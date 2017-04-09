₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,002 members, 3,467,691 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 05:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) (10432 Views)
Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters / Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU / Gov Fayose & Buruji Kashamu Spotted Having Lunch In A Restaurant [photo] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Ovokoo: 2:24pm
Embattled 4th republic senator, Dino Melaye took time out to have lunch with his parents and two sons.
He shared this on his instagram account:
"Sunday lunch with grand pa &ma and my adorable sons"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSqk8iEA9pC/?taken-by=dinomelaye
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/dino-melaye-takes-lunch-family-picture/
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Holatunde007(m): 2:25pm
Issokay oooo
Meanwhile
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, as we all know the country is tight right now, I need any work either factory, company, daily, weekly or office job I can do within the two months break before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls I am all alone for myself.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta.
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call are allowed O7O 33 26 61 93. May the surprise us all IJN
AMEN
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by greatgod2012(f): 2:28pm
This Dino sef!
Must you post everything about you on social media?
OK, we don see am!
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Davash222(m): 2:35pm
greatgod2012:I'm sure you are yet to have your breakfast.. Hehehehe. Don't worry, the Lord will provide, but before then, free your mind from hate.
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by greatgod2012(f): 2:42pm
Davash222:
To the glory of God, I've even had my lunch!
I never nor will never hate him, (who am I to even hate any God's creature) All I was trying to pass across is that, the man acts too childish! How can an adult like him be behaving so childishly, posting every details about himself and his family on social media. He should have grown beyond that. More so, he's not a celebrity whose their acceptability is measured by their number of likes on social media, he's a lawmaker, I expect him to act more honorably and maturely than all these social media shows!
My personal opinion, please!
21 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Davash222(m): 2:46pm
greatgod2012:Dear opinionated one,
I'm sorry to announce to you that your opinion doesn't matter.. Learn to keep it to thyself.
Thanks.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by wurabecca(f): 2:49pm
Nice picture
Pls kindly help us to tell the young Lad backing the camera that, it's not by force to use utensils
haba , use Spoon , Mister no body is forcing you!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by venai(m): 2:51pm
Happy for him. But he should get a good barber/hair stylist for that son of his; also the daughter should watch her shape. Last but not the least- they should learn to wear smiles on their faces. Happiness to them.
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by greatgod2012(f): 2:57pm
Davash222:
Seems you're the Dino himself!
No offence whatsoever!
At times, I think we Nigerians deserve the type of political leaders we have in this country!
You're welcome!
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by dulaman: 3:23pm
No matter how stubborn you are,how rude you are,how stupid you are, if you treat your parent well and honour them. I kinda respect you for that and don't care about your flaws.. respect Dino.
Pharaoh of Egypt was ruthless and lethal. yet never plays with his mother. That's the secret of his longevity as a ruler.
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Bigii(m): 4:14pm
venai:
They ain't Dino's children. The four of them paid him a visit from village. relatives ni!
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by OMOTOWO(m): 4:16pm
Pls can Leicester still win the league ?the way I am seeing them..dem fit jump to first position oo..two goals away in 12 minutes against everton
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by strawb(m): 4:16pm
where is your wife bro
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:16pm
Dino my guy, eat jare! Afterall you have certificate unlike a certain dullard
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by napoleon77(m): 4:16pm
Ovokoo:
How is he embattled?
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by DeRuggedProf: 4:17pm
Ok
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by smartty68(m): 4:17pm
See how them keep face like say them dey chop poison and na only Dino laff or abi na only me see am?
