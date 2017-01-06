See the Latest Common Madness Big Brother Africa $300000 (N48m) Big brother Nigeria N25m Maltina DanceAll N10M MTN Project Fame N7.5M plus SUV Etisalat's Nigeria Idol N5m with a multi million Naira contract GLO Naija Sings N5M PLUS SUV Gulder Ultimate Search N10M PLUS Endorsement plus SUV BUT Cowbell Maths Competitn N100K Lagos Spelling Bee N50K Who Wants to Be A Millionnaire, you can hardly go beyond N250,000 Later they'll say Education is the key. . while the padlock has been changed to ENTERTAINMENT... We need sense in this country, Walai talai Copied

*May you never deny your friends and family like ThinTallTony, infact pray to have loyal Ballys around you so that you may not be as unfortunate as Soma. Be careful with women before you end up like Miyonce. Work hard and harness your talents and be like or better than Bisola, lest I forget smoking kills, many great people like CocoIce have gone down because of it. Don't go about pretending and being fake like gifty, pretenders will not make heaven. Enjoymusic like debbieRise, and if possible dance like Ese. Keep fit and always exercise like kemen and Bassey, but please don't kemen anybody at night o. If you must speak english speak like Uriel, eat eba like Marvis and don't grow fat, don't be like Nigerians who cannot sing the national anthem. In other words, be yourself, be like Efe! Its the least I cando for this guy, wether you love or follow bigbrother ornot, this guy has captured my kidney. I am a winner, a hustler and I survive against all odds.*

*# proudly teamEFE*

*# BASEDonLOGISTICS*