The contractor handling the Abuja Rail Mass Transit is expected to complete work on the project by October while the FCT Administration will commence the test run of the Rail Mass Transit by the middle of November 2017, an official has said.



The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, made this disclosure while receiving a delegation of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, led by its President, Tomilola Akingbogun, that paid him a visit in his office at Area 11, Garki I District, Abuja.



The minister disclosed that by December 2017, the FCT Administration intends to temporarily open the rail services for the Lots 1A and 3 to the general public for usage.



According to him, the full operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit would commence by the first quarter of 2018 as earlier announced.



On the problem of multiple taxations in the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bello reiterated that a committee is already working to address it.



He said that the participation of private investors in the development and economic activities of the Federal Capital Territory is paramount for better results and therefore the knotty issues of multiple taxations must be tackled to encourage them.



The minister emphasised that tourism must also be given its rightful place for private investors to take the front seat in order to stimulate economic activities in the territory.



His words: “Nigeria is truly endowed and the FCT Administration will surely leverage on such endowment to fast track its economic development.”



Mr. Bello urged the players in the tourism and hospitality industry to make attempts for establishment of small hotels like ‘Bed & Breakfast’ in the Federal Capital Territory to cater for the numerous daily visitors into Abuja, particularly for those at the lower ladder.



Earlier in his remarks, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Mr. Akingbogun, said the FTAN is the umbrella body representing all tourism trades, businesses and associations in Nigeria.



He called on governments at all levels to encourage Public-Private-Partnership options in developing tourism in Nigeria.



He lamented on the problems of multiple taxations between the FCT Administration and the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, and appealed on the need to harmonise all rates, tariffs and levies introduced.



The FCT Permanent Secretary, Babatope Ajakaiye, and other senior officials of the FCT Administration joined the minister in receiving the delegation.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/228374-abuja-test-run-light-rail-service-mid-november-minister.html 1 Like

That is good, if not postponed or cancelled!



cos one of the problems of this administration is inconsistency and unreliability. 1 Like

That is good, if not postponed!



cos one of the problems of this administration is inconsistency and unreliability.



Pmb is tested and trusted



It will come to past



God bless muhammadu Buhari



God bless muhammadu Buhari

God bless federal republic of Nigeria

Pmb is tested and trusted



It will come to past



God bless muhammadu Buhari



God bless federal republic of Nigeria tested and trusted in what?



Fixing of the electric power generation?



$1 equalling #1?



Total and impartial war on corruption?



The promise of not travelling abroad for treatment?



They have zero knowledge in politics but degree in criticism.



Now that You make Efe or whatever his name is, famous whats your gain in it



You will see how all this BBnaija fans will flood this thread, criticising PMB administration without tangible reasons.

They have zero knowledge in politics but degree in criticism.

Now that You make Efe or whatever his name is, famous whats your gain in it

they have wasted their #30 airtime, plus their useful Energy and time for Efe, They will start blaming the government.

tested and trusted in what?

Integrity



Sincerity



Purposeful



Integrity

Sincerity

Purposeful

Finally tormenting the wailing wailers

tested and trusted in what?



Fixing of the electric power generation?



$1 equalling #1?



Total and impartial war on corruption?



The promise of not travelling abroad for treatment?



Scrapping of the "Office of the first lady as promised?

Fixing of power is not a short term stuff, we have a road map now which we have set out a target for ourselves not campaign targets.



Note target should be attainable and achievable.



Please bring it up where he said equalling a dollar to a naira.



As far as Nigeria is concerned peace loving and patriotic Nigerians baba is doing well on fighting corruption.

Only enemies of state feel otherwise.





Fixing of power is not a short term stuff, we have a road map now which we have set out a target for ourselves not campaign targets.

Note target should be attainable and achievable.

Please bring it up where he said equalling a dollar to a naira.

As far as Nigeria is concerned peace loving and patriotic Nigerians baba is doing well on fighting corruption.

Only enemies of state feel otherwise.

Show us where money was allocated to office of the first lady in 2016 & 2017 budget.

Integrity



Sincerity



Purposeful



Finally tormenting the wailing wailers Integrity?

What can be worse than a so called "man of Integrity" being surrounded and aided by thieves?



Sincerity?

