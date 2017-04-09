Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory (8263 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-presidency-reacts-to-efes.html As tweeted by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity:

he is a strong advocate of the other room, and not girl child education. 25 Likes 1 Share

Time for Nigerians to remember Buhari.

BBNaija has ended. 7 Likes

Show finish naija welcome back we still dey recession.. Baba still dey sit.. Dino ceritificate still dey for ground.... Pastor sule nd miss otobo case still dey... Madam kemi dey prison.. Matter still plenty for ground for us... 25 Likes 4 Shares

Angeleena:

he is a strong advocate of the other room, and not girl child education. Fine girl like you...yet no sense. Fine girl like you...yet no sense. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari heart is beating very fast now after bbn is over cos he's scared dat nigerians will come n block d 2nd ear 3 Likes

Now that BBN is over, let us come back to Buhari and know why spaghetti is now sold @ #250 9 Likes

Big brother is over, Nigerian youth will come back to the reality of their joblessness.



President buhari should expect the blazing wrath and criticism from Nigerians as recession is still a reality



Bbnaija over, we can now fave the reality that dollar is over four hundred naira and has no plans of reducing.



Bbnaija was a nice distraction while it lasted. Now the reality continues 2 Likes

This is disappointing. I support this government, but this is really stupid.



I feel more emphasis should be on pressing issues such as electricity, economy and education.



Didn't see a response this fast to a bombing in Maiduguri.



This is disgraceful!



11 Likes

This boy will go places

Efe has really done Urhobo, Delta State and Nigeria proud today.



Even Buhari has recognised that. BBN and the campaign for Efe helped Nigerians to deal with the economic and psychological depression caused by his policies.





But now that the distraction is over.... PMB should get ready to be on the radar again. If he doesn't change the tides like he promised, he would be kicked out and someone else voted in just like Efe was voted winner. 6 Likes 1 Share

am I d only 1 who no follow diz show more than 5min...cox me I no even dey understand 4 Likes

No one with serious business will seat and watch that show. BBN is nothing but a waste of time. Mumbo-Jumbo!

orisirisi...

Efe has more supporters than Buhari today. I just hope Efe doesn't squander the trust and goodwill of Nigerians the way Buhari misused his. 2 Likes

Lol 2 Likes

oya Nigerians back to reality

Katyusha:

Fine girl like you...yet no sense. Bruh the babe offend u before? Abi she once told you to keep the change? Bruh the babe offend u before? Abi she once told you to keep the change? 6 Likes 1 Share

Baba go-slow, we take God beg you.......work oooo....before hunger finish us!



BBN ko, BBW ni! 1 Like

crazy

What a way to cheer people up. Efe's phrase got the attention of the presidency

hahahaha buhari ooo

Katyusha:

Fine girl like you...yet no sense.

THATS SO COLD

mtcheww

jegz25:

am I d only 1 who no follow diz show more than 5min...cox me I no even dey understand



My broda no b only you ooo My broda no b only you ooo

jobless government.....



And you wonder why there is high unemployment rate

Katyusha:

Fine girl like you...yet no sense. chai broda u wicked fa!!!!! chai broda u wicked fa!!!!!

based on logistics Buhari is a senile 2 Likes