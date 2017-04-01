Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Five Worth Knowing Important Facts About Palm Sunday. (3632 Views)

The people of Jerusalem took palm branches and went out to meet the Son of God, praising Him and shouting, 'Hosanna!'



Palm Sunday celebrates Jesus’ triumphant entry into the city of Jerusalem.



We find Jesus riding a borrowed donkey, escorted by unarmed disciples. His purpose is to demonstrate the kingdom of God and to show peace.



Here are five things you should know about this significant biblical event:





1.) Jesus brought peace and salvation. The Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John all recount the Palm Sunday story that took place shortly before Jesus was arrested, crucified on the cross and eventually rose from the dead.



In chapter 19 of the Gospel of Luke, it is written: “[Jesus] sent two of his disciples, saying to them, ‘Go to the village ahead of you, and as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. If anyone asks you, Why are you untying it? say, ‘The Lord needs it."



The story continues, as Luke 19: 35-38 tells us: “They brought it to Jesus, threw their cloaks on the colt and put Jesus on it. As he went along, people spread their cloaks on the road. When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: ‘Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!’ ‘Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!'”



2.) The Holy Day gets its name from scripture. In John 12:13, it is written: “They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna!'”



The Israelites believed Jesus was going to save them, as the people had awaited the arrival of a special king for hundreds of years. They had waited for a messiah to be an earthly military and political leader; instead, Jesus came as a heavenly spiritual leader and died for humanity’s sins.



3.) Jesus fulfilled an Old Testament prophecy. The minor prophet Zechariah foretold it hundreds of years earlier. “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey,” according to Zechariah 9:9.



John 12:15 notes of the event: “At first [these] disciples did not understand all this. Only after Jesus was glorified did they realize that these things had been written about Him and that these things had been done to him.”



4.) Jesus’ arrival on a donkey is very significant. This animal appears multiple times in the Bible. “There have been other donkeys with important roles mentioned in scripture,” Reverend Tim McConnell — assistant pastor of Long’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina — wrote in Asheville, North Carolina’s Citizen-Times newspaper on Friday. “We remember Balaam's donkey that spoke and warned Balaam of danger. Of course, we know that it was God speaking through the donkey. We know about the donkey that carried Mary and the unborn Christ to Bethlehem, and later the donkey once again carried the family to Egypt to escape King Herod.”



Rev. McConnell noted, “We find Jesus riding a borrowed donkey, escorted by unarmed disciples. His purpose is to demonstrate the kingdom of God and to show peace.”



5.) Jesus was not the first to ride through the crowds in parade fashion. An Old Testament story tells of a king triumphantly entering a town. Before his enthronement as king of Israel, Solomon rode into Gihon (a spring in the original site of Jerusalem) on a mule — with people praising him as he arrived.“



Zadok the priest took the horn of oil from the sacred tent and anointed Solomon. Then the sounded the trumpet and all the people shouted, “Long live King Solomon!” And all the people went up after him, playing the pipes and rejoicing greatly, so that the ground shook with the sound,” 1 Kings 1:39-40 says.



Jesus is Lord 1 Like

It also revealed the unstable, volatile & hypocritical nature of man:

Same people shouting 'hossana' today, were the ones screaming 'crucify' him one week after. 2 Likes

nice 1 @op! Api palm sunday!

HAPPY PALM SUNDAY TO YOU ALL



I don't celebrate it 3 Likes

























#ReligionDosn'tSaveJesusDoes 116, Still Unashamed of the gospel#ReligionDosn'tSaveJesusDoes 1 Like

I find it hard 2 leave my old ways... I really need 2 b a faithful Christian

Hosanah to the king of kings, hosanah to the most high GOD.Praise be to the master of all master.

Hosanah in the highest, hosanah in the highest, th angels are singing, hosanah in the highest. 1 Like

legwa10:

I find it hard 2 leave my old ways... I really need 2 b a faithful Christian

try bit by bit and don't loose site of your goal even if you fail. ones you truly make up your mind to change your grace increases. try bit by bit and don't loose site of your goal even if you fail. ones you truly make up your mind to change your grace increases.

Nice piece. Donkey signifies humility as horse royalty. I so much cherish Easter period. 1 Like

spare cash ni

Na so Na so

CHARLEH:

Double your spare Cash now within 2hours!!!

Invest N1,500 to get N3,000 N3,000 to get N6,000 N5000 to get N10,000

Doublefolds.com.ng just went live!!! una no dey taya ? una no dey taya ? 3 Likes

DONKEY VS PRIVATE JET

@legwa10..........try to improve on ur christian journey, its nt easy bro., we're all battling wt sins and dat its why Jesus die 4 u and me. Jst start little by reading ur bible gradually holy spirit'll tk over. I'm serious sinner begging to help attaining, holiness, merciful life and prayerfulness. My bro jst start little and b disciplined. 1 Like

There is never a place in the Bible God to old us to commemorate palm Sunday.

It's man made traditions and idea thinking that they are serving God and doing him a favor.

We do not obey God rather obey our own puffed up ideas thereby disobeying God.

It is very hard for most Christians to change their preconceived ideas about Christ.

God delivered me from trusting what preachers are saying without proving them from his words.

There many celebrations that are breaking God's heart which we celebrate.

Christmas, Easter, Halloween , Valentine and all other celebrations and rituals mixed with Christianity. We have accepted them and get stuck in them and very hard to change.

And anyone that speaks against them would be seen as an enemy of God another phrase " You Think Say You Holy Pass"

I am just a witness , the word of God is my standard. There is never a place in the Bible God to old us to commemorate palm Sunday.It's man made traditions and idea thinking that they are serving God and doing him a favor.We do not obey God rather obey our own puffed up ideas thereby disobeying God.It is very hard for most Christians to change their preconceived ideas about Christ.God delivered me from trusting what preachers are saying without proving them from his words.There many celebrations that are breaking God's heart which we celebrate.Christmas, Easter, Halloween , Valentine and all other celebrations and rituals mixed with Christianity. We have accepted them and get stuck in them and very hard to change.And anyone that speaks against them would be seen as an enemy of God another phrase " You Think Say You Holy Pass"I am just a witness , the word of God is my standard.