Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Inioluwa01(m): 5:03pm On Apr 09
Good day people. Happy Sunday. I need help and I need it fast. I have an interview tomorrow for the above-mentioned job role and I have no idea what the position is all about. (P.S: I can't even remember applying for the job but the invite is legit and it's with a big, well-known company.) I have done some research online but I am not satisfied as almost of all the results I got explained the job role in foreign countries. Anyone currently serving in the capacity in any organization or have experience of what the position is about should help a brother please. Thank you.
Oga Lalasticlala, please help me.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by nmreports: 7:25am
I think this is a classified position in the organization.
1. To provide access to documents for cleared staff.
2. To control the access of the who and who in the organization.
3. To coordinate and collate relevant information into separate boxes (computerized or non computerized).
4. To give information about certain documents as at when needed.
5. To probably research on data for the organization using outside sources.
5. Passive administration officer. etc.
If I am able to get more online, I would update. This is just an opinion cause I may be wrong.
On the contrary, why would you apply for a role you know nothing about?. Just curious.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by amosadamu: 7:25am
Well you can google roles in this position
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by kings09(m): 7:26am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by jazinogold(m): 7:28am
Based on logistics accessing of documents under ur control
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Cajetanspeaks(m): 7:30am
Similar to the role of a confidential secretary.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Ezedon(m): 7:31am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Benjom(m): 7:33am
He or she implements and administers enterprise-wide document management systems and related procedures that allow organizations to capture, store, retrieve or share electronic records and documents.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by samhay: 7:36am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Ezechinwa(m): 7:40am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Awoo88: 7:41am
You're going to be essentially a Librarian . You will be keeping document and ensuring that they are save. Also decides what document should be save long term
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by imoowo(m): 7:41am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by thirdi(m): 7:46am
This is for document indexing and classifications. Document change control and access control management
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by ebbie9ja(m): 7:52am
Generate document number for all documents
Transmit documents to client
Archive documents
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by kitaatita: 7:54am
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Nedsnow(m): 7:56am
Awoo88:
I know it's a probably a typographical error!
But abeg make i use you play small before u chase me!
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Inioluwa01(m): 8:06am
nmreports:Thank you for your contribution Bro. Like I said in my post, I can't remember applying for the job (I don't want to say I didn't). I would have let it slide but for the might of the organization. Thanks again.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by dustydee: 8:08am
Inioluwa01:If it's an engineering company, a document controller is to ensure proper filing (electronic and hardcopy) of documents and transmittal of same to the client if necessary. For example, an Engineer prepares a specification, he gets it signed and approved by the relavant authorities, the engineer then passes it to the Document controller who scans the document and also obtains the native file (soft copy) and files it in the companies electronic filing system (most companies I know call it "documentum". The document controller usually has a distribution matrix which shows where each document goes i.e the recipients. for example, a specification may go to the originator, the Engineering manager, the Project Engineer etc. and the client document controller (who will have his/her own distribution matrix). This is like officially handing over a document to the client. It makes it traceable and also useful for revision control so if there is any change, it still goes through the same process and so you know which document is the most current.
After the project, the DC also files the hard copies and sends to the archives.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by ferdison(m): 8:09am
On the contrary, why would you apply for a role you know nothing about?. Just curious.[/quote]
He/she can learn on the Job. The Job doesn't really require much experience. It's more like a library. Just know where to get the document when a staff needs it and now most documents are gotten from the company's one stop shop. If he/she can't find the hard copy, then it can be downloaded sharply.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Inioluwa01(m): 8:09am
Benjom:Thank you Sir
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by ferdison(m): 8:11am
nmreports:
He/she can learn on the Job. The Job doesn't really require much experience. It's more like a library. Just know where to get the document when a staff needs it and now most documents are gotten from the company's one stop shop. If he/she can't find the hard copy, then it can be downloaded sharply.
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by Awoo88: 8:11am
Nedsnow:No mind me. I guess I typed the wrong set of letters and auto correct decided to it own. Librarian was what I expected but I got Liberia
Re: Access And Document Control Officer: Job Roles And Functions by dustydee: 8:14am
