible, same day you will become an atheist.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by megareal(f): 9:16am
The Bible says"train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it."
It simply boils down to training. Most parents believe growing up in a Christian home is enough, they don't take time to train and monitor. The children get out and meet others of different beliefs and practices, since they were not well grounded, its easy for them to be easily influenced and convinced .
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by marvelling(m): 9:30am
megareal:
I am sorry, but you just misfired
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by merson20me(m): 9:41am
The world is changing is all I can say
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by oluwaseyi000(m): 9:41am
Guess you will find out when you discover why our parents also turn their back on their parents religion (traditional religion)
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by rattlesnake(m): 9:41am
many people will go to hell!!! especially christains who are just followers of MEN and no GOD
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by LordIsaac(m): 9:41am
jozz:Well said bro. I 100% concur.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by DIKEnaWAR: 9:42am
People like Apostle Suleiman, Biodun Fatoyinbo and their stupid followers have made Christianity tiring.
Those are the anti Christ the bible talks about. They are out to destroy the church, yet masquerading as members. Except if your brain is under your shoes, you will definitely know that religions, including Christianity and Islam have lost the way.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by henrydadon(m): 9:42am
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by Kizyte(m): 9:43am
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by amiablesystems: 9:43am
megareal:
Sound sound... well done Ma... Nicely expressed. I concur.. Kinda reminds me of D-banj
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by oluwaseyi000(m): 9:44am
Our ancestor actually thought their religion is the best thing on planet before the White came to wipe their ass and their god's ass, hence they dumped their religion for their slave master religion, the slave master and his religion promise us that we won't longer be taken to Europe as slave but to heaven but alas the slave-master are un-repentantly into science as a means of solving their problem while leaving behind african to be calling on the God they gave her while they call on science. they results are there for all to see
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by woodcook: 9:44am
The good thing about being born into a Christian home is that no matter how strict your people are over time you still enjoy the liberty to use your brain unlike some religion sects.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by felixomor: 9:45am
2nd Timothy 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,...............
Its been fotetold.
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by mykel25(m): 9:46am
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by luminouz(m): 9:46am
Omooba77:Will u shut up?
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by bro4u: 9:46am
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:47am
Re: Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? by luminouz(m): 9:47am
marvelling:I concur!!!! D fvvk is DAT anyways!!!
