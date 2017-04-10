₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by TechyNigerian: 4:42pm On Apr 09
Well, A lot of us have wondered what can be the possible differences between these two 2017 Tecno Smartphones? what or which should I pick if i want to buy one?
All those questions will be answered here, the Tecno Camon CX and Tecno L9 Plus are two different smartphones with different uses or Selling point.
The Tecno Camon CX is known for amazing camera while the Tecno L9 Plus is known for the Mighty Battery!. Read More >>>https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-l9-plus-vs-tecno-camon-cx-difference/
what can be the other differences between this two might phones? check out the attached image below for the full differences
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by stonemind(m): 4:57pm On Apr 09
Chaiiiii I'm starting my beautiful Monday morning by making front page as FTC this is a sign of a BEAUTIFUL DAY
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by henry007(m): 10:53pm On Apr 09
They're not mates bro.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by omoalajah(m): 12:23am
the CX is just too sweet to be compared to L9..
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by omoalajah(m): 12:23am
But from the same family tho
henry007:
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by datyorubaboy: 12:59am
The Camera is the best right now?
omoalajah:
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by datyorubaboy: 12:59am
Abi o ,see comparism
henry007:
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by missslimzy(f): 1:47am
should they be compared? NO
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by missslimzy(f): 1:48am
yes distant cousins
omoalajah:
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by BreezyCB(m): 7:18am
Cx dope
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Ezedon(m): 7:19am
Very Cheap phone
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Dottore: 7:19am
Ok
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by hoover420: 7:20am
The cx still looks promising though
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Godswillnwaoma(m): 7:21am
what is the prize of camon cx in nigeria
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by kazmanbanjoko(m): 7:22am
How much is it
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by ameezy(m): 7:23am
Lol ever since i used gionee M5 i forgot about tecno
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by legibow: 7:23am
I tire for una matter oooo, how can u compare 15 to 5 , gap to much....
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Donkaz(m): 7:23am
Una no dey tire
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Realali(m): 7:23am
I have both phones with IPhone 7
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by haffaze777(m): 7:23am
time to upgrade from camon c9 to camon cx
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by kazmanbanjoko(m): 7:24am
any fairly gionee m5 for sale. I'm interested in buying one
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by wethebest(m): 7:26am
kk
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Abudu2000(m): 7:27am
why cant people just buy one phone and have peace if mind for like 3years......
its iphones or no other for me coz i hate to spend every year on things i dont realy need
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by jeeqaa7(m): 7:28am
which rocks?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by directonpc(m): 7:28am
Get CX if you love taking photos!
For the most affordable rates on Cx when buying online see http://7rl.in/tecnoCX
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Ademoore07(m): 7:29am
Godswillnwaoma:
Lusage sells it for 68k while slots insisted for 70k
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by arsenic33(m): 7:29am
I download heavily and I barely make use of my phone's camera.. I'll go for Techno L9
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by kings09(m): 7:29am
As in na phone be naija prob?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by Kizyte(m): 7:30am
I seize to be a Tecno fan ever since I had an issue with one of their tabs and their Carlcare could not do anything about it cos there were no spare parts to fix the tab.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by chloride6: 7:32am
If person wants spoil tecno life make him just import tecno go US. Gbam another Fanta case Don open.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by OMOTOWO(m): 7:34am
Wey a just buy c9 for #58k last year October at spectrum,Ikeja...!!!dem dey craze...phone no be my problem ...make N power sa no collapse like MMM because me don start monthly contribution #10,000 of eleven people and a no know when e go reach my turn o..
|Re: Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle by refreshrate: 7:35am
All the parameters that don't matter
What's the ram size?
Running on what Android version ?
Is it possible to update Android version when a new one is released?
How big is the memory?
