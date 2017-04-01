Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) (6520 Views)

See more hilarious replies below.



Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu using the now famous, Based On Logistics in saying, President Buhari is still committed to tackling corruption, fixing the economy and security.

hmmmm,make dem no use efe,as strategy for 2019..cuz weda based on logic or logistics, buhari is leaving by2019..nonsense. 22 Likes 1 Share

No more Big Brother Naija

Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed.



Buhari Big brother Naija has ended ooo. We now have your time. Back to the recession crisis...Buhari Howfar? 19 Likes 1 Share

Efe is going places.. As for you Mr Garba Shehu,you are not fooling us. 3 Likes

Tufiakwa! what do you expect from the citizens when the Leaders are dumb-heads, soon buhari will start saying "Based on Logistics, change will still come" 5 Likes

lol.. Keep quiet.. U know nothing about politics.

okay,sir"sabinus".. you are well sighted.

Based on logistics, I'll be needing a brand new girlfriend, interested ladies are to apply in person. 3 Likes

Buhari has no opposition in 2019....Ipob yoots can rant away! 1 Like

yea yea...

Buhari has no opposition in 2019....Ipob yoots can rant away!



that was the same thing many enemies of the masses said about Abacha in 1998

that was the same thing many enemies of the masses said about Abacha in 1998



Ipob yoot!

Chai, Garba Shehu own don yamutu. 2 Likes

Ipob yoot!



Arewa Adult...

Big brother is over, Nigerian youth will come back to the reality of their joblessness.



President buhari should expect the blazing wrath and criticism from Nigerians as recession is still a reality



Bbnaija over, we can now fave the reality that dollar is over four hundred naira and has no plans of reducing.



Bbnaija was a nice distraction while it lasted. Now the reality continues 2 Likes

BBN is over now!



Nigerian youths make una go carry una sense from where una keep am before BBN start!









the dollard trying to gain non existent popularity which he lost immediately after election 2 Likes





How can so much suffering be in one country? In less than 3 years people have turned to lagoon swimmers,profesonal yahoo boys seriously dangerous afonja drug trafficking women





But seriously speaking based on logistics buhari has messed dis country up I think its time he ' use his kidney ooo'How can so much suffering be in one country? In less than 3 years people have turned to lagoon swimmers,profesonal yahoo boys seriously dangerous afonja drug trafficking women Which way naija

We will remember PMB soon



Based on logistics 1 Like





The way Nigerians voted for Efe is also the way they will vote PMB and APC out in 2019 if they don't deliver on their many promises. Nigerians are back to Buhari's case, all thanks to Garba Shehu!!!









Bunch of silly people, you think you can use Efe slangs to get to us? Erhen, Nigerians and hypocrisy erh. They kept shouting it's a useless show and at the end of the day am sure every family /house that had DSTV/GOtv tuned to watch this show, even the pastors preaching against it watched it sef Based on logistics erh, Buhari your exit is certain come 2019. And am sure Nigerians will rejoice more than they did when Tboss was evicted.

Time to FACE Nigeria recession and ask Buhary to fight corruption, beginning from his cabinet members.

See replies





No more Big Brother Naija

Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed.



Buhari Big brother Naija has ended ooo. We now have your time. Back to the recession crisis...Buhari Howfar? 1 Like

Nigerians are back to Buhari's case, all thanks to Garba Shehu!!!

No be small thing.





Buhary, how far with the Chibok girls? When are you bringing them back?

Tufiakwa! what do you expect from the citizens when the Leaders are dumb-heads, soon buhari will start saying "Based on Logistics, change will still come"

Nigerians don turn chemical wen dey react anyhow 1 Like

Someone fast enough to register the 'based on logistics' phrase as a trademark would make billions in out of court settlement when big brands use it to advertise and they get sued for trademark infringement.



The money such person would get can make Efe's own look like transport fare. 2 Likes

ok that doesn't mean you guys are back to being the good guys

Big brother is over, Nigerian youth will come back to the reality of their joblessness.



President buhari should expect the blazing wrath and criticism from Nigerians as recession is still a reality



Bbnaija over, we can now fave the reality that dollar is over four hundred naira and has no plans of reducing.



Bbnaija was a nice distraction while it lasted. Now the reality continues