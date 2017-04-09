Na wa o.... Did we offend the gods of the roads.... I don't understand all dese accidents.





I don't know what is the work of our road safety officers.

It's high time they start going to parks to physically inspect vehicles before they embark on their journey.



Just last week, I entered luxurious bus from Kano heading to PH.... I was enjoying the journey until we got to Zaria. The bus stopped to pick more passengers, so I came down to ease myself. I didn't even knw wat took my eyes to the back tyre. You won't believe that the tyre is dead already, with big patches. I went round the bus, believe me, non of the tyre is worthy of been on the road for such distance. All through the journey, I was seriously praying for safety. Lol and behold, just around lokoja, that particular one that caught my attention shattered.



Imagine what would have happened if it was on of the front tyres that shattered at high speed.



Most of the vehicles we travel with aren't road worthy.