|PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by sarrki(m): 1:14pm
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has stated that Governors opposed to his leadership, especially Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Nyesom Wike of Rivers, were free to leave the party.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/09/pdp-doesnt-need-stolen-money-sheriff-tells-fayose-wike-leave/
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by DrGoodman: 1:15pm
It should be the other way round, the governors don't need a tyrant who must rule by force and insist on an unpopular mandate just because he is sent from the other party to destroy PDP.
Sheriff, PDP has rejected you.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by sarrki(m): 1:15pm
Wonders shall never end
A senior criminal pointing fingers to leeser ones
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by madridguy(m): 1:16pm
PARTY OF THE ROGUES AND DESTINY KILLER.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:16pm
sarrki:
You are the reason I concluded that Buhari is a dullard.
How on earth did you make it to the BMC with your suffocating use of English?
Well, since your pay master doesn't have a Cert, I think his employees would also be in the same category..
Like the Fulani guy above me.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by sarrki(m): 1:17pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Must you quote when you don't have anything to say
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by rusher14: 1:18pm
Ehen!!
Fayose and Wike with stolen money?
Interesting!!
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:19pm
sarrki:
I said something Mr patriot !!
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by nNEOo(m): 1:23pm
Yea ryt, they have enough stolen money it quite commendable that he wants to eliminate redundancy even though he have inner motives
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by ironheart(m): 1:24pm
With PDP nothing man no go hear
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by ogologoamu: 1:26pm
sarrki:
Should we call them enemies of state?.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by oluis: 1:33pm
Fayose and wike should work with sheriff, is the chairman of PDP.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Jesusloveyou: 1:42pm
Sheriff is black in corruption,
But wike and fayose are more darker in corruption.
That means sheriff is a saint where wike and fayose there
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Cornerstone2020: 1:47pm
Wike and Fayose should leave pdp now sherrif has proven to be on a destruction mission.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Thorhammer(m): 1:48pm
Sheriff you ma thief Nigeria money to now.. You guys are all thieves..
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by BestySam(m): 1:51pm
Na wa o. This Aboki no dey rest?
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by policy12: 2:01pm
Kettle calling pot black..
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by alizma: 2:13pm
so Fayose and Woke are now party-less. unfortunately they won't be accepted into APC except they agree that they will limit their political activities to local government level pending when the top members are sure of their sincerity to be true members and not spy.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by juman(m): 2:13pm
If pdp want true reconciliation, they should let more experienced politicians take the lead in the reconciliation talks. Not the present pdp governors.
Despite pdp governors are the financial muscles behind the party, but they have little knowledge about national politics.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by yomi96(m): 2:15pm
case of kettle calling pot black smh sheriff your end is near
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Day169: 2:16pm
A house divided against itself..
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Khd95(m): 2:18pm
BestySam:how come the bots didnt detect that bolded word
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Khd95(m): 2:23pm
We apc zombies,aka BMC south west chapter will not accept fayoshiit as one of our many corrupt leaders,i dnt knw if our south south chapter will accept weakay
so oga sherit,u can deal with the two governors as u wish,sending them out to no where is not one of it
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Suntzung: 2:45pm
Gbam E don Happen
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by SmartchoicesNG: 2:51pm
Cairo risks jail time. His matters deserves no response.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by mrvitalis(m): 2:51pm
This is very simple ..accept this man as chairman ..then work on voting out him/his candidate at the convention
...but PDP naturally don't believe in free and fair election ..rigging is in their blood ..they believe no election can be free including their party election
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by Okanokan(m): 3:22pm
Cornerstone2020:
Not just Fayose and Wike, all the Governors, elected members including the backbone of Pdp the rank and file.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:30pm
Sheriff is really wants to destroy PDP
And APC is encouraging him
Nigeria cannot survive with a party system
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by vedaxcool(m): 3:47pm
bet stealing is not corruption, PDP can only survive on corupt proceeds.
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by UncleJJ(m): 3:55pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Wike and Fayose are among people who turned pdp to sh|t.
You would be shocked when they leave the party will turn around.
Don't forget they brought Ali Sherrif... you can imagine the nos foolish decisions they have made before this - they are not politicians.
Wike is a thug, Fayose is the class clown .
|Re: PDP Doesn’t Need Your Stolen Money – Sheriff Tells Fayose, Wike To Leave by SIRmanjar(m): 4:09pm
I feel dis sheriff of a guy was APC sent to weaken PDP.
