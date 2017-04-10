₦airaland Forum

Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Islie: 6:47am
By Simon Echewofun Sunday


Eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) rejected 10,200 megawatts (mw) allocation in one month, industry figures have shown.

This is coming at a time the country is experiencing low generation of electricity due to gas supply constraints.

The incident happened mid February and extended to the second week of March.

The DisCos were allocated a total of 75,021mw within the period but they accepted 65,729mw which they distributed to the end users.

However, the difference of 10,200mw was rejected by different DisCos per time.

Data obtained exclusively by the Daily Trust indicated that a few DisCos in February and March took excess power totalling 780mw.

Analysis by our reporter shows that Ikeja and Benin DisCos topped the list of the highest load rejecters as they did that for over three times in the period.

On February 15, being the first day of the period in focus, the industry statistics showed that the 11 DisCos were allocated 3868.38mw based on the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2015 Allocation table.

They consumed 3151mw, leaving out 769mw. Benin and Ikeja DisCos rejected the highest load of 171mw and 159mw, while Yola DisCo rejected 9.62mw being the lowest.

On the last day of the period being March 14, 2017, the DisCos got 3,640mw allocation but consumed 3,038mw.

A balance of 607mw was turned down that day. Ibadan DisCo topped the list with 184mw while Yola DisCo, now a public-driven utility firm again rejected the least of 16mw electricity loads.


Reactions trailing the rejection

Complaints of load rejection have been heavy since the period in focus began. Spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Seun Olagunju in a recent statement said its System Operations - Osogbo arm directed Generation Companies (GenCos) to ramp down on production to stabilise the system due to many load rejection.

Confirming this, statistics obtained from the operators of Kainji Hydro GenCo show that due to the ramping down of load, it lost 1,420mw in just six days in March.

But in an exclusive interview and a later briefing, the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) speaking through the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) revealed reasons for the claimed load rejection.

ANED’s Director of Research and Advocacy, Barrister Sunday Oduntan explained that TCN often defies the daily load schedules of the DisCos by transmitting electricity to where DisCos have low distribution needs, leaving out the high areas of electricity demand.

He said: “The issue is about wrong dumping of load where the DisCos cannot recover the cost at that point as the power supply is not always enough for all the customers under a particular DisCo.”

An Abuja based Power Efficiency advocate, Mr. Odey Haruna said the 10,200mw rejected load is enough to power many industries for weeks, thereby creating productivity and leaving huge economic impacts.

Haruna advised TCN to strengthen its networks to minimise the transmission constraints leading to poor load allocation in the cities.

“The DisCos must also do their best to optimise their cables and transformers. If Nigerians are hungry for electricity and the available ones are being rejected, then it makes no economic sense completely,” he said.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Jabioro: 6:51am
Huge amount, resources wasted and @ end they will be sharing crazy bill to cover what she has rejected ..exploitation every where.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by sarrki(m): 6:52am
Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone

We the source of our own problems

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Lanretoye(m): 7:02am
where did they get the load from,i tot we were gegenerating less than 3000megawatts...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:09am
The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs

Let me elaborate...

Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.

The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.

At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.

The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by AZeD1(m): 7:18am
Lanretoye:
...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos.
Dude seriously? So if you live in Benin and want to subscribe to Ikeja Disco, you would erect your own cables from Ikeja to Benin?


Discos are monopolies.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by jarkbauer: 7:29am
BlowBack:
The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs

Let me elaborate...

Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.

The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.

At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.

The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing

The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by OneManLegion(m): 7:31am
Na these people nor gree make light steady for us o.

Shebi their name na Disco, them go soon face the music. Idiots!

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:32am
jarkbauer:


The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.

In my area you can't bypass the meter as it is rigged on the electric pole.

The disco also carried out routine checks an if you are caught bypassing (if that is even possible) you will be slammed with a hefty fine.

Bypassing the prepaid meter is not easy and definitely not worth it

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Ovamboland(m): 7:39am
jarkbauer:


The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.

It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.

They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by BlowBack: 7:42am
Ovamboland:


It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.

They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.

The first metering system by phcn was flawed but the new metering system makes it hard to bypass unless you want to climb the pole and disconnect the meter itself.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by GreatEngineer(m): 7:51am
Stories, so what did you do with the rejected mwhr? You throw them into the ocean right? Liars!
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by jarkbauer: 7:51am
Ovamboland:


It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.

They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.

Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free.

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by mykeljosef: 11:04am
sarrki:
Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone

We the source of our own problems
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by diablos: 11:07am
jarkbauer:


Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free.

Lol...eerything in naija get cheat o...jst say u no knw d one for discos and their meters grin
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by uyiekpenn(m): 11:07am
When would the problem of power be solved once and for all? I feel there's something they're not telling us.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by maxiuc(m): 11:07am
my prepaid meter have not seen light for 5days now in lugbe fha abuja

so no light no payment


get your prepaid by any means meet those nepa boys find them small change dem go help you source for one thats how i got mine
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by Spidermon: 11:08am
BlowBack:
The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs

Let me elaborate...

Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.

The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.

At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.

The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by yomalex(m): 11:08am
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by erico2k2(m): 11:09am
Islie:





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/discos-reject-10-200-megawatts-in-1-month/192795.html


And they will charge consumers this said rejected powers.Well I dont blame them its the FG who do not have the balls to compel them to install PYG meters or no light no bill policy.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by mmsen: 11:10am
sarrki:
Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone

We the source of our own problems

The people in positions of authority are sourced from within the general population.

When people claim it is the 'leaders' who are the problem they are naively/dishonestly trying to divorce themselves from their own bad decisions and bad habits.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by maxiuc(m): 11:10am
sarrki:
Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone

We the source of our own problems
your head dey there same way buhari is the main source of our problems

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by erico2k2(m): 11:11am
maxiuc:
my prepaid meter have not seen light for 5days now in lugbe fha abuja

so no light no payment


get your prepaid by any means meet those nepa boys find them small change dem go help you source for one thats how i got mine
This is good, no light no bill, lets see how the DISCO make money.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by seguno2: 11:12am
Propaganda stories from APC.
Change that has been changed since 2015 AD.
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by LastSurvivor11: 11:13am
10,000mw from where when I have not seen Nepa light in weeks

Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by 9jatatafo(m): 11:13am
And they will give estimated bills. The other day the meter reading they printed on my bills i
Was 80 units higher than what the actual meter reading. Scam everywhere. I hate this country, no where to seek redreas
Re: Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month by ExInferis(m): 11:13am
Lanretoye:
where did they get the load from,i tot we were gegenerating less than 3000megawatts...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos.

So if I'm in Benin i have the option of "subscribing" with Yola Disco?

