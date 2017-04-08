₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,890 members, 3,467,452 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon (5598 Views)
Kenyan Abraham Kipton Wins Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) / 7-Year-Old Girl Completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon. PICS / Gov. Ambode At Lagos City Marathon (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by WotzupNG: 11:29am
Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon
Below are pictures from the 2017 Ibadan City Marathon currently taking place as we speak. Contestants include, runners, skaters, bikers and speed bikes. For more on the marathon, check #IBCityMarathon2017.
http://wotzup.ng/pictures-from-the-2017-ibadan-city-marathon/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by WotzupNG: 11:31am
more
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by WotzupNG: 11:32am
See More: http://wotzup.ng/pictures-from-the-2017-ibadan-city-marathon/
cc lalasticlala seun mynd44
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by fuckerstard: 11:52am
Contestants include, runners, skaters, bikers and speed bikes plus OKADA RIDERS TOO
Ha FTC on a palm sunday. Adedibu, pass me dat palm wine.
#whosaynogovernment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by Talk2Bella(f): 12:16pm
lemme wear my shoe I'm comin
Adamasingba here I come
naaah
let the EBA I ate digest first
7 Likes
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by okonja(m): 12:16pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by ednut1(m): 12:17pm
must we always copy, common sports wear dem no fit do standard one
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by momodub: 12:17pm
why mix all together is it for charity.
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by lonelydora(m): 12:18pm
So Ibadan use this old Liteace bus for public transport
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by information1: 12:19pm
The Splashfm marathon.. No be beans oo
https://informationengine.wordpress.com/2017/04/08/efcc-begin-hunt-for-owner-of-n448m-found-in-lagos-shopping-plaza/
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by OgidiOlu3(m): 12:19pm
fuckerstard:
Only in Ibadan
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by zainabxel(f): 12:19pm
I read pictures but i saw picture.
#JustSaying
Statement retracted
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by softboiy: 12:21pm
buy your bitcoin 390/$
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by Mightyraw(m): 12:21pm
Ib city
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by pmc01(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by DavidOluyale(m): 12:25pm
Need a website/web Application?
Let CallableWeb team handle it for you at your proposed feasible budget and quality service. Make a request including your budget (amount you can afford) @
http://www.callable.info/request.php
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:26pm
I ran 3rd... Lol
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:26pm
Wow.. I missed out
Can see lot of faces frm UI
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by bnanzip(m): 12:27pm
They should have little respect for elders. They should respect constituted authority. They should have little respect for elders. They should respect constituted authority.
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by celestialAgent(m): 12:28pm
When I heard the routes the other day, I weak.
Some people in one house in south Africa are eating good food with the hope of getting 25mil as additional benefit, and they want me to jog forever cos of 3m?
Rada
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by MutantMetahuman: 12:29pm
OgidiOlu3:and what is wrong with that?
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by lyterydim(m): 12:38pm
Aba started it the rest followed......
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by hoodmenconcept(m): 12:54pm
Ibadan , ni ile oluyole, ilu lagelu, ilu ibikunle, ilu latoosa, ilu ogunmola.
No matter what...I'm proud
some ppl wey no know where dey come from.
awon omo ale jati jati
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by ibkgab001: 12:56pm
Ilu orioke
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by nNEOo(m): 12:56pm
Idadan?
Lolz
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by toogbasky(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by EgunMogaji(m): 1:08pm
Very nice.
Wish I was there with my Fuji.
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by Famocious(m): 1:08pm
I was part of the medical team during last year edition.. Splash FM is really doing a great job by giving a platform for our marathon race athletes.
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by henrydadon(m): 1:13pm
see as everywhere dirty..are they competing with onitsha
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by hoodmenconcept(m): 1:27pm
so all this stupid companies wey dey ibadan can not sponsor abii..
nah God go punish una
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by MtuMsuper: 1:29pm
Like seriously!!! hahaha where are the kenyans? Its like eating yam without palm oil.
Try again!
|Re: Pictures From The 2017 Ibadan City Marathon by jodababa: 1:36pm
Good luck to the winner
for your prewedding shoot style,visit and like preweddinshot on www.Facebook.com/preweddingshotng for the latest prewedding shootstyle
Eto'o Banned For 15-matches By Cameroun Over Player's Strike / Uk Football Pools Coupon | 5th December 2015 | Week 21: X-18-x / Daily Football Picks By Mumels
Viewing this topic: Bigblogman(m), lanre377, maywes(m), okooloyun1(m), Ovie56(m), freeDR(m), obaalade(m), Capslock01, Thiannah(f), Toluwarni(m), abhosts(m), Cindino20(m), Krossbow123, 3Dimension, McLove(m), ojshigo1, Mayor75(m), ddolaa(m), automaticgates(m), chatom143, maturemindsonly(m), YungExcellency(m), Japhet04(m), Skyloloprince(m), Dikolas(m), Goahead(m), wawappl, johnnywalker131(m), happney65, thirty1(m), alcovex, jullty, prynsex(m), smartcet(m), factorial1(m), LilSmith55(m), ejorgeneral, Murphylink(m), 36STATES, Ezehrobinson(m), lorhema(f), Empiree, igirabata123(m), ruke84(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16