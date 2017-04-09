Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Are Many Born In Christian Homes Turning Their Back Against The Gospel? (596 Views)

I have been having running thoughts; majority of people apart from Muslims fighting Christianity today were rasied by Christian parents. Many of the the so called athiests were once vibrant members. Many of lewd singers were once choristers. Please what is happening, my heart burns!!!

Well,I gave on religion for two reasons:

1. The religious god phucked up.

2. "for ye shall know the truth and the truth will make you free".



curiousity made me discover the truth. 5 Likes

Simply a failure of those churches.They were simply going thru d motions.The word of God taught in those churches was of little value, superficial, non beneficial teachings of prosperity and u can own all because you are a Christian. When the real test comes in the real work after they have left home, the useless sermons they have been listening to is unable to sustain them. 2 Likes

Mostly anger and ignorance is what makes atheists.

It is not about demonising,but rebellious sir It is not about demonising,but rebellious sir

good question, watch how he twists and turns in attempt to answer this question good question, watch how he twists and turns in attempt to answer this question

Anyone who still romances religious beliefs, at the age of REASON, is suffering from either of these:



1. Self inflicted chronic delusion (SICD).



2. Social conformity syndrome (SCS).



The very day you understand the bible, same day you will become an atheist. Anyone who still romances religious beliefs, at the age of REASON, is suffering from either of these:1. Self inflicted chronic delusion (SICD).2. Social conformity syndrome (SCS).The very day you understand the bible, same day you will become an atheist. 3 Likes

The Bible says"train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it."



It simply boils down to training. Most parents believe growing up in a Christian home is enough, they don't take time to train and monitor. The children get out and meet others of different beliefs and practices, since they were not well grounded, its easy for them to be easily influenced and convinced . 1 Like

The world is changing is all I can say

Guess you will find out when you discover why our parents also turn their back on their parents religion (traditional religion)

many people will go to hell!!! especially christains who are just followers of MEN and no GOD

People like Apostle Suleiman, Biodun Fatoyinbo and their stupid followers have made Christianity tiring.



Those are the anti Christ the bible talks about. They are out to destroy the church, yet masquerading as members. Except if your brain is under your shoes, you will definitely know that religions, including Christianity and Islam have lost the way.

Our ancestor actually thought their religion is the best thing on planet before the White came to wipe their ass and their god's ass, hence they dumped their religion for their slave master religion, the slave master and his religion promise us that we won't longer be taken to Europe as slave but to heaven but alas the slave-master are un-repentantly into science as a means of solving their problem while leaving behind african to be calling on the God they gave her while they call on science. they results are there for all to see





The good thing about being born into a Christian home is that no matter how strict your people are over time you still enjoy the liberty to use your brain unlike some religion sects.

2nd Timothy 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy ,...............





Its been fotetold.

