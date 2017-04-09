₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by iliyande(m): 7:52am
What are six sneaky little lies the Devil wants you to believe.
Everyone's Doing It
If some Christians can do something that to them is not sin, then we can’t automatically think its okay for us. What if we have a guilty conscience after doing it (whatever it is)? That tells us something’s wrong. The lie from Satan is, “Everyone’s doing it,” but the truth is, “No they aren’t!” Even if everyone else were doing it, that doesn’t mean it’s okay. And the fact that “everyone else is doing it” makes me think that it’s something of the world, and we’re not to be of the world. Sorry Satan, you’re a liar, and I don’t believe that “everybody’s doing it.”
You Deserve Happiness
After I was born again, I thought life would get a lot easier, and I’d be a lot happier, but the truth is, it got much harder. The lie that we deserve happiness can make us very discontent in life. It can cause us to grumble and complain, but the Bible never promises happiness to everyone who believes. In fact, it says “All who will live godly will suffer” in this life (2nd Tim 3:12). Jesus was even more vivid in saying, “the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matt 7:14). That’ doesn’t sound to me like this is my best life now. No, our best life is coming in the kingdom.
The Devil is Winning
If you look at the news, it appears that Satan and his demons are winning because the majority of the people in the world have not repented and trusted in Christ. Since He is the only way to be saved (Acts 4:12), and there are so many other false religions and those who don’t believe, it looks like God has failed, but wait a minute! God never promised eternal life for all. Jesus said many are called but few are chosen, and many will believe they are saved at His return, but these same many will be turned away (Matt 7:21-23), so yes, most appear to be headed to hell, but God wins. Just read Revelation 21 and 22.
You're Unworthy
The Devil apparently has a “day job” where it’s his job to accuse the brothers and sister before God (Rev 12:10), and you know what, he’s right! We’re guilty…but not condemned. That’s because Jesus paid for our sins and we are now justified before God, so God has already said, “Not guilty. Case dismissed.” Sorry Satan, but let me read this to you about our standing before God: “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2nd Cor 5:21). Satan, you’re right; we’re not worthy…our worthiness is not our own; it is imputed by Christ.
It's just a little sin
What sin is there that the Bible ever calls little? None is the answer. All sin is an offense against God and it would only take one little sin to send anyone to hell, but for those who have trusted in Christ, all sins have been cleansed (1st John 1:9), but to think about doing something just because it’s not a “big deal,” is to be deceived by sin. Yes, we can be deceived by the sin that so easily entangles us, and think it’s only a small thing, but our hearts are too wicked and deceiving for us to make that judgment (Jer 17:9). No sin is little. Yes, some are more serious, but that doesn’t give us permission to only sin the less serious ones. Don’t believe that lie from the enemy.
We Don't Need the Church
I have heard from Christians who don’t believe we need the church anymore, but let me ask them this question; can you as one person sustain a children’s ministry; continue a prison ministry; help a homeless group; serve in a nursing home ministry; evangelize the city, and serve the poor in our community, all as one person? No one person can do all of these things by themselves, so this is why Jesus commands His church to feed the hungry, give the thirsty a drink, welcome the stranger, clothe the Unclad, go to the sick and visit those in prison (Matt 25:35-40). The lie that we don’t need the church today hurts the church today by taking away laborers who can enter the harvest, and why Jesus said, “pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest” (Matt 9:38). The church is a people of God; not a steel and concrete, but they do need a place to meet with steel and concrete.
Conclusion
If we can learn to recognize the voice of the Devil, then we can realize that every word he and his demons say is a lie, because he’s the father of lies (John 8:44). In fact, the only time you can believe the Devil is when he says he’s a liar. If you stay connected to the Word of God, you’ll be more able to discern Satan’s lies and know when to turn a deaf ear to him, especially knowing he’s a liar, and has been one from the beginning (Gen 3).
May God richly bless you,
By Pastor Jack Wellman
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Tallesty1(m): 7:58am
You believe what you want to believe and it's no devil's fault. Let me tell you something bro, devil do not have our time as much as we have his time and to be honest with you, I sometimes pity him.
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Goldenheart(m): 8:01am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by junibobo(m): 8:01am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by unmask: 8:02am
Most of you will go to hell for lying against the devil
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by kenbee(m): 8:02am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Immorttal: 8:03am
Who is the devil. The lies you were fed since infancy Wake up people there is no God nor his imaginary adversary, Satan. Going by the holy book you hold so dear the loving Lord your God who allegedly created the vast universe killed millions in the bible, and what did the devil do Only lies and still yet we haven't even hear his side of the story!!
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Kizyte(m): 8:03am
I even fear humans including some pastors more than the devil
Human beings wicked pass devil...
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by charliboy654(m): 8:03am
So u dont deserve happiness.
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by KevinDein: 8:04am
No 1 is the common anthem on nairaland these days
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by softboiy: 8:04am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by RoyalBoutique(m): 8:04am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Lilaex: 8:04am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by GogobiriLalas: 8:04am
Thanks Pastor, should I send my tithe straight to Otobo or to you....pastor pastor all na for the glory of gad
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Imortal001(m): 8:05am
Happy sunday everyone! Its feels good to back on nairaland again.
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by ojimbo(m): 8:06am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by hopefulLandlord: 8:06am
these stories are so laughably preposterous I cannot get my head round how any supposedly rational being believes in it. This omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent and omnibelevolent God who created this amazing universe also creates these supernatural beings with powers over us (not Gods mind you less Christianity be mistaken for polytheism) and then despite his omnipotence is unable to reign in one of these angels who becomes the Devil (still not a God). Furthermore not only is he unable to control his angels he fails to predict how we will behave (not having studied Sociology at Uni) so he tries pressing the reset button and wiping us all out in a flood and when that does not work sends his Son (but not really his Son lest he be mistaken for Thor or another God) to die for the sins that he bequeathed us at birth, although you still have to fear him or be eternally damned, he is actually a nice guy. Really?
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by StephenJobs(m): 8:07am
Am so enlighten......Thanks bro, I feel bless
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by MAGNETIC(m): 8:09am
the devil only comes to kill, steal and to destroy .as Christians we have to be watchful. so we won't perish doe ignorance
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by obynocute(m): 8:09am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Hagai2vs9(m): 8:09am
More grace, my Pastor.
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by matrix600(m): 8:11am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Tazdroid(m): 8:12am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by lordsharks(m): 8:12am
these are absolutely true
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by hopefulLandlord: 8:13am
if you've got any sensible rebuttal to my post, kindly lay it out!
posting driveby memes like you just did makes you look immature and asinine
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Tazdroid(m): 8:14am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by marleythomas: 8:14am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Ezedon(m): 8:14am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Cesc001(m): 8:14am
|Re: 6 Sneaky Lies The Devil Wants You To Believe by Tazdroid(m): 8:15am
hopefulLandlord:
