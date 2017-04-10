Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What do professors think of students who fall asleep in class? (3653 Views)

When a student falls asleep in my class, I have a feeling of sympathy. Nonetheless, it is not in his/her best interest to miss my lecture.



What I typically do (my students can verify this) is wait a minute or two until I am getting to an important part of the lecture. Then I ask a nearby student to wake up the sleeper. When I do that, I explain to the newly-awakened that we were getting to something important, and I didn't want him/her to miss it.



For the next two weeks, nobody falls asleep in my class. Nobody wants to be awakened in that manner. And I do it very politely. Even so, I've often had the student come up to me after class to apologize. I tell the student that I have sympathy; I remember how difficult it was to be a student, and how I often did not get enough sleep.



Definitely not in Nigeria 10 Likes

When you read or browse all night on your bed in the other room, you sleep in the class

They believe there brain is under duress, which in turn is supported by the heavy work load place on the mendula during the course of assimilating.



i believe they think of them as future senators and house of rep members. ask Dino if him nor crash for class. 1 Like

Definitely not in Nigeria GBAM!!!

Some would ridicule you...others would send you out of class feeling it's an insult upon their degree



The daredevil ones might ask people to kneel down and raise their hands GBAM!!!Some would ridicule you...others would send you out of class feeling it's an insult upon their degreeThe daredevil ones might ask people to kneel down and raise their hands 1 Like

Based on logistics, it can't happen in Nigeria

And prof doesn't sleep at seminars /conferences? 1 Like

after the heat at night you go to the class to sleep

Noted.....what do students think of professors who fail to come to class?

I think of them as future politicians that can't sing national anthem

How humans behave in a developed country. Being polite to each other. Lecturer- Student, Student - Lecturer. 1 Like

I have a prof here who is very lenient. If you like, sleep or don't attend his lectures....... You'll still get your mark if you perform well.



The only problem is you can't pass his courses if you were not listening and taking notes of whatever he says. You can read all his notes, even read further but the questions won't come out from there. 1 Like

I never slept in a professors class in school because the profs that taught us were very lively. But we had few boring lecturers in school tho





We worked hard to earn a living while schooling. Especially those 5pm lectures. Sometimes after a busy clinic too.



Well, many non-professors have considerable teaching duties. Common in healthcare.



When I have had to teach, never seen any fall asleep. They are largely a very motivated middle class and privileged lot. Without the worries we had as foreign students. I fell asleep often in class. A brief snooze and it was always very sweet and refreshing.We worked hard to earn a living while schooling. Especially those 5pm lectures. Sometimes after a busy clinic too.Well, many non-professors have considerable teaching duties. Common in healthcare.When I have had to teach, never seen any fall asleep. They are largely a very motivated middle class and privileged lot. Without the worries we had as foreign students.

OP you're nice o...atleast not like my lecturer in UNN...

My issue isn't with falling asleep in class, but paying attention to what is being taught till the class ends. 1 Like

Its a nice thing the professor did, but he should up his game by being lively in the classroom.



Majority of the time when students fall asleep in the classroom, is because they were not being engaged in the lecture or the lecturer is boring. A good lecture should be lively and engage student with various questions and answers. Give the student questions to hear the opinion and laugh about it. School lectures should not be like a funeral service where one speaks and others just fold their arms and watch. If the brains becomes too dormant with nothing to engage with, it shuts down and takes u to dreamland. 1 Like

A thoroughbred Professor will empathize,encourage and yet deliver the stuff to his students with human kindness.Contrast this with a" Village Headmaster" prof wielding a cane in his mind,even regulating fashion sense of his students.There are Profs and there are Profs.

my lecturer will say;when honest hearted people were sleeping at night,you were dancing skelewu at a night club

Do Nigeria professors think of there student..... 1 Like

Sir I respect ur humility, I wish our Prof n lecturers emulates u sir .

BlackProfWhiteMind 3 Likes

The sleeper might be too busy doing either of the following: 1. Reading throughout the night 2. Watching season films 3. Praying all night over issues most important to him/her 4. Banging all night, in the club or at home 1 Like

Immediately i saw the question....my mind took me straight to quora.



Its a popular question on there

Sleeping during classes doesn't necessarily mean one didn't get enough sleep during the night, it could be down to psychological issues, hunger or stress....,.imagine not having breakfast and sitting in the class for 9-12 class.......ppple also sleep when d lecture is BORING