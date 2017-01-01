₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,088 members, 3,467,975 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day (10006 Views)
Big Brother Naija Housemate Tboss Flaunts Bare Boobs As She Strips On TV / Mochedda Blasts Fan Who Said "You Still Never Grow Boobs" On Instagram / Choi! Chiwetalu Agu Touches Actress' Unclad Boobs In New BTS Pics that is Unclad (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by metronaija: 6:21pm
Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss was caught on camera topless today as the show comes to an end. Tboss was seen with her firm boobs while preparing for the live show. See photo below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/videophotos-big-brother-naija-housemate.html
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by Shelloween(m): 6:23pm
Songs of Solomon
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by RoyalBlak007: 6:24pm
♤*swallows spit*
♤
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by umarshehu58: 6:26pm
Nigerians should prove to her that 'it is not by showing boobs o'
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by eezeribe(m): 6:28pm
Twin demons
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by sehin79(m): 6:30pm
Firm like how this one is silicone one oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by wtfCode: 6:50pm
It's too small 4 my handling
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by BreezyCB(m): 6:58pm
Bossnation
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by zinachidi(m): 7:01pm
oya oo, where my crew at?
Licks lips..
TBoss becos of this, u have my vote.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by MJBOLT(m): 7:14pm
the op is a lieing b!tch
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by babyfaceafrica: 7:44pm
Nanasemse
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by illitrate(m): 7:44pm
where the brea st
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by sotall(m): 7:44pm
where are the boobs?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by exlinkleads(f): 7:44pm
shwwwwwww
just for 25m
i tot i go see boobs
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by Kaptainkoko: 7:44pm
Nansense!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by sassieconte: 7:45pm
MY DANCE STEPS FOR EFE PERFECTED. U CAN LEARN IT HERE
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by loadedvibes: 7:45pm
Wia d boobs na
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by winkmart: 7:45pm
Wey the bubu
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by HIRAETH(f): 7:45pm
My
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by Onwardvic(m): 7:45pm
And so? i don't blame these people of easy virtue but this generation that celebrate and have so merchandised nudity. The easiest route to becoming a "celebrity" is now to show your private properties to public
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by wintersnow(m): 7:45pm
[quote author=exlinkleads post=55418857]all for 25
As if you won't do that for 10k
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by Efeugoebo: 7:45pm
Cute
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by 0b10010011: 7:45pm
The lady got it all....
Not our local Team Poverty
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by pembisco(m): 7:45pm
This pics teh nah. ...metchewww
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by Ralphlauren(m): 7:46pm
Is this a strategy to win or get the attention of a "paymaster" just in case she loses
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by agabaI23(m): 7:46pm
Which part of those did Kamen touch?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by zeribe4real(m): 7:46pm
I come to see the unclad chest.
But was so disappointed.
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by xynerise(m): 7:46pm
Fake news
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by zinachidi(m): 7:46pm
sotall:
post=55418875]Wia d boobs na[/quote][quote author=sotall:
winkmart:
sotall:the borbi was showing, buh its like the mods removed it..
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Flaunts Unclad Boobs On Last Eviction Day by wintersnow(m): 7:46pm
exlinkleads:
Na wa o
Some Things You Just Can't Explain / Are There Any Liberian Movies / What Is Happening In Nigeria:
