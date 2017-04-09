₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by investnow2013: 4:26pm
Jst happened.more than 12 commercial buses had accident at Edo state. 3 fall inside pit including dangote motor.no live lost yet.one or two pple is still under dangote motor.
Looking for shovel to dig ground for their rescure. Dripping of rain caused d accident as a driver of okeyson could not get hold of his brake. Call ur pple or family member that left to lagos dis morning.lord save ur pple. Amen
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by investnow2013: 4:27pm
Lalasticlala! Glory be to God no live was lost!
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 4:30pm
Too many accidents these days, God save your people.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Tender1(m): 4:36pm
I advice will start giving birth later we marry, the one this population is reducing, especially the male. Later you'll start blaming ladies when they start using yam.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by amakufrancis(m): 4:37pm
Lord av mercy
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by lovelyjay: 4:37pm
D roads are not strong anymore
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by nickxtra(m): 4:37pm
Dangote trucks and accidents
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 4:37pm
This is serious
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by stefanweeks: 4:37pm
Na wa o
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Roon9(m): 4:38pm
The speed with which the mods move accident topics to the front page is quite alarming. I mean the topics should be verified first atleast
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Rich4god(m): 4:38pm
Na wa o.... Did we offend the gods of the roads.... I don't understand all dese accidents.
I don't know what is the work of our road safety officers.
It's high time they start going to parks to physically inspect vehicles before they embark on their journey.
Just last week, I entered luxurious bus from Kano heading to PH.... I was enjoying the journey until we got to Zaria. The bus stopped to pick more passengers, so I came down to ease myself. I didn't even knw wat took my eyes to the back tyre. You won't believe that the tyre is dead already, with big patches. I went round the bus, believe me, non of the tyre is worthy of been on the road for such distance. All through the journey, I was seriously praying for safety. Lol and behold, just around lokoja, that particular one that caught my attention shattered.
Imagine what would have happened if it was on of the front tyres that shattered at high speed.
Most of the vehicles we travel with aren't road worthy.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by HelloBiafra: 4:38pm
In as much as one or two accidents could be expected of Dangote trucks owing to the fact that it's about the largest consumable goods business in Nigeria. I think it's management should implement a total overhauling in its transportation system, from its drivers to the total journey management system.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by ozoebuka1(m): 4:39pm
everyday bad News and no single good news.
if it's not dollar rise, its fuel increase, riot, stray bullet, tribal clash or avoidable accidents.
Me don tire for the country's "synonymousity" to bad things. thank God. no life was lost.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Mobolaji005: 4:39pm
God shuld jst help.
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by chokozcfs(m): 4:39pm
So unfortunate
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by tosyne2much(m): 4:39pm
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by KingMicky3286: 4:40pm
investnow2013:
Life was lost.... you did not see the grasses that was lost there is it not a LIFE LOST?
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by smartty68(m): 4:40pm
Thank God for their life. But wait o, hope say the driver no been the use worn out tire
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by IpobExposed: 4:42pm
Lalasticlala gud evening. Pls continue putting eye witness report on fp How I witnessed that witch live. Thanks any way.
I will start looking for accident everyday.
Thank God no one was dead
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by iammanuel: 4:42pm
Dangote must pay o
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by Elle277(f): 4:43pm
I thank God for their lives
|Re: Accident In Edo Involving Dangote Motor & Other Cars (Photo) by cenaboy(m): 4:43pm
we passed immediately at that place, Dangote should please do something about his drivers
