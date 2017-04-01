I have said it countless of time... Anybody that commits suicide do not usually have their sense in place. Their sense of reasoning at the time of the act has been Psychologically derailed. And this could be linked to depression which is caused by too much brooding (over-thinking) on an emotional issue, financial, health etc. If they were stopped in the act and got helped, very few times they go back and try it again. Except Psychiatric cases.



Anybody can commit suicide even if u denounce it countless of time... Its a tipping point in life, when ur mind tells u the only way to end the pain is to do something drastic and if u survive it, count yourself lucky. Its like anger that u cant control when someone pushes u pass ur tipping point, ur sense wont return until someone stops u or done the damage.

Everyone one has a trace of madness hidden within then, only anxiety caused by anger, depression, over joyous, lustfulness etc can bring it out.



Thats the very moment Someone tell u, Have u Lost ur Mind?? and u reply "i didnt know what came over me, i just did it"... Truly my friend u just exhibited ur moment of madness...



May God deliver us from any anxiety that will make us do otherwise 18 Likes 2 Shares