|Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by rem44: 6:10am
Below are photos of Efe's parents and friends last night at Efe's house.Efe's dad was able to watch his son win the N25m prize while his mum was so tensed that she could not watch the show.She only showed her son support by wearing Efe customized shirt.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-of-efe-parents-friends-at-efe.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by rem44: 6:11am
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by knuckbuck(m): 6:12am
#25 Million loading...
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by malware: 6:12am
Naso dem Efe siblings plenty like dis
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by emeijeh(m): 6:25am
Congrats to them.
Meanwhile
18 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by SmartBug: 6:26am
malware:
If only you read the write-up...
His friends are there too. Not all are his siblings.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by pressplay411(m): 6:27am
See extended family! 25 million don finish na. I wonder which of these opekes is the ex hehe
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by iTunechi(m): 6:27am
Lol.. This crowd, will they allow the old man spend his money??
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by rheether(f): 6:34am
Your head. Which of the men in yellow is efes dad?
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by seunlayi(m): 6:45am
Some of the ladies forming level before in that area will now be like "had I know"
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by princefunmmy(m): 6:47am
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by jhydebaba(m): 6:49am
No doubt, Efe is now a celebrity. No man knows tomorrow. I go soon blow too.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by Elnino4ladies: 6:52am
See crowd na
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by naijaboiy: 6:52am
I can see up to three people wearing yellow shirt so which of them is Efe's Dad?
#Modified#
Fellow Nigerians if we can do this for efe why can't we do the same thing to Buhari come 2019?
This program has opened the eyes of many that Nigerians can really come together to support a cause if they want it.
What is stopping us from doing the same thing when it comes to politics? If only we could put away our tribal differences and come together as one to kick Bad leaders out of office and vote in our choice, I believe we all will be happy just like the way many of us celebrated last night.
But it's so sad when it comes to ruling this country, everyone is dancing to a different tune of music.
SIGH!
12 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by ovaRAYted(m): 6:54am
seunlayi:
had I know ke?bros they are there in hiz house wearing an efe'nation T-shirt forming plenty affiliation with family and saucing plenty love for him
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by laiza(m): 6:57am
I am not much of a fan of BBNaija, but these few days that marked the end of the show was too much to ignore. From the inability of the "white witch" to sing the National anthem to the overtly and blindfolded support of "Efenation".....it's just something else entirely. But truth be told Efe deserved the win, based on logistics or not, he was true to himself. Even though he could have play-acted at some point and probably sway the public to his side, he was the one that has to win and that's a reminder to all of us that our voice really do matter, our votes really do count.
Imagine Bisola, from a school drop out to representing the country in an international level! That is way more than anything she could have hoped for.
I really do wish them both all the very best and I hope they remain true to their calling. Bisola has the charisma and voice to become another Mama Africa or God knows another Mother Theresa. She has all eyes on her now and her voice can bring a nation to her heels.
Efe is another story of grass to grace, I'd advice he looks up to 2Baba for direction. The sky is really the starting point if you are determined.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by seunlayi(m): 6:57am
ovaRAYted:really?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by BreezyCB(m): 6:57am
They should go and use Army to guard Efe parents now o, warri people no dey carry last.. make efe no come use d 25m pay ransom
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by malware: 7:17am
SmartBug:
Ok Mr. Bug
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by IamOpemipo(m): 7:20am
laiza:
U my brother speaks sense
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by OKorowanta: 7:20am
BreezyCB:
Dis word wey u yarn so go be like joke but na sense u yarn.
my kinsmen nor get joy.
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by BreezyCB(m): 7:21am
OKorowanta:Naso nah
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by policy12: 7:50am
Hmmm God pick my call...
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by EppPliss: 8:01am
Someone here needs your help:
http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by Valfrankie(m): 8:05am
This is touching! Efe may not be the most talented housemate, but I'm excited the cash came to this family. May God pick all our calls soon... EFE, make maman proud, go out and achieve more
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by Divay22(f): 8:13am
When warri people hear say Efe no win
Biggie no go believe e eyes...
Congratulations EFE
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by princeofpeace22(m): 8:14am
Who God has bless no man can curse
Efenation we made it
BTW that girl they go met Efe mama hmmmm
Now girls are looking for husband lol
Mother in law to be lol
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by paskyboy: 8:14am
SCROLL DOWN TO SEE EFE ROCKING TBOSS
HOLY WEEK
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by suzan404(f): 8:14am
BBN don finish be that oo
Ehen..... buhari,back to the matter
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by yourexcellency: 8:14am
After BBNaija..what next?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House by TheBlessedMAN: 8:14am
Based on logistics, they are nervous.
