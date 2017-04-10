Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Discos Reject 10,200 Megawatts In 1 Month (2099 Views)

Eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) rejected 10,200 megawatts (mw) allocation in one month, industry figures have shown.



This is coming at a time the country is experiencing low generation of electricity due to gas supply constraints.



The incident happened mid February and extended to the second week of March.



The DisCos were allocated a total of 75,021mw within the period but they accepted 65,729mw which they distributed to the end users.



However, the difference of 10,200mw was rejected by different DisCos per time.



Data obtained exclusively by the Daily Trust indicated that a few DisCos in February and March took excess power totalling 780mw.



Analysis by our reporter shows that Ikeja and Benin DisCos topped the list of the highest load rejecters as they did that for over three times in the period.



On February 15, being the first day of the period in focus, the industry statistics showed that the 11 DisCos were allocated 3868.38mw based on the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2015 Allocation table.



They consumed 3151mw, leaving out 769mw. Benin and Ikeja DisCos rejected the highest load of 171mw and 159mw, while Yola DisCo rejected 9.62mw being the lowest.



On the last day of the period being March 14, 2017, the DisCos got 3,640mw allocation but consumed 3,038mw.



A balance of 607mw was turned down that day. Ibadan DisCo topped the list with 184mw while Yola DisCo, now a public-driven utility firm again rejected the least of 16mw electricity loads.





Reactions trailing the rejection



Complaints of load rejection have been heavy since the period in focus began. Spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Seun Olagunju in a recent statement said its System Operations - Osogbo arm directed Generation Companies (GenCos) to ramp down on production to stabilise the system due to many load rejection.



Confirming this, statistics obtained from the operators of Kainji Hydro GenCo show that due to the ramping down of load, it lost 1,420mw in just six days in March.



But in an exclusive interview and a later briefing, the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) speaking through the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) revealed reasons for the claimed load rejection.



ANED’s Director of Research and Advocacy, Barrister Sunday Oduntan explained that TCN often defies the daily load schedules of the DisCos by transmitting electricity to where DisCos have low distribution needs, leaving out the high areas of electricity demand.



He said: “The issue is about wrong dumping of load where the DisCos cannot recover the cost at that point as the power supply is not always enough for all the customers under a particular DisCo.”



An Abuja based Power Efficiency advocate, Mr. Odey Haruna said the 10,200mw rejected load is enough to power many industries for weeks, thereby creating productivity and leaving huge economic impacts.



Haruna advised TCN to strengthen its networks to minimise the transmission constraints leading to poor load allocation in the cities.



“The DisCos must also do their best to optimise their cables and transformers. If Nigerians are hungry for electricity and the available ones are being rejected, then it makes no economic sense completely,” he said.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/discos-reject-10-200-megawatts-in-1-month/192795.html

Huge amount, resources wasted and @ end they will be sharing crazy bill to cover what she has rejected ..exploitation every where. 2 Likes

Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone



We the source of our own problems 7 Likes 1 Share

where did they get the load from,i tot we were gegenerating less than 3000megawatts...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos.

The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs



Let me elaborate...



Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.



The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.



At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.



The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing 4 Likes

Lanretoye:

...moreover consumers are supposed to subscribe to any disco they wish so there will be competition among discos. Dude seriously? So if you live in Benin and want to subscribe to Ikeja Disco, you would erect your own cables from Ikeja to Benin?





Discos are monopolies. Dude seriously? So if you live in Benin and want to subscribe to Ikeja Disco, you would erect your own cables from Ikeja to Benin?Discos are monopolies. 3 Likes

BlowBack:

The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs



Let me elaborate...



Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.



The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.



At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.



The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing

The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power. The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power. 8 Likes

Na these people nor gree make light steady for us o.



Shebi their name na Disco, them go soon face the music. Idiots! 1 Like

jarkbauer:





The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.

In my area you can't bypass the meter as it is rigged on the electric pole.