Viewing this topic: curiositymaster, frinx, Emmasquare2, Msrchyma(m), kopji007(m), Gassa007, Segdot, souljay123, Lanre90(m), swissobed, brixton, willowforevery, sparqo01, jonatahunegbu, fucklil, filcast(m), otswag(m), okito, Ebemusty(m), bufness(m), kimewills(f), Gomeromo1(m), MEK14, geokay777(m), gbemi9ja, snowden9(m), sydneyobioha(m), ekesunday(m), valx2, peter1994(m), philantoxx(m), Hardeyoye, AYODEJI94(m), Diesel1(m), champagnepapi01, ERUDITEE, obakovich, imarrpopson, elynneyo(f), Habiz(m), Sunrule3, rebirthiix, Liamm(m), Daviestunech(m), Ruthier, Monoxide(m), ijebuloaded(m), Suyaman2015, FlexTrex, tyreal(f), balladin, adelekeolu(m), suckerr, VictorAB, Rayboss(m), branolistical, Olurote(m), cristianisraeli, ologun01(m), Harrypotter13, tucee31, fly82(m), Leonyluiz(m), Elnino4ladies, Sanemind(m), emmyhumble(m), toluhere(m), mykel09(m), betruthful, rexericx(m), oladokun76, frfrank(m), Ojim07(m), Femoje, digitalgeorgy(m), qoudous(m), Blaiseikenna50, rabonni(m), vosquare, JustCurious, dammygoody(m), Tossynews, chiraqDemon(m), helpee, Olateef(m), Hiccups, tolue42(m), elnano(m), tejiritex, Mitope(f), EWAagoyin(m), farady, ntrukpum, dejavubobo1(m), neyochin, kunlesehan(m), Lordsocrates, Arenunltd(m), perfectionist(m), kskpoundz(m), Ad0rable, dancewith, singletee(m), trities, MrZachs, teeboi77, ItsUncleDee(m), zhiggy1(m), hammer2010(m), chibyk63(m), bhouze(m), Chidex2442(m), Rebuke, Abbeycharles(m), tmontee, pirees, mop4, Makavelli099(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), orobs93(m), malton, FemiMaduka(m), bobbyxxjnr, raindrop99, otijah2, phemi01(m), ehis010(m), Eugenedimgba(m), step16(m), Ehido(m), adeniyimam(m), Unikbella(f), TurboBuilder, SoNature(m), dejonathan(m), Csami(m), Aitee1(f), nelbaba(m), Ajibel(m), ayxmania, Godswillwiz(m), vorigan, aghap51(m), joyousmother2016, COvo(m), Eberex(m), Alero3Arubi(f), King200(m), ifelekan1(m), magoo10, PBeni(m), Emyblacks, Chukabiz1961(m), ControG(m), aklosx(m), orimsamsam(m), EBUG(m), Drienzia, aAK1(m), tziz(m), Jennydoris(f), ceeteed(m), Gracito(f), Lolade95(f), buygala(m), Prinxxdave(m), Odney(m), primusmaximus, exe0(m), Danpotter(m), vision202020, Easycash3, arctodus(m), Chrisduma, AmorleeNah(f), Lero15(m), ipex(m), impeccablephili, Worksunlimited, dyze, mhiztaNexy(m), dallyemmy, Dtarmon(m), Hurklan(m), Kinsa(f), henzolucci, shayhune, profemz(m), Osayin(m), emmybliz(m), kelvyn7(m), danjaba(m), sweetyme001(f), faithdee(f), Bamibor, sunky13(m), Onyejemechimere(m), wizod(m), realsammie(m), datopaper(m), BreezyCB(m), blazeup(m), Kolade9(m), sealshakers(m), Tori46(f), famosty, Ekymacz1, Hezaking(m), despi64(m), adekayo1234(m), ifebrainy5, hotswagg12, mendel04(m), chomxy(f), JUBSAM, Chirolechick, money121(m), 4larhhh(f), Toyade888(m), yinkslinks(m), bookface, Crystalline(f), dapsylee(m), MDsambo, olajidetoheeb(m), dopedealer(m), KevinDein, stovia0084, ibnzubair(m), djPyper, atomiqplus(m), SAGE07, 201320142015ob(m), Jusmudi(m), teevodaprinz(m), airexx, jimcoservices, chatwithbotv(m), Ego2(f), Igboesika, belamour(m), Mimzyy(f), Babinski, jboi08(m), abdulhamid0(m), lewispius, great289(m), sherif4owo(m), drslem, Pressea(m), annielady(f), landuhelen, misskishi, 9t9jacobs, skukimania(f), heezey(m), ekunu(f), Stanweezy(m), mickeyenglish(m), Bonzoker(m), vncntluv(m), emeprorgaozu, condense42(m), psante(m), mzdeee(f), chris138(m), Namady(m), Threemg(m), doyex03, olumzzz(m), drey076(m), slimmestify(f), mjswthrt(f), anastaciam, ddippset(m), Babgee01(m), Coolie89(m), SETHWORLD, godssonibk, TinaAnita(f), Excellentmind, motorized, Lilyqueeny(f), Jaiyeola24, EXLOVER(m), Dreamwaker(m), Femonjay(m), Tinyemeka(m), DIIGZ(m), sexyrichmond88(m), adexsimply(m), Edithspecials(f), speak2leo(m), Collins0609(m), pedikiss, OsoDupe(f), sentoms, Falexbaba1, Macjokori, Emerald22(f), Antina(f), ammyluv2002(f), ollie18(f), Biibibii(m), Horlaarsco, genearts(m), samhimself(m), stronger, birdmansoho, Qmerit(m), Draei, Exquirejnr, jampro123(m), KINGOFJAPAN, phunsticks(m), MrTochukwu, Sundouglas, ednajodi, dannjo(m), Proudlyngwa(m), Top9jajamz, innocent99, Emnyte(m), DonaldTrump(m), ExclusiveD(f), Divinerace(m), Kingjags, hardbite(m), kenonze(f), mcocolok(m), durojaiye105, johnugwu, AkinseteK(m), TonySpike, sseunhayor(m), Ceema1(f), Chizua(m), olenyi(m), Ngokafor(f), Actionleap, andre99(m), teeshawt(m), onyeomma, jomarq(m), AlBaqir(m), advowilson, Phemour, Rendition(m), comrrex(m), Bimmyliz(f), chigo003, saintmark88(m), Wisdomval67(m), ovoP(m), ambsteve and 460 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4