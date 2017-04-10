₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,326 members, 3,468,720 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC (2177 Views)
Governor Ortom's Convoy Involved In An Accident Along Zaki Biam - Makurdi Road / Alaba Businessman Dies With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge. PICS / Truck Crushes Woman And Baby As Obiano Stops Convoy To Assist (graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by AutoJoshNG: 8:55pm On Apr 09
Convoy driving is driving in a company of two or more vehicles from same starting point, maintaining same speed and heading to the same destination. It is a highly demanding exercise requiring experience and discipline.
Whether you are transporting a politician or you are a group of friends heading to a beach party, convoy operators are expected to obey basic road safety rules:
1. Obey recommended speed limits
2. Keep safe distance (following distance) from the vehicle ahead.
3. Communication via radio frequency must be short and fast
4. Do not constitute hazard to other road users or run others off the road.
5. Convoy driving should not be an excuse for road rage and aggressive driving
6. Avoid tailgating
7. Be attentive and alert at all times.
8. In busy towns, slow down, close up the convoy to reduce the space and enable other road users get through.
9. Obey traffic and other traffics regulations.
Let’s hear some more tips from you in the comment section.. I’ll start by saying don’t use the hazard lights to depict a convoy is on the way.
https://autojosh.com/convoy-driving/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by Drversatile: 9:07pm On Apr 09
the danfo convoy
2 Likes
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by donolatunji(m): 9:36pm On Apr 09
ROTFL
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by dingbang(m): 7:56am
Mchew they should send this memo to the politicians and military. Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by maxiuc(m): 7:58am
will our theives in government offices hear this
1 Like
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by CheezyCharles: 7:58am
these are just documented rules joor! no one takes heed. in Abuja if convoys are passing ,all other vehicles slow down once u hear the siren from behind. Even if it's senator's daughter oh... they won't allow us to collect number lol
1 Like
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by MrRichy(m): 7:59am
its only in Nigeria, convoils use double trafficator whether they are going left or right
1 Like
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by seyiojomu(m): 8:03am
10. Dont think u must be fastest on the road.
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by abiolag(m): 8:04am
Danfo convoy is always annoying on Lagos road
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by xreal: 8:04am
I don't know of number 3, but I am sure my governor's convoy obeys only number 2 and disobeys all others.
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by bastien: 8:05am
That hazard light is no no for me.... . The head light is OK!
But eh, all those convoy na wahala, especially those bullion van
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by twilliamx: 8:06am
Ok. its the Nigerian police that needs the training.
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by Jhayson(m): 8:09am
okay
1 Like
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by teamsynergy: 8:19am
see d op... u no see politicians convoy abi... na dis very rare one u put
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by folakemigeh: 8:21am
Drversatile:hahahahahahahahahahahaha See the Pic wey d OP take describe Convoy..... Danfo wey Lastma don arrest. hahahahahaha, What a funny pic
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by ZACHIE: 8:25am
Avoid convoy driving as much as possible
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by Ade3000yrs(m): 8:29am
hmm
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by nedu2000(m): 8:35am
Let road safety stop buratai's (chief of army staff)convoy and tell them this
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by Harmored(m): 8:35am
Our police convoy is like a race
|Re: 9 Tips For Convoy Driving – By FRSC by jtwest(m): 8:35am
After soldier convoy bash your car for trying to overtake....bring out your phone and show then this post. thank me later.
(0) (Reply)
University of Iceland. How to go about it. / Naija Community In Perth, Western Australia? / Hold Up At Jakande Round About, Lekki Lagos
Viewing this topic: Neossos(m), yhemster(m), ZACHIE, Robinhoodxxx(f), AutoJoshNG, Fallasy(m), saviola77(m), vanmusco(m), deborsky(m), abiri(m), iamtemitee(m), princejude(m), PrettyT1(f), sparrow01, Jafar777, kkfada(m), naturalwaves, ib22003(m), Rubymagic(m), LordofWar, Bellony88(m), haywhy1026(m), Firstcitizen, Emman8(m), Harmored(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17