The disco also carried out routine checks an if you are caught bypassing (if that is even possible) you will be slammed with a hefty fine.



Bypassing the prepaid meter is not easy and definitely not worth it In my area you can't bypass the meter as it is rigged on the electric pole.The disco also carried out routine checks an if you are caught bypassing (if that is even possible) you will be slammed with a hefty fine.Bypassing the prepaid meter is not easy and definitely not worth it 4 Likes

jarkbauer:





The problem in Power sector is enormous. I dont deceive myself.. stable light in Nigeria is a mirage. More than 70% of people with prepaid meters bypass it. Some Nigeria dont like to pay for power.

It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.



They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it. It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it. 2 Likes

Ovamboland:





It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.



They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.

The first metering system by phcn was flawed but the new metering system makes it hard to bypass unless you want to climb the pole and disconnect the meter itself. The first metering system by phcn was flawed but the new metering system makes it hard to bypass unless you want to climb the pole and disconnect the meter itself. 2 Likes

Stories, so what did you do with the rejected mwhr? You throw them into the ocean right? Liars!

Ovamboland:





It's the responsibility of Discos to lay power cables and install meters in such a way that bypassing is next to impossible.



They just inherited a broken cobweb cable system and did nothing to improve it.

Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free. Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free. 1 Like

sarrki:

Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone



We the source of our own problems

jarkbauer:





Exactly. There are just plain stupid and lazy ass. They dont want to invest but just reap money. If they were the ones managing MTN and co... What would they do about cheats who try to call and browse free.

Lol...eerything in naija get cheat o...jst say u no knw d one for discos and their meters Lol...eerything in naija get cheat o...jst say u no knw d one for discos and their meters

When would the problem of power be solved once and for all? I feel there's something they're not telling us.

my prepaid meter have not seen light for 5days now in lugbe fha abuja



so no light no payment





get your prepaid by any means meet those nepa boys find them small change dem go help you source for one thats how i got mine

BlowBack:

The problem is the lack of prepaid meters and the inept fashola who encourages this scam by the DISCOs



Let me elaborate...



Where I stay less than 20% of residents have pre-paid meters.



The disco handling my area are guaranteed monthly revenue from non-prepaid consumers as they are charged a fixed monthly rate of about 5,000 irrespective if they are supplied electricity.



At one point I had a balance of less than 30 units for 3mths.



The discos won't try this nonsense if at least 70% of residents had pre billing

imagine

Islie:











And they will charge consumers this said rejected powers.Well I dont blame them its the FG who do not have the balls to compel them to install PYG meters or no light no bill policy. And they will charge consumers this said rejected powers.Well I dont blame them its the FG who do not have the balls to compel them to install PYG meters or no light no bill policy.

sarrki:

Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone



We the source of our own problems

The people in positions of authority are sourced from within the general population.



When people claim it is the 'leaders' who are the problem they are naively/dishonestly trying to divorce themselves from their own bad decisions and bad habits. The people in positions of authority are sourced from within the general population.When people claim it is the 'leaders' who are the problem they are naively/dishonestly trying to divorce themselves from their own bad decisions and bad habits.

sarrki:

Our problems are not limited to the people in authority alone



We the source of our own problems your head dey there same way buhari is the main source of our problems your head dey there same way buhari is the main source of our problems

maxiuc:

my prepaid meter have not seen light for 5days now in lugbe fha abuja



so no light no payment





get your prepaid by any means meet those nepa boys find them small change dem go help you source for one thats how i got mine This is good, no light no bill, lets see how the DISCO make money. This is good, no light no bill, lets see how the DISCO make money.

Propaganda stories from APC.

Change that has been changed since 2015 AD.

10,000mw from where when I have not seen Nepa light in weeks

And they will give estimated bills. The other day the meter reading they printed on my bills i

Was 80 units higher than what the actual meter reading. Scam everywhere. I hate this country, no where to seek redreas