What can be so more disastrous than insincerity, peddling lies and selling pity all in the name of buying patronage for polling strength?



Purposeful?

The purpose of being the president of a nation is not just occupying the seat and receiving only the benefits entitled to the seat.

Fixing of power is not a short term stuff, we have a road map now which we have set out a target for ourselves not campaign targets.



Note target should be attainable and achievable.

a road map now?

What is the road map all about, at least we should have been feeling the effects.

Obasanjo and GEJ had their road maps.

Not all Nigerians are gullible!



Please bring it up where he said equalling a dollar to a naira. http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/ill-make-naira-equal-in-value-to-dollar-says-buhari/



As far as Nigeria is concerned peace loving and patriotic Nigerians baba is doing well on fighting corruption.

Only enemies of state feel otherwise. Babachir Lawal, Abba Kyari, Rotimi Amechi, Kayode Fayemi, Buratai et al still roaming free in the corridor of power!





Show us where money was allocated to office of the first lady in 2016 & 2017 budget.





Not every office has a budget from the federal allocation. But how does the office finance its activities and staff salary?

a road map now?

What is the road map all about, at least we should have been feeling the effects.

Obasanjo and GEJ had their road maps.

Not all Nigerians are gullible!

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/ill-make-naira-equal-in-value-to-dollar-says-buhari/

Babachir Lawal, Abba Kyari, Rotimi Amechi, Kayode Fayemi, Buratai et al still roaming free in the corridor of power!

Not every office has a budget from the federal allocation. But how does the office finance its activities and staff salary?

We all know what power the office has or is it registered as an NGO?

Light rail guys!! Stick to the thread discussion please!! 2 Likes

That is good, if not postponed or cancelled!



cos one of the problems of this administration is inconsistency and unreliability.



Tolexander you are one of those who claimed the light rail project is fraudulent and will never be realized, I am glad you see things differently





Based on logistics it's OK to assume project is 80% complete, I sure hope it doesn't get postponed you don't test what is not whole



Tolexander you are one of those who claimed the light rail project is fraudulent and will never be realized, I am glad you see things differently

Based on logistics it's OK to assume project is 80% complete, I sure hope it doesn't get postponed you don't test what is not whole

Happy new week

Tolexander you are one of those who claimed the light rail project is fraudulent and will never be realized, I am glad you see things differently





Based on logistics it's OK to assume project is 80% complete, I sure hope it doesn't get postponed you don't test what is not whole



Happy new week are you sure?



are you sure?

please can you refer me to the posts where I posted anything like that sir?

@Tolexander, you spoke my mind. 1 Like

Abuja- one of the finest state in da country...if not for the high cost of living I would loved to settle down there

Pmb is tested and trusted



It will come to past



God bless muhammadu Buhari



God bless federal republic of Nigeria







monkeys look at our BMC folk





monkeys look at our BMC folk

hope you have paid him for February ok

na so

You will see how all this BBnaija fans will flood this thread, criticising PMB administration without tangible reasons.





They have zero knowledge in politics but degree in criticism.



Now that You make Efe or whatever his name is, famous whats your gain in it



they have wasted their #30 airtime, plus their useful Energy and time for Efe, They will start blaming the government. I dey tells u, Nigerians can mumu for Africa, assuming they full country fit gather like this (on to this Efe mara) we for don change many things!





Even comedians, actress and actors and top celebrity they waste money for that yamayama show.





I dey tells u, Nigerians can mumu for Africa, assuming they full country fit gather like this (on to this Efe mara) we for don change many things!

Even comedians, actress and actors and top celebrity they waste money for that yamayama show.

I go dye even print the rubbish for him car.... I haf die

GEJ's administration did quite much for Nigeria 1 Like

.

Is that a pedestrian crossing or a train track

I dey tells u, Nigerians can mumu for Africa, assuming they full country fit gather like this (on to this Efe mara) we for don change many things!





Even comedians, actress and actors and top celebrity they waste money for that yamayama show.





I go dye even print the rubbish for him car.... I haf die

Lols i dey tell you.

It will go down the history Buhari will be the first president to deliver 3 light rail.



1. Kaduna

2. Lagos Ibadan [December 2018]

3. Abuja Light Rail