|221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Islie: 6:48pm On Apr 09
The police were reacting to an earlier interview by Gov Wike.......
http://punchng.com/ig-has-given-rivers-cp-a-mandate-to-kill-me-wike/
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja
http://punchng.com/221-policemen-guard-wike-force-spokesman/
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Nogodye(m): 6:53pm On Apr 09
221 Police only for Wike...Haba! When some communities can boast of 10 policemen to protect their lives and properties...God dey
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Keneking: 6:54pm On Apr 09
Backward country; a story to keep jobless youths talking till Tuesday this week abi. The cash recovery story of Friday no gel well.
Useless government
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by madridguy(m): 6:55pm On Apr 09
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by AirFireEarthH20(m): 7:00pm On Apr 09
Hahahahah...221 police ke? Liar mohammed has infected everybody in this administration with lies. Smh
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by jmichlins(m): 7:14pm On Apr 09
If this is true that 221 policemen are protecting just one citizen, then it is a shame not just to Wike but to whoever that assigned them to him
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by dunkem21(m): 7:22pm On Apr 09
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Qmerit(m): 7:30pm On Apr 09
[
Useless government[/quote]
Go and kill yourself with pains and frustration ok. So, you want the youths to buy the lies emanated from your camp saying IG planned to kill a gov right, and you do not want same IG to debunk your propaganda what a shame? If you remain like this suicide would be your next action cause each time your propagandists re exposed you get irritated
Same lies your wike were fuelling on the late Com. Of Police in Rivers and now this one who has not spent 2months in Rivers as a com. And it surprise me how a lot of you crying foul now forget easily what Com. Joseph publicly did to Amaechi as gov and without debunking any thing which was in the eyes of everyone then... how time fly.... You are here saying jobless youths.. the joke is on you my dear......
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by profhezekiah: 7:57pm On Apr 09
So pathetic 221 policemen for just 1man,this country is virus infected and some useless element has started shouting it is nt true
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Garrithe1st: 9:30pm On Apr 09
Wike had in an interview said the IG had instructed the state Commissioner of Police to kill him,
Wike is a senseless talker..
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by effty(m): 9:33pm On Apr 09
Keneking:Spot on. Staged cash recovery.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by highrise07(m): 10:13pm On Apr 09
hmmmm
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Garrithe1st: 10:56pm On Apr 09
Keneking:
Seconded
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:11pm On Apr 09
221 Policemen? How many DSS and NSCDC operatives? This country is wow
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by deji68: 11:12pm On Apr 09
so how many gaurd other state governors ?? so we can have a balanced view
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Politicalapathy: 11:14pm On Apr 09
hahaa
world na war.
Abi e pass ordinary governor...
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Toketimt: 11:56pm On Apr 09
Keneking:
Shut ur putrid mouth. This is in response to Wike's lies. If the thug hadn't publicly lied, all these wouldn't have transpired. The police was bound to respond.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Lanretoye(m): 12:35am
there must be a community called wike.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by bejeiodus(m): 12:39am
AirFireEarthH20:There is no lie in what the police spokesperson said. I have not been to the Rivers State government house but I have accompanied a friend who works at the Ogun state government house to that government house. There were more than 200 police officers and over 80 DSS officers guarding the place. They all have what is referred to as beat. Therefore, this sounds true to me.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by ijustdey: 11:56am
where is lalasticlala now....
if a whole police battalion is used to guard Wike. then how many police officer are there to police the populace of Rivers state.
very soon you will hear from Wike that Abuja wants to assassinate him.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:07pm
wicked wike
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by ekems2017(f): 1:07pm
A very big lie. How can 221 policemen guide one person. Even Buhari no get that kind number.
Police and lies are like 5 and 6
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by obembet(m): 1:07pm
Wike life is more important than the whole Rivers state
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by amiibaby(f): 1:07pm
Lol
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Guyman02: 1:08pm
To settle this matter why wont APC allow for State Police as they promised. Ambode has even started his own State Police with cunny cunny called neighbourhood watch.
Where a State Gov is the chief security officer of a State but the commissioner is answerable to the IG in Abuja is crazy, thats why Gov Ortom is watching helplessly as herdsmen slaughter his people and all he can do is run to Abuja to beg the FG to help Benue State
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by IMASTEX: 1:08pm
Nigeria. . .when will you switch to digital policing from ana-log. Surveillance/intelligence remain the best form of policing.
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Ayoswit(f): 1:08pm
Imagine
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Keneking: 1:09pm
Toketimt:
I shall respond to you next week Monday..Nonsense
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by Emu4life(m): 1:09pm
What
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by vickylincon(m): 1:09pm
who still take him serious. am still yet to see a truthful politician
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by iTunechi(m): 1:09pm
|Re: 221 Policemen Guard Wike – Force Spokesman by iluvdonjazzy: 1:09pm
luvly twins
