|Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Islie: 6:47am
By Simon Echewofun Sunday
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/discos-reject-10-200-megawatts-in-1-month/192795.html
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Jabioro: 6:51am
Huge amount, resources wasted and @ end they will be sharing crazy bill to cover what she has rejected ..exploitation every where.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by sarrki(m): 6:52am
Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone
We the source of our own problems
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Lanretoye(m): 7:02am
where did they get the load from,i tot we were gegenerating less than 3000megawatts...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:09am
The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs
Let me elaborate...
Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.
The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.
At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.
The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by AZeD1(m): 7:18am
Lanretoye:Dude seriously? So if you live in Benin and want to subscribe to Ikeja Disco, you would erect your own cables from Ikeja to Benin?
Discos are monopolies.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by jarkbauer: 7:29am
BlowBack:
The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by OneManLegion(m): 7:31am
Na these people nor gree make light steady for us o.
Shebi their name na Disco, them go soon face the music. Idiots!
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:32am
jarkbauer:
In my area you can't bypass the meter as it is rigged on the electric pole.
The disco also carried out routine checks an if you are caught bypassing (if that is even possible) you will be slammed with a hefty fine.
Bypassing the prepaid meter is not easy and definitely not worth it
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Ovamboland(m): 7:39am
jarkbauer:
It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.
They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:42am
Ovamboland:
The first metering system by phcn was flawed but the new metering system makes it hard to bypass unless you want to climb the pole and disconnect the meter itself.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by GreatEngineer(m): 7:51am
Stories, so what did you do with the rejected mwhr? You throw them into the ocean right? Liars!
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by jarkbauer: 7:51am
Ovamboland:
Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free.
sarrki:
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by diablos: 11:07am
jarkbauer:
Lol...eerything in naija get cheat o...jst say u no knw d one for discos and their meters
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by uyiekpenn(m): 11:07am
When would the problem of power be solved once and for all? I feel there's something they're not telling us.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by maxiuc(m): 11:07am
my prepaid meter have not seen light for 5days now in lugbe fha abuja
so no light no payment
get your prepaid by any means meet those nepa boys find them small change dem go help you source for one thats how i got mine
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Spidermon: 11:08am
BlowBack:
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by yomalex(m): 11:08am
imagine
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by erico2k2(m): 11:09am
Islie:And they will charge consumers this said rejected powers.Well I dont blame them its the FG who do not have the balls to compel them to install PYG meters or no light no bill policy.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by mmsen: 11:10am
sarrki:
The people in positions of authority are sourced from within the general population.
When people claim it is the 'leaders' who are the problem they are naively/dishonestly trying to divorce themselves from their own bad decisions and bad habits.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by maxiuc(m): 11:10am
sarrki:your head dey there same way buhari is the main source of our problems
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by erico2k2(m): 11:11am
maxiuc:This is good, no light no bill, lets see how the DISCO make money.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by seguno2: 11:12am
Propaganda stories from APC.
Change that has been changed since 2015 AD.
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by LastSurvivor11: 11:13am
10,000mw from where when I have not seen Nepa light in weeks
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by 9jatatafo(m): 11:13am
And they will give estimated bills. The other day the meter reading they printed on my bills i
Was 80 units higher than what the actual meter reading. Scam everywhere. I hate this country, no where to seek redreas
|Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by ExInferis(m): 11:13am
Lanretoye:
So if I'm in Benin i have the option of "subscribing" with Yola Disco?
