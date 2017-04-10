Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman (6710 Views)

http://punchng.com/ig-has-given-rivers-cp-a-mandate-to-kill-me-wike/





Adelani Adepegba, Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris planned to kill him .



It described the allegation as malicious , saying it was capable of misleading and causing disaffection between the NPF and the people of Rivers State , the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood said in a statement on Sunday.



Wike had in an interview said the IG had instructed the state Commissioner of Police to kill him, but the police disclosed that the governor was being guarded by 221 policemen.



Moshood stressed that the governor had more policemen than some police area commands in some states and also faulted claims by Wike that nine Commissioners of Police had served in the state since the IG assumed office , hinting that only three CPs had served there.



He said, “ There was no time either recently or in the past that the Inspector- General of Police gave an order or assignment to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State or any police officer anywhere in the country to kill Mr . Nyesom Wike , the Executive Governor of Rivers State or directs the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to cage the governor as alleged.



“ It is incumbent on the Nigeria Police Force to educate the general public and draw the attention of the governor to the facts and figures available for press and members of the public to verify, that there are 221 police personnel attached currently to Governor Nyesom Wike for his personal and office protection . ”



According to the police, the personnel attached to Wike included one Aide - De- Camp , one Chief Security Officer , one Unit Commander ( Special Protection Unit ) ; one Unit Commander ( Counter Terrorism Unit ) and one Escort Commander.

Others are one Camp Commander; one Admin officer to administer the police personnel, 54 Inspectors, 136 Sergeants and 24 Corporals.



The police spokesman explained that 28,000 policemen and personnel of other security agencies were deployed in Rivers State in December last year for the rerun election.



http://punchng.com/221-policemen-guard-wike-force-spokesman/ The police were reacting to an earlier interview by Gov Wike.......

221 Police only for Wike...Haba! When some communities can boast of 10 policemen to protect their lives and properties...God dey 8 Likes 1 Share

Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.



Useless government 18 Likes

Hahahahah...221 police ke? Liar mohammed has infected everybody in this administration with lies. Smh 5 Likes 1 Share

If this is true that 221 policemen are protecting just one citizen, then it is a shame not just to Wike but to whoever that assigned them to him 4 Likes

Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.

Useless government



Useless government[/quote]



Go and kill yourself with pains and frustration ok. So, you want the youths to buy the lies emanated from your camp saying IG planned to kill a gov right, and you do not want same IG to debunk your propaganda what a shame? If you remain like this suicide would be your next action cause each time your propagandists re exposed you get irritated

Same lies your wike were fuelling on the late Com. Of Police in Rivers and now this one who has not spent 2months in Rivers as a com. And it surprise me how a lot of you crying foul now forget easily what Com. Joseph publicly did to Amaechi as gov and without debunking any thing which was in the eyes of everyone then... how time fly.... You are here saying jobless youths.. the joke is on you my dear...... 16 Likes

So pathetic 221 policemen for just 1man,this country is virus infected and some useless element has started shouting it is nt true 1 Like

Wike had in an interview said the IG had instructed the state Commissioner of Police to kill him,

Wike is a senseless talker..



Wike is a senseless talker.. 6 Likes

Keneking:

Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.



Useless government Spot on. Staged cash recovery. Spot on. Staged cash recovery.

Keneking:

Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.



Useless Rivers State governor

221 Policemen? How many DSS and NSCDC operatives? This country is wow 3 Likes

so how many gaurd other state governors ?? so we can have a balanced view

world na war.

Abi e pass ordinary governor...

Keneking:

Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.



Useless government

Shut ur putrid mouth. This is in response to Wike's lies. If the thug hadn't publicly lied, all these wouldn't have transpired. The police was bound to respond. 5 Likes 1 Share

there must be a community called wike. 1 Like

AirFireEarthH20:

Hahahahah...221 police ke? Liar mohammed has infected everybody in this administration with lies. Smh There is no lie in what the police spokesperson said. I have not been to the Rivers State government house but I have accompanied a friend who works at the Ogun state government house to that government house. There were more than 200 police officers and over 80 DSS officers guarding the place. They all have what is referred to as beat. Therefore, this sounds true to me. There is no lie in what the police spokesperson said. I have not been to the Rivers State government house but I have accompanied a friend who works at the Ogun state government house to that government house. There were more than 200 police officers and over 80 DSS officers guarding the place. They all have what is referred to as beat. Therefore, this sounds true to me. 1 Like

where is lalasticlala now....







if a whole police battalion is used to guard Wike. then how many police officer are there to police the populace of Rivers state.





very soon you will hear from Wike that Abuja wants to assassinate him.

wicked wike 1 Like

A very big lie. How can 221 policemen guide one person. Even Buhari no get that kind number.

Police and lies are like 5 and 6 2 Likes

Wike life is more important than the whole Rivers state

To settle this matter why wont APC allow for State Police as they promised. Ambode has even started his own State Police with cunny cunny called neighbourhood watch.

Where a State Gov is the chief security officer of a State but the commissioner is answerable to the IG in Abuja is crazy, thats why Gov Ortom is watching helplessly as herdsmen slaughter his people and all he can do is run to Abuja to beg the FG to help Benue State

Nigeria. . .when will you switch to digital policing from ana-log. Surveillance/intelligence remain the best form of policing.

Toketimt:





Shut ur putrid mouth. This is in response to Wike's lies. If the thug hadn't publicly lied, all these wouldn't have transpired. The police was bound to respond.

I shall respond to you next week Monday..Nonsense I shall respond to you next week Monday..Nonsense

who still take him serious. am still yet to see a truthful politician

