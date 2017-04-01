₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Jajayi: 2:44pm
The men of Ogun state police command has arrested one shakirudeen shittu ,a notorious land grabber terrorising ogijo and its environs.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by malificent(f): 2:47pm
Thief!!!
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by braithwaite(m): 2:49pm
Pump action ..the kain action wey this guy go don pump no b small.. Im wan turn estate developer with guns and bante..
Nigeria police go release am soon.. E geh godfathers jee.. In 3 months again the guy go begin another devil ..
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Epositive(m): 2:51pm
thank God land is immobile
all these land grabbers for don do us something
#positivevibes
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Jajayi: 2:52pm
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by BuariCopyPaste: 2:53pm
They should search well.... they go pari pasu with human heads.
Them Afonjas I hail.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Igboesika: 2:57pm
It seems human skull mining business is no more lucrative over there.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Holatunde007(m): 3:08pm
Good work to state police
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:08pm
Afonja again
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by venai(m): 3:10pm
Nawaa for Shittu... These land grabbers should grab their senses for once. Awon oloriburuku ale.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by DrGoodman: 3:10pm
How come he is not into ritual killings like his brothers?
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by kogistar: 3:17pm
flat head hiding in ogun state
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by signature2012(m): 3:38pm
Useless set of humans.After buying your land :
To lay foundation,you will pay.
To dig borehole,you will pay.
To plaster the house,you will pay.
To dig sockaway,you will pay.
To roof the house,you will pay.
To erect your fence,you will pay.
To paint the house you will pay.
To make it worse,deck the house to a story building,you will be told to repurchase the land.
Wonder why some people are just born to be wicked to fellow humans just to exploit you for money in which they will use to buy weed and sepe.
This guys are just thugs used by the so called omonile,ordinary half a plot they can never have for themselves.They are paid to cause mayhem.
Get them arrested,the next minute they are out from cell due to their baba isale that knows the DPO.
Best way,enter barrack,get some soldiers that will finish them if they misbehave on your site.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by sakalisis(m): 3:38pm
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Rebeccababy(f): 3:39pm
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by YorubaMuslims: 3:40pm
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 3:41pm
I have stopped believing in these displays of so called recovered guns a long time ago.
It seems that they go to their exhibit room and display whatever is in their custody.
The aim is to make it look like they made a big catch, but at d end, they won't be able to successfully fight d case in court.
D suspect will only be on awaiting trial list.
Just take note of the photo and compare it wit wat they will display next time around.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by softboiy: 3:41pm
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Originalsly: 3:42pm
Hmmmm.... something is not right with this report.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by oodua1stson: 3:43pm
He will be free in no time. He probably got arrested because he harrased an high ranking person. If not these land grabbers work with politicians and police.
A month tops, he would be releagsed
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:43pm
Òkòlá!!!
Lazy, jobless and greedy land grabber
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by oluwaVaz(m): 3:45pm
Na them brown roof and cone head
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by kogistar: 3:46pm
FLAT HEAD WHO HIDES IN OGUN
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by goingape1: 3:46pm
Afonja never disappoint me in things like this
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by sakalisis(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by UgwuKristian: 3:48pm
Could this be an Afonja?
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by aloobright17: 3:49pm
Is he grabbing the lands with Guns and charms? Ikegwuru.
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by folarinmiles(m): 3:53pm
BuariCopyPaste:Your signature alone shows how daft you are
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by Langbasa: 3:54pm
venai:''MY MAMA SAID I'M FROM IGBO'' .You dig
|Re: Arms Recovered From A Land Grabber In Ogun By Police (Photo) by SIRmanjar(m): 4:01pm
signature2012:I don't know why dis rubbish happens only in d west..Its time our govt do sumtin serious about dis rubbish,it makes our youth lazy ad useless.
