|Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by blasterman(m): 3:19am
According To Facebook User Ashafa Med
Nigerians held the Dutch KLM flight to a stand still demanding that a fellow Nigeria brought into the plane for deportation back home be taken off the plane or the plane was going nowhere. What was this man's crime? He had no documents and so he was chained like an animal. When would our Government start demanding her Citizens be treated like human beings. And my fellow Nigerians you see what Unity brings; let us start uniting and stand up together and say enough is enough; let us stand together and fight Corruption in our Country with one voice.
https://www.facebook.com/med.ashafa/posts/10213243421066347?comment_tracking=%7B%22tn%22%3A%22O%22%7D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqJtanixvus
naija don suffer
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by cash247: 3:49am
Good job guys. They had no reason whatsoever to chain him onboard..
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by tdayof(m): 3:56am
Watched the video. How on earth did he get on the plane at first?
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by romme2u: 4:02am
Good job, that's how we should roll ##based on logistics
rossikk come and see black brotherly love
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Lanretoye(m): 4:06am
as much as i love the spirit of the Nigerians on onboard,i am not in support if he doesn't have genuine immigration documents...
any act that contravenes the law is criminal,truth be told.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by saint7000: 4:12am
Useless country. This country is due for division...we can't continue like and we will never ever get it right....never!
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by madridguy(m): 4:13am
See power of Unity.
United we stand. Just look at how the guy is tied like an animal simply because of documents.
God alone will judge our leaders.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by morbeta(m): 4:30am
One Nigeria!!! One voice but cursed with useless leaders..
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Amberon: 4:34am
Shut up. There's nothing wrong in what he said. IPad yoot.
saint7000:
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by veinless(f): 5:03am
no be smal thing..buh those authorities can always sneak him into another flight
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by nwaanambra1: 5:04am
funny thing is - the guy in question is an AFONJA and its the IGBOS that carry his matter for head like galla while his afonja brothers are silent only to start speaking n.gbati after the igbos have succeeded in saving the guys ass from deportation!
once an igbo man is standing by your side, be rest assured that you have a solid ally beside you - he will not let you down even beyond the very end! you can imagine where GEJ would av been today if not for the Igbos - they would av used him for experiment in kuje prison.
IGBO ESIKA!
IGBO BU IGBO EKENE M'UNU!
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by goldfish80(m): 5:07am
Great stuff by the patriots on board. Nigerians are indeed fearless.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Motolank: 5:14am
No be small thing o
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by ariesbull: 5:17am
goldfish80:
No....Igbo are fearless
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Sketchandcraft(m): 5:24am
Ubited we stand divided we fall
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:34am
saint7000:
Inyamiri micro waved jew....the rubbish they post online ehn!
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by TheLordIsGr8(m): 6:30am
So did they take him along with them or did they leave him with the oyibo people?
Well, they just postponed the deportation and they have taught the oyibo people never to fly a deportee with fellow country men.
mtchewww.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by TheLordIsGr8(m): 6:31am
goldfish80:
Fearless my slippers.
Ask Tuface. Because oyibo dey fool demsef
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by TheLordIsGr8(m): 6:33am
Lanretoye:
Correct sir.
But Nigerians carry their lawlessness outside, then, later we will complain that our country is lawless.
Hypos....
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by TheLordIsGr8(m): 6:34am
veinless:
Good one my sister.
But how can one get in touch with sensible ladies like you?
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by summerflame(m): 6:36am
I won't blame a demented fool u are for talking in such manner to we Yorubas. Not your fault, it was caused by that bastard that didnt know what to post and comment on... I don't really support animalistic treatment by the whites. They are racist. I am an Afonja. God bless Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by priceaction: 6:38am
nwaanambra1:
I don't like doing this but you are a shameless liar and a bigot. I believe you didn't watch that clip or you just want to be mischievous to attract bigot like you.
So those guys shouting in Yoruba that " won de fi electric chàin se se e" from around time 1.15 ,meaning they use electric chain for his leg , were speaking ibos ,abi? Those women speaking and protesting towards the end, at the background, spoke in alaigbo language ,uhun? I don't know why people turn this forum to tribal war from first page. The irony is that they united in that plane as black men, and they were not only the Nigerians.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by chukel(m): 6:38am
Funny enough the igbo guys were at the forefront of the matter defending a yoruba guy outside Nigeria. True patriotism and brotherliness. Can reverse be the case? I doubt. What is in you is always in you. I'm sure that guy will be back in Nigeria via the next flight.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by TheLordIsGr8(m): 6:38am
cash247:
For promoting lawlessness .
They just got Nigeria another entry in the white man's black book.
cash247:
Rules are rules. Get used to it.
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Abudu2000(m): 6:39am
Not that our leaders (dêalers) evem give a fvck anyway.....
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Schwartz: 7:04am
Just negodu how they chained this guy as if he is a crimina l. Only because he doesn't have documents. Haba! Wickedness! I pity him.
Cc Lalasticala
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:34am
Look at how they chained the guy like an animal just because he doesn't have document .can they treat a white,Asian or Arab like this??They can only try this nonsense with Africans and Nigerians especially cos they know that we have foolish pple in government that are unable to protect its citizens .Kudos to the Nigerians that stood up for that poor guy
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by madenigga(m): 7:38am
The whites are so civilized o, if its in Nigeria as those people are making that noise its better army koboko that will follow and nothing wud happen
|Re: Nigerians Aboard A Dutch KLM Flight Stop The Deportation Of A Fellow Nigerian by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:40am
TheLordIsGr8:white mans black book??are u more concerned about what the whites think about you than defending the injustice on your fellow countryman??
