The men of Ogun state police command has arrested one shakirudeen shittu ,a notorious land grabber terrorising ogijo and its environs.

The suspect was arrested at Eyinogbe isale area of ogijo while the Anti robbery team of the division led by the DPO SP Tijani Muhammad were on routine patrol of the area.



He was said to be living at ipinyewa phase 2 in Lagos state.



Information revealed that he has involved in series of land grabbing violence which has resulted into loss of life and wanton destruction of properties.



Recovered from him are: two pump action guns, three locally made single barrel gun,one short locally made double barrel gun,seventy five live cartridges, assorted charms and the sum of N87,600



The Commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to fsars for discrete investigation with the view of tracking down other members of his group.



The CP therefore warned land grabbers to either leave the state or desist from their violent act because the command will deal decisively with anybody caught causing or intending to cause any form of violence in the state.

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/notorious-land-grabber-arrested-in-ogun.html

Pump action ..the kain action wey this guy go don pump no b small.. Im wan turn estate developer with guns and bante..



Nigeria police go release am soon.. E geh godfathers jee.. In 3 months again the guy go begin another devil ..



all these land grabbers for don do us something





all these land grabbers for don do us something

They should search well.... they go pari pasu with human heads.

It seems human skull mining business is no more lucrative over there.

Good work to state police

Nawaa for Shittu... These land grabbers should grab their senses for once. Awon oloriburuku ale.

How come he is not into ritual killings like his brothers? 2 Likes 1 Share

flat head hiding in ogun state 1 Like

Useless set of humans.After buying your land :



To lay foundation,you will pay.

To dig borehole,you will pay.

To plaster the house,you will pay.

To dig sockaway,you will pay.

To roof the house,you will pay.

To erect your fence,you will pay.

To paint the house you will pay.

To make it worse,deck the house to a story building,you will be told to repurchase the land.



Wonder why some people are just born to be wicked to fellow humans just to exploit you for money in which they will use to buy weed and sepe.



This guys are just thugs used by the so called omonile,ordinary half a plot they can never have for themselves.They are paid to cause mayhem.



Get them arrested,the next minute they are out from cell due to their baba isale that knows the DPO.



Best way,enter barrack,get some soldiers that will finish them if they misbehave on your site. 15 Likes 2 Shares

I have stopped believing in these displays of so called recovered guns a long time ago.



It seems that they go to their exhibit room and display whatever is in their custody.



The aim is to make it look like they made a big catch, but at d end, they won't be able to successfully fight d case in court.



D suspect will only be on awaiting trial list.



Just take note of the photo and compare it wit wat they will display next time around. 1 Like

Hmmmm.... something is not right with this report.

He will be free in no time. He probably got arrested because he harrased an high ranking person. If not these land grabbers work with politicians and police.









A month tops, he would be releagsed

Lazy, jobless and greedy land grabber 7 Likes 1 Share

Na them brown roof and cone head 3 Likes

Afonja never disappoint me in things like this 2 Likes

Could this be an Afonja? 4 Likes

Is he grabbing the lands with Guns and charms? Ikegwuru.

