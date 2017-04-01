Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Photos Of Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House (9746 Views)

Source: Below are photos of Efe's parents and friends last night at Efe's house.Efe's dad was able to watch his son win the N25m prize while his mum was so tensed that she could not watch the show.She only showed her son support by wearing Efe customized shirt.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-of-efe-parents-friends-at-efe.html?m=1 1 Like

#25 Million loading... 2 Likes

Naso dem Efe siblings plenty like dis 8 Likes

Congrats to them.



Meanwhile 18 Likes

hehe See extended family! 25 million don finish na. I wonder which of these opekes is the exhehe 7 Likes

Lol.. This crowd, will they allow the old man spend his money?? 2 Likes

Your head. Which of the men in yellow is efes dad? 6 Likes

Some of the ladies forming level before in that area will now be like "had I know" 2 Likes

No doubt, Efe is now a celebrity. No man knows tomorrow. I go soon blow too. 1 Like

See crowd na





#Modified#



Fellow Nigerians if we can do this for efe why can't we do the same thing to Buhari come 2019?



This program has opened the eyes of many that Nigerians can really come together to support a cause if they want it.



What is stopping us from doing the same thing when it comes to politics? If only we could put away our tribal differences and come together as one to kick Bad leaders out of office and vote in our choice, I believe we all will be happy just like the way many of us celebrated last night.



But it's so sad when it comes to ruling this country, everyone is dancing to a different tune of music.



SIGH! I can see up to three people wearing yellow shirt so which of them is Efe's Dad?#Modified#Fellow Nigerians if we can do this for efe why can't we do the same thing to Buhari come 2019?This program has opened the eyes of many that Nigerians can really come together to support a cause if they want it.What is stopping us from doing the same thing when it comes to politics? If only we could put away our tribal differences and come together as one to kick Bad leaders out of office and vote in our choice, I believe we all will be happy just like the way many of us celebrated last night.But it's so sad when it comes to ruling this country, everyone is dancing to a different tune of music.SIGH! 12 Likes

I am not much of a fan of BBNaija, but these few days that marked the end of the show was too much to ignore. From the inability of the "white witch" to sing the National anthem to the overtly and blindfolded support of "Efenation".....it's just something else entirely. But truth be told Efe deserved the win, based on logistics or not, he was true to himself. Even though he could have play-acted at some point and probably sway the public to his side, he was the one that has to win and that's a reminder to all of us that our voice really do matter, our votes really do count.

Imagine Bisola, from a school drop out to representing the country in an international level! That is way more than anything she could have hoped for.

I really do wish them both all the very best and I hope they remain true to their calling. Bisola has the charisma and voice to become another Mama Africa or God knows another Mother Theresa. She has all eyes on her now and her voice can bring a nation to her heels.

Efe is another story of grass to grace, I'd advice he looks up to 2Baba for direction. The sky is really the starting point if you are determined. 4 Likes 1 Share

They should go and use Army to guard Efe parents now o, warri people no dey carry last.. make efe no come use d 25m pay ransom 7 Likes

Hmmm God pick my call...



http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander Someone here needs your help:

This is touching! Efe may not be the most talented housemate, but I'm excited the cash came to this family. May God pick all our calls soon... EFE, make maman proud, go out and achieve more 1 Like



After BBNaija..what next? 1 Like