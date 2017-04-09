Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave (15330 Views)

We Won’t Allow Fayose, Wike Hijack PDP, Says Sheriff / I Remain PDP Chair, Sheriff Tells Court / Fayose & Wike In Bayelsa For Dickson's Inauguration (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has stated that Governors opposed to his leadership, especially Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Nyesom Wike of Rivers, were free to leave the party.



Sheriff also said he would not collect “stolen money from the governors”, adding that PDP would never defend any Governor when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, beams its searchlight after they leave office.



Sheriff, through his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said the party was ready to move on without the governors who refused to join hands in rebuilding the party.





Ojougboh said he was already in the South-East, where he said the party was going to commence its nationwide mobilisation.



“We are moving on with the determination to reposition the party. We are not interested in the funding of the party from the governors.



“They are free to leave if they want to, especially Wike and Fayose”, he told Punch.





“We are also not interested in their money. The party belongs to the people, they will finance it. So, if the governors want to withhold money from the party, they are free.



“We don’t receive stolen money. They have not been funding us and we are surviving”, he added.



He said the party was already planning a nationwide campaign, adding that they were already in the South-East where he said the campaign would start.



“We are starting with Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states, and then we will move to Cross River State. The party belongs to the people and not to governors who will want to steal people’s money,” he



http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/09/pdp-doesnt-need-stolen-money-sheriff-tells-fayose-wike-leave/ 8 Likes 3 Shares

It should be the other way round, the governors don't need a tyrant who must rule by force and insist on an unpopular mandate just because he is sent from the other party to destroy PDP.



Sheriff, PDP has rejected you. 82 Likes 5 Shares

Wonders shall never end



A senior criminal pointing fingers to leeser ones 31 Likes 3 Shares

PARTY OF THE ROGUES AND DESTINY KILLER. 5 Likes

sarrki:

Wonders shall never end



A senior criminal pointing fingers to leeser ones

You are the reason I concluded that Buhari is a dullard.



How on earth did you make it to the BMC with your suffocating use of English?



Well, since your pay master doesn't have a Cert, I think his employees would also be in the same category..



Like the Fulani guy above me. You are the reason I concluded that Buhari is a dullard.How on earth did you make it to the BMC with your suffocating use of English?Well, since your pay master doesn't have a Cert, I think his employees would also be in the same category..Like the Fulani guy above me. 29 Likes 2 Shares

BiafranBushBoy:





.





Must you quote when you don't have anything to say Must you quote when you don't have anything to say 11 Likes 1 Share

Ehen!!



Fayose and Wike with stolen money?



Interesting!! 2 Likes

sarrki:









Must you quote when you don't have anything to say

I said something Mr patriot !! I said something Mr patriot !! 10 Likes

Yea ryt, they have enough stolen money it quite commendable that he wants to eliminate redundancy even though he have inner motives

With PDP nothing man no go hear 3 Likes

sarrki:

Wonders shall never end

A senior criminal pointing fingers to leeser ones

Should we call them enemies of state?. Should we call them enemies of state?.

Fayose and wike should work with sheriff, is the chairman of PDP. 5 Likes

Sheriff is black in corruption,

But wike and fayose are more darker in corruption.

That means sheriff is a saint where wike and fayose there 8 Likes

Wike and Fayose should leave pdp now sherrif has proven to be on a destruction mission. 1 Like 1 Share

Sheriff you ma thief Nigeria money to now.. You guys are all thieves.. 1 Like

Na wa o. This Aboki no dey rest? 1 Like

Kettle calling pot black..

so Fayose and Woke are now party-less. unfortunately they won't be accepted into APC except they agree that they will limit their political activities to local government level pending when the top members are sure of their sincerity to be true members and not spy.

If pdp want true reconciliation, they should let more experienced politicians take the lead in the reconciliation talks. Not the present pdp governors.



Despite pdp governors are the financial muscles behind the party, but they have little knowledge about national politics.

case of kettle calling pot black smh sheriff your end is near

A house divided against itself..

BestySam:

Na wa o. This Aboki no dey rest? how come the bots didnt detect that bolded word how come the bots didnt detect that bolded word





so oga sherit,u can deal with the two governors as u wish,sending them out to no where is not one of it We apc zombies,aka BMC south west chapter will not accept fayoshiit as one of our many corrupt leaders,i dnt knw if our south south chapter will accept weakayso oga sherit,u can deal with the two governors as u wish,sending them out to no where is not one of it 1 Like

E don Happen GbamE don Happen

Cairo risks jail time. His matters​ deserves no response. 1 Like

This is very simple ..accept this man as chairman ..then work on voting out him/his candidate at the convention



...but PDP naturally don't believe in free and fair election ..rigging is in their blood ..they believe no election can be free including their party election 7 Likes

Cornerstone2020:

Wike and Fayose should leave pdp now sherrif has proven to be on a destruction mission.

Not just Fayose and Wike, all the Governors, elected members including the backbone of Pdp the rank and file. Not just Fayose and Wike, all the Governors, elected members including the backbone of Pdp the rank and file.

Sheriff is really wants to destroy PDP

And APC is encouraging him

Nigeria cannot survive with a party system

bet stealing is not corruption, PDP can only survive on corupt proceeds. bet stealing is not corruption, PDP can only survive on corupt proceeds.

ZombiePUNISHER:

Sheriff is really wants to destroy PDP

And APC is encouraging him

Nigeria cannot survive with a party system

Wike and Fayose are among people who turned pdp to sh|t.



You would be shocked when they leave the party will turn around.



Don't forget they brought Ali Sherrif... you can imagine the nos foolish decisions they have made before this - they are not politicians.



Wike is a thug, Fayose is the class clown . Wike and Fayose are among people who turned pdp to sh|t.You would be shocked when they leave the party will turn around.Don't forget they brought Ali Sherrif... you can imagine the nos foolish decisions they have made before this - they are not politicians.Wike is a thug, Fayose is the class clown . 5 Likes