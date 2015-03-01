₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by EnkayDezign: 2:00am
The contractor handling the Abuja Rail Mass Transit is expected to complete work on the project by October while the FCT Administration will commence the test run of the Rail Mass Transit by the middle of November 2017, an official has said.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Tolexander: 4:43am
That is good, if not postponed or cancelled!
cos one of the problems of this administration is inconsistency and unreliability.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by sarrki(m): 4:49am
Tolexander:
Pmb is tested and trusted
It will come to past
God bless muhammadu Buhari
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Tolexander: 4:53am
sarrki:tested and trusted in what?
Fixing of the electric power generation?
$1 equalling #1?
Total and impartial war on corruption?
The promise of not travelling abroad for treatment?
Scrapping of the "Office of the first lady as promised?
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by farouk0403(m): 4:53am
You will see how all this BBnaija fans will flood this thread, criticising PMB administration without tangible reasons.
They have zero knowledge in politics but degree in criticism.
Now that You make Efe or whatever his name is, famous whats your gain in it
they have wasted their #30 airtime, plus their useful Energy and time for Efe, They will start blaming the government.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by sarrki(m): 4:56am
Tolexander:
Integrity
Sincerity
Purposeful
Finally tormenting the wailing wailers
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by sarrki(m): 5:08am
Tolexander:
Fixing of power is not a short term stuff, we have a road map now which we have set out a target for ourselves not campaign targets.
Note target should be attainable and achievable.
Please bring it up where he said equalling a dollar to a naira.
As far as Nigeria is concerned peace loving and patriotic Nigerians baba is doing well on fighting corruption.
Only enemies of state feel otherwise.
Show us where money was allocated to office of the first lady in 2016 & 2017 budget.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Tolexander: 5:10am
sarrki:Integrity?
What can be worse than a so called "man of Integrity" being surrounded and aided by thieves?
Sincerity?
What can be so more disastrous than insincerity, peddling lies and selling pity all in the name of buying patronage for polling strength?
Purposeful?
The purpose of being the president of a nation is not just occupying the seat and receiving only the benefits entitled to the seat.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Tolexander: 5:33am
sarrki:
a road map now?
What is the road map all about, at least we should have been feeling the effects.
Obasanjo and GEJ had their road maps.
Not all Nigerians are gullible!
Please bring it up where he said equalling a dollar to a naira.http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/ill-make-naira-equal-in-value-to-dollar-says-buhari/
As far as Nigeria is concerned peace loving and patriotic Nigerians baba is doing well on fighting corruption.Babachir Lawal, Abba Kyari, Rotimi Amechi, Kayode Fayemi, Buratai et al still roaming free in the corridor of power!
Show us where money was allocated to office of the first lady in 2016 & 2017 budget.Not every office has a budget from the federal allocation. But how does the office finance its activities and staff salary?
We all know what power the office has or is it registered as an NGO?
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by EnkayDezign: 5:49am
Light rail guys!! Stick to the thread discussion please!!
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Justuceleague2: 6:36am
Tolexander:
Tolexander you are one of those who claimed the light rail project is fraudulent and will never be realized, I am glad you see things differently
Based on logistics it's OK to assume project is 80% complete, I sure hope it doesn't get postponed you don't test what is not whole
Happy new week
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Tolexander: 9:01am
Justuceleague2:are you sure?
please can you refer me to the posts where I posted anything like that sir?
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by RicoBee(m): 10:58am
@Tolexander, you spoke my mind.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by tojie6256: 10:58am
Abuja- one of the finest state in da country...if not for the high cost of living I would loved to settle down there
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by mykeljosef: 10:59am
sarrki:
monkeys look at our BMC folk
hope you have paid him for February
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by robosky02(m): 10:59am
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by bastien: 11:00am
farouk0403:I dey tells u, Nigerians can mumu for Africa, assuming they full country fit gather like this (on to this Efe mara) we for don change many things!
Even comedians, actress and actors and top celebrity they waste money for that yamayama show.
I go dye even print the rubbish for him car.... I haf die
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by TPAND: 11:00am
GEJ's administration did quite much for Nigeria
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by Simeony007(m): 11:01am
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by diablos: 11:02am
Is that a pedestrian crossing or a train track
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by farouk0403(m): 11:11am
bastien:
Lols i dey tell you.
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by FriendNG: 11:17am
It will go down the history Buhari will be the first president to deliver 3 light rail.
1. Kaduna
2. Lagos Ibadan [December 2018]
3. Abuja Light Rail
|Re: Abuja To Test Run Light Rail Service In November Before Launch - FCT Minister by wink2015: 11:22am
Why not invest at least 50% of the development being given to Abuja in the creeks of the Niger delta and turn this area into a model of development and industrialization.
Our leaders keep wasting money at the centre when they should be devolving powers to the region that make up the federation.
Nigeria can not develop that far so long as our leaders mostly all this northerner continue to waste money on the so called "ABUJA" at the expense of the golden goose that lays the golden egg!
Go to Gbaramatu, Ogulagha, Okrika, Bonny, Omoku, Elemibiri, Sagbama etc and see how the community people are suffering.
We need leaders to will RESTRUCTURE Nigeria and not this so called outdated ONE NIGERIA policy that has taking us NO WHERE!
Buhari has shown his disdain for the Niger delta by refusing to pay a visit to the area that is giving him the BIG MONEY that he has been spending both in Nigeria and abroad.
