₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,893 members, 3,467,455 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured (22248 Views)
Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) / The Mother Of The Medical Doctor Who Committed Suicide Yesterday At The Scene / Photo Of The JSS2 Student Who Committed Suicide Over Boyfriend In Benue State (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Ajasco222: 11:26am
The young man who committed suicide at FESTAC link bridge yesterday has been identified as Bayode Ahmad Lawal, a graduate of UNILORIN.
Bayo reportedly struggled with his friends who tried stop him, before he finally jumped inside the river..
Read below what was shared by FESTAC online;
The ordeal started from Mobil filling station when Bayo started lying down on the floor. He was with his friends at this time. His friends beckoned on him to stand up trying to find out what was wrong. He stood up and then started walking fast, then started running towards the bridge. His friends tried to stop him, chasing him, before they could get hold of him, he had already jumped into the canal. Before this some individuals said it seemed he had some psychological issues. Since the incident up till this time of writing, his body has not been found. Bayo left behind His mother, a single mother and his other siblings. Some said the psychological issues comes once in a while.
See Bayo's tweets and photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/see-face-of-man-who-committed-suicide.html
1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Raphaelmary(m): 11:35am
Wetin we wan do wit en face....hu en face epp? Abi en neva die? D man no even 5n sef....mtchew.... sum pple here go still dey blame bubu while d old man dey auz dey rest via resting presido
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Destined2win: 11:35am
How do you know ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by madridguy(m): 11:36am
RIP to him.
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by melodyogonna(m): 11:37am
hunger, heartbreak, sufferings, sucide - this government is cursed!!!
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by DrGoodman: 11:40am
Since Buhari took over, suicides everywhere.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by maclatunji: 11:40am
Fixed.
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by maclatunji: 11:40am
melodyogonna:
You are the government.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Ajasco222: 11:45am
Lalasticlala
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by melodyogonna(m): 11:52am
maclatunji:The masses are not part of this government, the masses have never been part of nigerian government, the people representing them are not doing their job. . . . PITY!!
59 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Ajasco222: 11:58am
Friends' tweets
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by mizzytan(m): 12:02pm
People who commits suicide are selfish. They don't care about their loved ones.
10 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Jabioro: 12:10pm
Thank God he was able to choose his own exit.. he died well.. na he sabi..
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Ijaya123: 12:29pm
DrGoodman:
When will it get to your turn?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by pmc01(m): 12:29pm
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by bjhaid: 12:29pm
You can't really save a man from himself, the guy sef Na 101, smh.
3 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by doctor306: 12:29pm
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by LyfeJennings(m): 12:29pm
Hmm
Oga o.
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by itsIYKE(m): 12:30pm
lagos=frustration
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by emekaeneh: 12:30pm
and then what.....mtcheeeew
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:30pm
Raphaelmary:be empathic bro
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by goslowgoslow: 12:30pm
melodyogonna:Use your head olodo.
4 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by sakalisis(m): 12:31pm
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by BigBrother9ja: 12:31pm
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Dindondin(m): 12:31pm
Why?
Guy you fuc k up!
Why you go die just like that?
This dude died cos of a woman!
Smh!
Read his last post on facebook
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by BABANGBALI: 12:31pm
Buhari no go kill us finish for dis naija
1 Like
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:31pm
suicide is never an option
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by loadedvibes: 12:31pm
So these cowards just be checking out any how.. who go develop this country na ? Not fair o
2 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by henrydadon(m): 12:31pm
it shall not be well with buhari
if you can show me one youth who committed suicide during Jonathan era ..i will deactivate my account
11 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by prinsam30(m): 12:32pm
buhari why?
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by Tokziby: 12:32pm
I have said it countless of time... Anybody that commits suicide do not usually have their sense in place. Their sense of reasoning at the time of the act has been Psychologically derailed. And this could be linked to depression which is caused by too much brooding (over-thinking) on an emotional issue, financial, health etc. If they were stopped in the act and got helped, very few times they go back and try it again. Except Psychiatric cases.
Anybody can commit suicide even if u denounce it countless of time... Its a tipping point in life, when ur mind tells u the only way to end the pain is to do something drastic and if u survive it, count yourself lucky. Its like anger that u cant control when someone pushes u pass ur tipping point, ur sense wont return until someone stops u or done the damage.
Everyone one has a trace of madness hidden within then, only anxiety caused by anger, depression, over joyous, lustfulness etc can bring it out.
Thats the very moment Someone tell u, Have u Lost ur Mind?? and u reply "i didnt know what came over me, i just did it"... Truly my friend u just exhibited ur moment of madness...
May God deliver us from any anxiety that will make us do otherwise
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Man Who Committed Suicide At FESTAC Bridge Pictured by BABANGBALI: 12:32pm
Dindondin:so you no know sey dat side sweet pass naija.
