|BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by stane007: 11:51pm On Apr 09
As tweeted by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-presidency-reacts-to-efes.html
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Angeleena(f): 11:53pm On Apr 09
he is a strong advocate of the other room, and not girl child education.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by WhiteSoup: 11:53pm On Apr 09
XXXX
Time for Nigerians to remember Buhari.
BBNaija has ended.
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by optional1(f): 11:59pm On Apr 09
Show finish naija welcome back we still dey recession.. Baba still dey sit.. Dino ceritificate still dey for ground.... Pastor sule nd miss otobo case still dey... Madam kemi dey prison.. Matter still plenty for ground for us...
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Katyusha(m): 12:03am
Angeleena:Fine girl like you...yet no sense.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by BreezyCB(m): 12:05am
Buhari heart is beating very fast now after bbn is over cos he's scared dat nigerians will come n block d 2nd ear
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Sharon6(f): 12:07am
Now that BBN is over, let us come back to Buhari and know why spaghetti is now sold @ #250
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Akshow: 12:07am
Big brother is over, Nigerian youth will come back to the reality of their joblessness.
President buhari should expect the blazing wrath and criticism from Nigerians as recession is still a reality
Bbnaija over, we can now fave the reality that dollar is over four hundred naira and has no plans of reducing.
Bbnaija was a nice distraction while it lasted. Now the reality continues
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by JustinSlayer69: 12:07am
This is disappointing. I support this government, but this is really stupid.
I feel more emphasis should be on pressing issues such as electricity, economy and education.
Didn't see a response this fast to a bombing in Maiduguri.
This is disgraceful!
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Divay22(f): 12:07am
This boy will go places
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by fratermathy(m): 12:07am
Efe has really done Urhobo, Delta State and Nigeria proud today.
Even Buhari has recognised that. BBN and the campaign for Efe helped Nigerians to deal with the economic and psychological depression caused by his policies.
But now that the distraction is over.... PMB should get ready to be on the radar again. If he doesn't change the tides like he promised, he would be kicked out and someone else voted in just like Efe was voted winner.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by jegz25(m): 12:07am
am I d only 1 who no follow diz show more than 5min...cox me I no even dey understand
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by kehinde1588(m): 12:08am
No one with serious business will seat and watch that show. BBN is nothing but a waste of time. Mumbo-Jumbo!
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Firefire(m): 12:08am
orisirisi...
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by MrMcJay(m): 12:09am
Efe has more supporters than Buhari today. I just hope Efe doesn't squander the trust and goodwill of Nigerians the way Buhari misused his.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Naijalabel(m): 12:09am
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by lilkhaleefa1(m): 12:09am
oya Nigerians back to reality
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Solution21(m): 12:09am
d ND jdjdjjrjdjjxjxj
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by ayxmania: 12:09am
Katyusha:Bruh the babe offend u before? Abi she once told you to keep the change?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by KenModi(m): 12:09am
Baba go-slow, we take God beg you.......work oooo....before hunger finish us!
BBN ko, BBW ni!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by sean92(m): 12:09am
crazy
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by yjgm(m): 12:09am
What a way to cheer people up. Efe's phrase got the attention of the presidency
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by mennagina(m): 12:10am
hahahaha buhari ooo
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by younghartz(m): 12:10am
Katyusha:
THATS SO COLD
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by GloriaNinja(f): 12:10am
mtcheww
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by KenModi(m): 12:10am
jegz25:
My broda no b only you ooo
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by onosprince(m): 12:10am
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by Nathan2016: 12:10am
jobless government.....
And you wonder why there is high unemployment rate
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by bjhaid: 12:11am
.
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by obynocute(m): 12:11am
Katyusha:chai broda u wicked fa!!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by chinex276(m): 12:11am
based on logistics Buhari is a senile
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Presidency Reacts To Efe's Victory by martineverest(m): 12:11am
For the first time, u will insult the presidency.... This is very stupid
1 Like
