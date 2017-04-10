Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Camon CX And Tecno L9 Plus Specifications Battle (4316 Views)

Tecno L9 Plus Unboxing, Hands On And First Impression / Tecno L9 Plus Specs & Price In Nigeria ( Jumia & Slot) / Tecno L9 And Tecno L9 Plus Is Coming Soon, See Rumored Specs And Images (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





All those questions will be answered here, the Tecno Camon CX and Tecno L9 Plus are two different smartphones with different uses or Selling point.

The Tecno Camon CX is known for amazing camera while the Tecno L9 Plus is known for the Mighty Battery!. Read More >>>



what can be the other differences between this two might phones? check out the attached image below for the full differences Well, A lot of us have wondered what can be the possible differences between these two 2017 Tecno Smartphones? what or which should I pick if i want to buy one?All those questions will be answered here, the Tecno Camon CX and Tecno L9 Plus are two different smartphones with different uses or Selling point.The Tecno Camon CX is known for amazing camera while the Tecno L9 Plus is known for the Mighty Battery!. Read More >>> https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-l9-plus-vs-tecno-camon-cx-difference/ what can be the other differences between this two might phones? check out the attached image below for the full differences 1 Share

Chaiiiii I'm starting my beautiful Monday morning by making front page as FTC this is a sign of a BEAUTIFUL DAY

They're not mates bro. 2 Likes

the CX is just too sweet to be compared to L9.. 1 Like

henry007:

They're not mates bro. But from the same family tho

omoalajah:

the CX is just too sweet to be compared to L9.. The Camera is the best right now? 1 Like

henry007:

They're not mates bro. Abi o ,see comparism 1 Like

should they be compared? NO

omoalajah:

But from the same family tho yes distant cousins 2 Likes

Cx dope

Very Cheap phone

Ok 1 Like

The cx still looks promising though

what is the prize of camon cx in nigeria

How much is it

Lol ever since i used gionee M5 i forgot about tecno 6 Likes

I tire for una matter oooo, how can u compare 15 to 5 , gap to much....

Una no dey tire

I have both phones with IPhone 7

time to upgrade from camon c9 to camon cx

any fairly gionee m5 for sale. I'm interested in buying one

kk

why cant people just buy one phone and have peace if mind for like 3years......



its iphones or no other for me coz i hate to spend every year on things i dont realy need

which rocks?





For the most affordable rates on Cx when buying online see Get CX if you love taking photos!For the most affordable rates on Cx when buying online see http://7rl.in/tecnoCX

Godswillnwaoma:

what is the prize of camon cx in nigeria



Lusage sells it for 68k while slots insisted for 70k Lusage sells it for 68k while slots insisted for 70k

I download heavily and I barely make use of my phone's camera.. I'll go for Techno L9 1 Like

As in na phone be naija prob? 1 Like

I seize to be a Tecno fan ever since I had an issue with one of their tabs and their Carlcare could not do anything about it cos there were no spare parts to fix the tab.

If person wants spoil tecno life make him just import tecno go US. Gbam another Fanta case Don open. 2 Likes

Wey a just buy c9 for #58k last year October at spectrum,Ikeja...!!!dem dey craze...phone no be my problem ...make N power sa no collapse like MMM because me don start monthly contribution #10,000 of eleven people and a no know when e go reach my turn o..