1 Like
Policeman Defiles 3yr-old Girl In Ebonyi / Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Attempts Suicide / Housewife Tortures 12- Year-old Girl For Stealing Meat
Viewing this topic: Aladinn(m), Mentcee(m), Aawizdom(m), phrancky(m), durojaiye105, josite, confieey(m), Osolo1(m), xplicity1(m), Deem, Agadsman(m), elniro, mount1ng(m), Chibenze(m), fabiano09(m), wexyee(m), chally02(m), akinbo753(m), Kaeyzo(m), NubiLove(m), Angelswt(f), pinkpebbles(f), sambright(m), youseuph(m), bjt(m), poksmahn(m), emmaBS(m), Nathseun, youngjoy(f), paulo220(m), MisterDreamz(m), onome442, figure007, mgbogo, Chibuike4Nwakir(m), Dynamite02, andivirus, demiladeesther(f), ikorodureporta, mayoor15(m), 1metre, makavelidon(m), DanJayMartin, Hydriss(m), mcorazon(f), Googleus(m), chukwuka14(m), obioji(f), ifedhayor90(m), husseinjnr, bigwig10(m), Ehinmola(m), kaka22(m), chival(f), nokiaba3(m), Acetyl(m), Maxing(m), nobsalis(f), Eisenhower(m), walley112, package7(m), Nemie, LogicStatement, ikswiss, Letoma(m), kollybay4u, obongkaks, buckyfof(m), Memphis357(m), iamskiigii(m), homeboy232(m), pastie(m), CodeBlooded, boyo123(m), Sonnik212(m), rexfada(m), 2cato, Onyejemechimere(m), lukma227(m), mendoakala(m), Curiouscat, Enouwem(m), Noblechykk(m), ElDadd, Smallpeper(m), snoopylinus, Brushless(m), Henryyy(m), tomaagy(m), daviesola, Olorunking(m), wilbase, lanreg95(m), photoshoot(m), stonefaze, Izygab(m), Ugogabriel(m), Spicycat(f), mightyfada, fxdee, Afam4eva(m), mamajaz(f), jesutofunmi13(m), harizonal123(m), chitokwe(f), SURYSuri(f), Kennywills7(m), prest(m), dadicvila(m), SuccyJ, deeone007(m), papadenzel(m), Ejegbleje(m), abbeyty(m), adecares(f), Sandas11(m), sweerychick(f), ziga, seunsola2411(m), temmytopsy1(f), soshi(m), sacramento1212, Confirmer(m), ncoolsome(m), Bestow7, Onesimus70(m), angelamina(f), OGBUEFIJAKOTA(m), olurebiolusegun(m), PACHRIS(m), geezyk(m), Folzye(m), tballeyy, ireneidiva(f), RicardozRichard(m), Olayinka777, goldony(f), chudez0147(m), Bozzy001(m), ohmeighzah, Adesammy01, Missmossy(f), EMEKA1MILLION(m), high60degree, Adiwana, patogist, walosky(m), Tonynwaduche(m), kumalee, dude(m), yankeezconcept, MajorGomwalk, showlight101(m), donfemo(m), dueal(m), parcifal, ghenghen23(m), Belle88(f), Authoreety, sonyjacobs, Sirmee(m), kaysy(m), dopeboi142(m), Ijaya123, gomzy121, alabiyemmy(m), won91(m), chymer(m), cbngov01(m), Bollinger(m), amylomo(f), Topshow2010(m), nigerianchoice, okpanachi09, fippycbk(m), agabusta, PORP(f), akoff123, tutudesz(m), emmaattack, tiwaz(m), obijelo(m), Osemond123(m), vladhillz(m), tunesoft(m), akunauba, Dat9jakid(m), andycoal40(m), movmentish(m), dnative(m), AyamConfidence(m), ephi123(f), phransix2, tayooluwole, Dfavouredone, Dindondin(m), marchbwoy(m), lordmassac(m), benefitzte, officialarab(m), crotonite(m), Olivertambo7(m), 2fine2fast(m), eRex(m), ukachy69, shilexholly(m), prettimoi(f), oshiiteoku, Sgtkoselupa, Friedyokes, dljbd1(m), Justbeingreal(m), doyinbaby(f), Seenyo, blackjah(m), Joel3(m), akusum, Elvis2kay, PrinceWezy(m), chasers, Pritycrystal(f), Adaikpashem(m), GeneralB, medianig, kaymart(m), Kunlexity(m), Pappyjim, luvethsam, Nackzy, emmygzy(m), kingdompropty, tonero230(m), missjane, femmy77, HermesParis, Naturestyle, vanmusco(m), olah23(m), Midononi(m), Edwin111, nonso84(m), Built2last and 375 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17