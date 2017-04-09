Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) (10432 Views)

He shared this on his instagram account:



"Sunday lunch with grand pa &ma and my adorable sons"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSqk8iEA9pC/?taken-by=dinomelaye



Issokay oooo



Meanwhile



This Dino sef!



Must you post everything about you on social media?





OK, we don see am! 2 Likes

greatgod2012:

This Dino sef!



Must you post everything about you on social media?





OK, we don see am! I'm sure you are yet to have your breakfast.. Hehehehe. Don't worry, the Lord will provide, but before then, free your mind from hate. I'm sure you are yet to have your breakfast.. Hehehehe. Don't worry, the Lord will provide, but before then, free your mind from hate. 6 Likes

Davash222:



I'm sure you are yet to have your breakfast.. Hehehehe. Don't worry, the Lord will provide, but before then, free your mind from hate.





To the glory of God, I've even had my lunch!



I never nor will never hate him, (who am I to even hate any God's creature) All I was trying to pass across is that, the man acts too childish! How can an adult like him be behaving so childishly, posting every details about himself and his family on social media. He should have grown beyond that. More so, he's not a celebrity whose their acceptability is measured by their number of likes on social media, he's a lawmaker, I expect him to act more honorably and maturely than all these social media shows!





My personal opinion, please! To the glory of God, I've even had my lunch!I never nor will never hate him, (who am I to even hate any God's creature) All I was trying to pass across is that, the man acts too childish! How can an adult like him be behaving so childishly, posting every details about himself and his family on social media. He should have grown beyond that. More so, he's not a celebrity whose their acceptability is measured by their number of likes on social media, he's a lawmaker, I expect him to act more honorably and maturely than all these social media shows!My personal opinion, please! 21 Likes

greatgod2012:









To the glory of God, I've even had my lunch!



I never nor will never hate him, (who am I to even hate any God's creature) All I was trying to pass across is that, the man acts too childish! How can an adult like him be behaving so childishly, posting every details about himself and his family on social media. He should have grown beyond that. More so, he's not a celebrity whose their acceptability is measured by their number of likes on social media, he's a lawmaker, I expect him to act more honorably and maturely than all these social media shows!





My personal opinion, please! Dear opinionated one,



I'm sorry to announce to you that your opinion doesn't matter.. Learn to keep it to thyself.



Thanks. Dear opinionated one,I'm sorry to announce to you that your opinion doesn't matter.. Learn to keep it to thyself.Thanks. 3 Likes 1 Share

Pls kindly help us to tell the young Lad backing the camera that, it's not by force to use utensils haba , use Spoon , Mister no body is forcing you! Nice picturePls kindly help us to tell the young Lad backing the camera that, it's not by force to use utensilshaba, use Spoon, Mister no body is forcing you! 1 Like

Happy for him. But he should get a good barber/hair stylist for that son of his; also the daughter should watch her shape. Last but not the least- they should learn to wear smiles on their faces. Happiness to them. 3 Likes

Davash222:



Dear opinionated one,



I'm sorry to announce to you that your opinion doesn't matter.. Learn to keep it to thyself.



Thanks.







Seems you're the Dino himself!





No offence whatsoever!



At times, I think we Nigerians deserve the type of political leaders we have in this country!





You're welcome! Seems you're the Dino himself!No offence whatsoever!At times, I think we Nigerians deserve the type of political leaders we have in this country!You're welcome! 9 Likes

No matter how stubborn you are,how rude you are,how stupid you are, if you treat your parent well and honour them. I kinda respect you for that and don't care about your flaws.. respect Dino.



Pharaoh of Egypt was ruthless and lethal. yet never plays with his mother. That's the secret of his longevity as a ruler.

venai:

Happy for him. But he should get a good barber/hair stylist for that son of his; also the daughter should watch her shape. Last but not the least- they should learn to wear smiles on their faces. Happiness to them.

They ain't Dino's children. The four of them paid him a visit from village. relatives ni! They ain't Dino's children. The four of them paid him a visit from village. relatives ni! 2 Likes

where is your wife bro

Dino my guy, eat jare! Afterall you have certificate unlike a certain dullard 1 Like

His Graduation party?

Aje kun iya ni o je 1 Like

Nonsense.

They look unkept 2 Likes





Fat and looking Harvard The dude on blue thoFat and looking Harvard

Ole

OK e remain when him dey go toilet o, ala

abeg sahara reporters i suspect diz photo is not real like is certificate,abeg report about it

greatgod2012:

This Dino sef!



Must you post everything about you on social media?





OK, we don see am! That's the 3rd class guru That's the 3rd class guru 1 Like

Holatunde007:

Issokay oooo



Meanwhile



pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, as we all know the country is tight right now, I need any work either factory, company, daily, weekly or office job I can do within the two months break before school resumes to have my school fees paid.

Pls I am all alone for myself.

Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta.

This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call are allowed O7O 33 26 61 93. May the surprise us all IJN

AMEN

Why not take a bus to oshodi, there re many factories that could use a hand...



And stop spamming every thread... Why not take a bus to oshodi, there re many factories that could use a hand...And stop spamming every thread...