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by iamtewwy(m): 4:17pm
Eating our money
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by SIRmanjar(m): 4:18pm
JAGABAN slayer,Remi impregnator,Bourdillion street stalker..I Hail ooo!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by opxy01: 4:18pm
Ovokoo:Dear nairalanders pls, I really need ur help, pls whereever u are all over NIGERIA reading dis my short msg try everything within ur power to get dis msg to one of nigerias top artist DAVIDO #OBO either on instgram, facebook twittter or any other social media dat u knw. my story goes like dis " im a 24 yrs old guy frm osun state, I lost my dad @ a time I ws seekin admissn in uniben. Sinc d loss life has been so terible dat I had to leave my home town osogbo and come to lagos to learn truck drivn (trailer) I've been in lagos snc 2015 bt since den I've got no wrk its wt d grace of God dat I manage to feed sef talkless of buyn clothes. pls I wnt u to save me frm dis eternal poverty I don't wnt to involve myself in internet fraud (yahoo) or any criminal relatd activity. Pls buy me a truck (trailer) cos no company is willn to employ me because of my small nature,I have no one to turn to except GOD and u pls help me achieve my dream of becoming sometn in d future, so dat I can go bk to skull and plan 4 my unborn children #obo pls help me, help ma family, help my unborn children and help my future. Pls who ever sees dis msg should help me pass it across until it gets to @DAVIDO cos I knw he's more dan capable of putn smile upon me and family's faces God bless u as u do dat @iam_davido #morefametourname, I knw am askin for too much, bt I also knw dat u can do it. God bless ur hustle. To those nairalanders that will see dis and insult or abuse me, ure welcome cos I've been tru worse dan dat bt to d few who will help me share it may God bless u and ur generatn pls help a broda in need. I will keep posting dis msg until it get to DAVIDO once again pls hlp an ambitious broda dis is ma twitter handle @opeyemiabayomi8.
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by SooCute(m): 4:19pm
His Graduation party?
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by sakalisis(m): 4:19pm
Aje kun iya ni o je
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by BABANGBALI: 4:20pm
Nonsense.
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by last35: 4:21pm
They look unkept
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by RicardozRichard(m): 4:22pm
The dude on blue tho
Fat and looking Harvard
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by idris4r83(m): 4:23pm
Ole
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Fineglo: 4:25pm
OK e remain when him dey go toilet o, ala
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by muxxybest: 4:25pm
abeg sahara reporters i suspect diz photo is not real like is certificate,abeg report about it
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by Aburi001: 4:26pm
greatgod2012:That's the 3rd class guru
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by iswallker(m): 4:28pm
Holatunde007:
Why not take a bus to oshodi, there re many factories that could use a hand...
And stop spamming every thread...
|Re: Dino Melaye Having Lunch With His Family (Pictured) by dejisky(m): 4:29pm
greatgod2012:My Brother don't mind Dino's supporter.Some Nigerian youths with dumb brain are the reasons politician behalf the way they do, after all some assliker will still clap for them
2 Likes
If You Are Yar'adua, Would You Listen To My Advice? / Hillary Rodham Clinton Is American Next President / That G8 Summit
Viewing this topic: tolam4skywd(m), deoladtop, yemite4040, deloby123(m), malel1, sucbash(m), lilkhaleefa1(m), Bollinger(m), VerbalFlint, lugiano1, kollymighty, tamzy123(m), Yemmixay(m), grandberry, hardizzle, andyxyler(m), omelly, hajodolyn, Larryomooba(m), fakati(m), oyetundedavid, Walkopet(m), SirHosni(m), lilprinze, Yomit2(m), Thefashionguru, SIRmanjar(m), omitooguns(m), softchristo(m), RicoBee(m), Mopolchi, ibromatic7, bestestgirl(f), paulharry, krayzieklay(m), E99E(m), rhemaplus(m), pope191, Johnheir2(m), eksbabe(f), willibounce1(m), mozel247, mansuetusmiki, Smartademu(m), Tobicrystal, fadasam, mithras(m), excorperwheezy(m), sunkuns003(m), dgsam255, invectives(m), sureguy02(m), kumari089(m), gbolawhite, donsheva, miracleuty(m), olarwhumy6(f), Jollyakat(m), Chynwe(f), mylifeisagift(m), yusufhaji(m), KehnnyCares(m), Haryobame, guess1109(f), bigben3, gunner4life(m), VUVUZELA10, sami75, Cassie75, specimenG(m), JUBILEE2000, joey150(m), Maggie1963, Elhomoj(m), abujub(m), donfemo(m), derhyma, anurd1991, Acetyl(m), omeome, crackhouse(m), creekman(m), kwajahafiz(m), Drabrah(m), kogistar, obie206(m), Anthony4578(m), DSSHQ, nirmy, WinningDiva, stopit, mankan2k7(m), lakesalauto, hoodmenconcept(m), piagetskinner(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3