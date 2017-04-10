Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian (4260 Views)

Nigerians held the Dutch KLM flight to a stand still demanding that a fellow Nigeria brought into the plane for deportation back home be taken off the plane or the plane was going nowhere. What was this man's crime? He had no documents and so he was chained like an animal. When would our Government start demanding her Citizens be treated like human beings. And my fellow Nigerians you see what Unity brings; let us start uniting and stand up together and say enough is enough; let us stand together and fight Corruption in our Country with one voice.

Enough Is A Enough - A Thief Is A Thief.

Support What Is Good For Your Country, Nigeria

Good job guys. They had no reason whatsoever to chain him onboard..

Watched the video. How on earth did he get on the plane at first? 1 Like

Good job, that's how we should roll ##based on logistics





rossikk come and see black brotherly love 1 Like

as much as i love the spirit of the Nigerians on onboard,i am not in support if he doesn't have genuine immigration documents...

any act that contravenes the law is criminal,truth be told. 7 Likes

Useless country. This country is due for division...we can't continue like and we will never ever get it right....never! 2 Likes

See power of Unity.



United we stand. Just look at how the guy is tied like an animal simply because of documents.



God alone will judge our leaders. 1 Like

One Nigeria!!! One voice but cursed with useless leaders..

no be smal thing..buh those authorities can always sneak him into another flight 3 Likes









once an igbo man is standing by your side, be rest assured that you have a solid ally beside you - he will not let you down even beyond the very end! you can imagine where GEJ would av been today if not for the Igbos - they would av used him for experiment in kuje prison.





IGBO ESIKA!





IGBO BU IGBO EKENE M'UNU! funny thing is - the guy in question is an AFONJA and its the IGBOS that carry his matter for head like galla while his afonja brothers are silent only to start speaking n.gbati after the igbos have succeeded in saving the guys ass from deportation!once an igbo man is standing by your side, be rest assured that you have a solid ally beside you - he will not let you down even beyond the very end! you can imagine where GEJ would av been today if not for the Igbos - they would av used him for experiment in kuje prison.IGBO ESIKA!IGBO BU IGBO EKENE M'UNU! 28 Likes 3 Shares

Great stuff by the patriots on board. Nigerians are indeed fearless.

No be small thing o

No....Igbo are fearless

Ubited we stand divided we fall

Inyamiri micro waved jew....the rubbish they post online ehn!

So did they take him along with them or did they leave him with the oyibo people?



Well, they just postponed the deportation and they have taught the oyibo people never to fly a deportee with fellow country men.



mtchewww.

Fearless my slippers.



Fearless my slippers.

Ask Tuface. Because oyibo dey fool demsef

Correct sir.



But Nigerians carry their lawlessness outside, then, later we will complain that our country is lawless.



Correct sir.

But Nigerians carry their lawlessness outside, then, later we will complain that our country is lawless.

Hypos....

Good one my sister.



Good one my sister.

But how can one get in touch with sensible ladies like you?

I won't blame a demented fool u are for talking in such manner to we Yorubas. Not your fault, it was caused by that bastard that didnt know what to post and comment on... I don't really support animalistic treatment by the whites. They are racist. I am an Afonja. God bless Nigeria 1 Like

I don't like doing this but you are a shameless liar and a bigot. I believe you didn't watch that clip or you just want to be mischievous to attract bigot like you.

So those guys shouting in Yoruba that " won de fi electric chàin se se e" from around time 1.15 ,meaning they use electric chain for his leg , were speaking ibos ,abi? Those women speaking and protesting towards the end, at the background, spoke in alaigbo language ,uhun? I don't know why people turn this forum to tribal war from first page. The irony is that they united in that plane as black men, and they were not only the Nigerians. I don't like doing this but you are a shameless liar and a bigot. I believe you didn't watch that clip or you just want to be mischievous to attract bigot like you.So those guys shouting in Yoruba that " won de fi electric chàin se se e" from around time 1.15 ,meaning they use electric chain for his leg , were speaking ibos ,abi? Those women speaking and protesting towards the end, at the background, spoke in alaigbo language ,uhun? I don't know why people turn this forum to tribal war from first page. The irony is that they united in that plane as black men, and they were not only the Nigerians. 10 Likes

Funny enough the igbo guys were at the forefront of the matter defending a yoruba guy outside Nigeria. True patriotism and brotherliness. Can reverse be the case? I doubt. What is in you is always in you. I'm sure that guy will be back in Nigeria via the next flight. 2 Likes

For promoting lawlessness .



They just got Nigeria another entry in the white man's black book.







For promoting lawlessness .

They just got Nigeria another entry in the white man's black book.

Rules are rules. Get used to it.

Not that our leaders (dêalers) evem give a fvck anyway.....

Just negodu how they chained this guy as if he is a criminal. Only because he doesn't have documents. Haba! Wickedness! I pity him.

Look at how they chained the guy like an animal just because he doesn't have document .can they treat a white,Asian or Arab like this??They can only try this nonsense with Africans and Nigerians especially cos they know that we have foolish pple in government that are unable to protect its citizens .Kudos to the Nigerians that stood up for that poor guy

The whites are so civilized o, if its in Nigeria as those people are making that noise its better army koboko that will follow and nothing wud happen 3 Likes 1 Share