|Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by itsdumebi(m): 6:16pm
A national youth corper is currently languishing at the Kiri-Kiri medium prison in Apapa, Lagos after a failed N3.5 million investment in Twinkas and MMM Ponzi schemes.
Politics Nigeria discovered that the corper, a 2016 Batch B member of the National youth service corps, was arrested and arraigned for embezzlement after operators of the Ponzi schemes failed to return the money, which belonged to the company where he was doing his service.
The young man had hoped to make a quick profit at the end of his service only to end up disappointed. His employers wasted no time in inviting the police into the matter after he failed to return the money. His plight was made public by a colleague, a lawyer, who missed the last community development service (CDS) and took advantage of the group’s WhatsApp platform to explain his absence.
The lawyer, Augustine Ukpo, wrote:
“I was in court representing our Corper member colleague who was arrested and arraigned today before the Agbomalu Magistrate Court involved in N3.5 million embezzlement from his PPA (Place of Primary Assignment).” Giving an update the next day, corper Ukpo wrote on the same platform: “I earlier posted you guys that one (of) our Corper colleague(s) was arrested and arraigned yesterday.
He is now in Kirikiri Medium Prison pending the perfection of his bail conditions. While interviewing the corper member, I noticed bruises all over his body – evidence that he was beaten. He was kept in police custody for more than 24 hours. These got me furious as a lawyer. Even though the corper agreed that he used the money for MMM and Twinkas, his fundamental right should not be compromised. In this vein, I shall be filing a fundamental right action against the employer of the Corper.
Corper Ukpo refused to disclose the name of his client but posted photos showing signs of torture allegedly inflicted on him in a police cell before he was transferred to prison custody.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/09/corper-remanded-kirikiri-prisons-using-employers-n3-5m-mmm-twinkas/
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by TheSlyone2(m): 6:27pm
That guy should just find a way to bury himself already...
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Splinz(m): 6:27pm
What greediness can cause one.
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by FrancaCC: 6:27pm
I made it.....in one week
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Kizyte(m): 6:27pm
During your funeral and you hear that MMM is paying...
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Tolulopefinest(m): 6:27pm
Hmm.... MMM
I stopped thinking about it.
Cos anytime I do, it make me look foolish.
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Garrithe1st: 6:28pm
I think it serves him right..
I've got no sympathy for greedy thieves..
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Stevengold(m): 6:28pm
Many haven't recovered yet. Yet people still play ponzi schemes. God help him. Kirikiri prison noni
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by softboiy: 6:28pm
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by waterhouse071(m): 6:28pm
MMM is back
Together we change the world
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by xty50(f): 6:29pm
Yay! 3rd Ftc
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by coolesmile: 6:29pm
They never learn. Complete your NYSC in Kirikiri.
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Shelloween(m): 6:29pm
His punishment will grow like Mavro
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by gabazin080(m): 6:29pm
nigerians are the most gullible set of people in the world.
i dont pity anyone who looses money to any ponzi scheme
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Immatex(m): 6:29pm
He is guilty as charged.
You don't invest with another man's money.
It's fraud.
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by bitcoinvin(m): 6:29pm
Ponsi scheme,i was i die hard-Fan ...Mark my Tense,I WAS!!!!!!!
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by sontoly: 6:30pm
Stupid coper, u don't use someone else money for business likewise ponzhi, he has to face the wrath of his foolishness.
Op I know say nairaland no dey use eye hear MMM or ponzhi, the fact is that those platforms have helped some people don't tag them bad all the time.
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Spiritmask: 6:30pm
mmm why?
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by chyy5(m): 6:30pm
Ok
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Ayoswit(f): 6:30pm
Quick money syndrome
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by polazi(m): 6:30pm
Oh Twinkies
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by EzekielMab(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Oluwasaeon(m): 6:30pm
Kizyte:
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by maxiuc(m): 6:30pm
Bro that's your cross carry it very well u hear
U want quick riches oya na ur head don hang
I don't pity people like you
Ntorrrrrr Abeg wey that Dino pics
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Molake94(m): 6:30pm
;DName Checkers will be disappointed
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by qleap2all(m): 6:31pm
The so called leaders. One opportunity and they failed. Thank God he didn't succeed. Some people would have believe there's short route to success
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by madridguy(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Oluwasaeon(m): 6:32pm
xty50:yinmu
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by Evergreen4(m): 6:32pm
Hehehe, based on logistics, he has to refund the money first before anything or else.
I remember one of friend telling me to borrow money and invest in twinkers, thank God i ignored the advice
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by NubiLove(m): 6:33pm
Is it your money?
|Re: Corper Remanded In Kirikiri Prisons For Using Employers N3.5m For MMM, Twinkas by priceaction: 6:33pm
Hope he is not part of the nl crew that always shout Na your money? Is it your money? Leave us alone. What has government done for us?So unfortunate he has messed up his service year and may even spend many years languishing in jail because of our useless legal system. Smh
