



Politics Nigeria discovered that the corper, a 2016 Batch B member of the National youth service corps, was arrested and arraigned for embezzlement after operators of the Ponzi schemes failed to return the money, which belonged to the company where he was doing his service.



The young man had hoped to make a quick profit at the end of his service only to end up disappointed. His employers wasted no time in inviting the police into the matter after he failed to return the money. His plight was made public by a colleague, a lawyer, who missed the last community development service (CDS) and took advantage of the group’s WhatsApp platform to explain his absence.



The lawyer, Augustine Ukpo, wrote:



“I was in court representing our Corper member colleague who was arrested and arraigned today before the Agbomalu Magistrate Court involved in N3.5 million embezzlement from his PPA (Place of Primary Assignment).” Giving an update the next day, corper Ukpo wrote on the same platform: “I earlier posted you guys that one (of) our Corper colleague(s) was arrested and arraigned yesterday.



He is now in Kirikiri Medium Prison pending the perfection of his bail conditions. While interviewing the corper member, I noticed bruises all over his body – evidence that he was beaten. He was kept in police custody for more than 24 hours. These got me furious as a lawyer. Even though the corper agreed that he used the money for MMM and Twinkas, his fundamental right should not be compromised. In this vein, I shall be filing a fundamental right action against the employer of the Corper.



Corper Ukpo refused to disclose the name of his client but posted photos showing signs of torture allegedly inflicted on him in a police cell before he was transferred to prison custody.

