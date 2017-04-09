Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Inuwa Bwala Resigns As Sheriff’s Spokesperson Over PDP Crisis (2431 Views)

Inuwa Bwala, the Special Adviser on Media to the National Chairman of the People’s Democracy Party, PDP, Ali Sheriff, on Sunday announced his resignation.

Mr. Bwala in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja stated that the recent developments in the polity, especially as it affects his duties, made it imperative for him to step down as the official spokesman of Sheriff.

He added that he was stepping down for personal reasons to enable him face his personal challenges, especially his health



“I wish to apologise to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Sheriff.



“I thank the National Chairman and all those I have worked or related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff’s official spokesman.

“I also wish Sheriff the best in future endeavours.”

Mr. Bwala’s appointment was approved by PDP National Working Committee in February 2016.

(NAN)





www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/228414-pdp-crisis-sheriffs-spokesperson-resigns.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

wetyn consign me wyt PDP n ApC self 2 Likes

There is trouble in paradise!

Lol. the gradual but steady Shreiff decline resumes.. lol..more drama expected to follow 1 Like

Lol. People deserting the ship gradually. Could this be a response to the events that played out at the GEJ meeting? 2 Likes

It is safe to say that Wike and the Ekiti clown are working with APC too. Abi na APC say make dem nominate am as chairman?



nobody in his right senses will support that boko haram called sheriff .It's just for a moment 2 Likes

good move, save ur head as sherrif dey pursue selfish interest



sheriff alone we be left with the party as time goes on, stupid man

sherrif go soon put to shame























Just because I post EFe is my cousin bro

That's why I receive 50 friends request in 30sec cos of 25million

PDP should adopt EFE for the next election.... the dude is more popular than bubu and he carries grace

