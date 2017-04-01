₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,215 members, 3,468,385 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 01:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) (6520 Views)
"Garba Shehu Is My Boy" - Deji Adeyanju / President Buhari Didn't Die In London, He's Alive – Garba Shehu Reacts To Rumour / "Buhari Was Joking About Aisha Belonging To His Kitchen Comment" - Garba Shehu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Nnamdd1(m): 11:46pm On Apr 09
Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu using the now famous, Based On Logistics in saying, President Buhari is still committed to tackling corruption, fixing the economy and security.
See more hilarious replies below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/nigerians-react-after-garba-shehu-used-based-on-logistics.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Angeleena(f): 11:48pm On Apr 09
hmmmm,make dem no use efe,as strategy for 2019..cuz weda based on logic or logistics, buhari is leaving by2019..nonsense.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 11:51pm On Apr 09
No more Big Brother Naija
Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed.
Buhari Big brother Naija has ended ooo. We now have your time. Back to the recession crisis...Buhari Howfar?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by malificent(f): 11:51pm On Apr 09
Efe is going places.. As for you Mr Garba Shehu,you are not fooling us.
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 11:51pm On Apr 09
Tufiakwa! what do you expect from the citizens when the Leaders are dumb-heads, soon buhari will start saying "Based on Logistics, change will still come"
5 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by dingbang(m): 11:52pm On Apr 09
Angeleena:lol.. Keep quiet.. U know nothing about politics.
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Angeleena(f): 11:54pm On Apr 09
dingbang:okay,sir"sabinus".. you are well sighted.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by giftedheart1(m): 11:55pm On Apr 09
Based on logistics, I'll be needing a brand new girlfriend, interested ladies are to apply in person.
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:56pm On Apr 09
Buhari has no opposition in 2019....Ipob yoots can rant away!
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by dingbang(m): 11:56pm On Apr 09
Angeleena:yea yea...
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 12:04am
NgeneUkwenu:
that was the same thing many enemies of the masses said about Abacha in 1998
13 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:09am
AirFireEarthH20:
Ipob yoot!
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Firefire(m): 12:10am
Chai, Garba Shehu own don yamutu.
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Firefire(m): 12:11am
NgeneUkwenu:
Arewa Adult...
14 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Akshow: 12:11am
Big brother is over, Nigerian youth will come back to the reality of their joblessness.
President buhari should expect the blazing wrath and criticism from Nigerians as recession is still a reality
Bbnaija over, we can now fave the reality that dollar is over four hundred naira and has no plans of reducing.
Bbnaija was a nice distraction while it lasted. Now the reality continues
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by KenModi(m): 12:11am
BBN is over now!
Nigerian youths make una go carry una sense from where una keep am before BBN start!
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by rozayx5(m): 12:12am
the dollard trying to gain non existent popularity which he lost immediately after election
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by doctor306: 12:12am
But seriously speaking based on logistics buhari has messed dis country up I think its time he ' use his kidney ooo'
How can so much suffering be in one country? In less than 3 years people have turned to lagoon swimmers,profesonal yahoo boys seriously dangerous afonja drug trafficking women
Which way naija
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Naijalabel(m): 12:12am
We will remember PMB soon
Based on logistics
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by fratermathy(m): 12:12am
Nigerians are back to Buhari's case, all thanks to Garba Shehu!!!
The way Nigerians voted for Efe is also the way they will vote PMB and APC out in 2019 if they don't deliver on their many promises.
3 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 12:12am
Based on logistics erh, Buhari your exit is certain come 2019. And am sure Nigerians will rejoice more than they did when Tboss was evicted.
Bunch of silly people, you think you can use Efe slangs to get to us? Erhen, Nigerians and hypocrisy erh. They kept shouting it's a useless show and at the end of the day am sure every family /house that had DSTV/GOtv tuned to watch this show, even the pastors preaching against it watched it sef
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Firefire(m): 12:12am
Time to FACE Nigeria recession and ask Buhary to fight corruption, beginning from his cabinet members.
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Sharon6(f): 12:12am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha
See replies
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Kaymaxine(m): 12:12am
BreezyCB:
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Firefire(m): 12:13am
fratermathy:
No be small thing.
Buhary, how far with the Chibok girls? When are you bringing them back?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Kaymaxine(m): 12:13am
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by sean92(m): 12:13am
Nigerians don turn chemical wen dey react anyhow
1 Like
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by MrMcJay(m): 12:13am
Someone fast enough to register the 'based on logistics' phrase as a trademark would make billions in out of court settlement when big brands use it to advertise and they get sued for trademark infringement.
The money such person would get can make Efe's own look like transport fare.
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by mennagina(m): 12:14am
ok that doesn't mean you guys are back to being the good guys
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by EFEbbnaija(m): 12:14am
K
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by Kaymaxine(m): 12:14am
Akshow:
|Re: Garba Shehu Used Efe's 'Based On Logistics' On Twitter, Nigerians React (Pics) by AntiWailer: 12:14am
Shameless people.
The show was done in South Africa. I want to assume it was because of our infrastructure decay like power.
They would have used generator for 90% of the time.
Garba Shehu and the Govt he represent should bury their heads in shame.
I am sure this is the first Localized Big Brother not done in the Country it is meant for.
All the guys flown there needed dollars over there and would have put slight pressure on the already scarce dollars compared to if they were here.
Based on logistics ko, Lack of logistics ni. Bunch of Lunatics in power .
Mchewww
5 Likes 1 Share
2011 Elections Under Threat, Says Inec / Zain Finally Dissolves Into Airtel / Nigerian Election! The Battle Field Of Mighty Elephants
Viewing this topic: frustum, donLEXY(m), Olizey(m), elbinmanny(m), rusellweb, Olsoo(m), Roserbert(m), arterxerxes, Slimchase(m), oppybouy(m), warriboy21(m), Mekky2010, Pete007, henchamb(m), mosesmike(m), Peacemaker, taheer88(m), ayusco85(m), passymania, Atlanticfire, cepha4, chukwudi3(m), yusscity(m), Eru009(m), ELgordo(m), Woke4all(m), Christaks(m), pxjosh(m), chiefmega, ta4ba3(m), hobermener, ENGINEous(m), gonzaga, Lordsocrates, 9jageekz(m), franklyneo(m), Smytter(m), GeneralJyds, d33types and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6