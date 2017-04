Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bauchi Governor, Abubakar Invites Efe To Yankari For Relaxation (2556 Views)

BBNaija: Freeze Mocks Those Praying For Efe To Win, Shades TTT / Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) / Xvideos Invites Chidinma Okeke After Her Leaked Sex Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://mobile.twitter.com/undefined/status/851193994008768513 Let the blessings rain on him...As e dey hot...Congratulations Efe

Based on logistics

In short, his call has been picked. A new beginning has been berthed for him. 5 Likes 2 Shares

See them.

..

it is a no no no. based on logistics, if i be Efe i go run 4/40. invitation to boko domain freeit is a no no no. 1 Like

.

if God be for you... who can be against you... ?



Efe enjoy jare.. na Baba God give you

...

jhydebaba:

based on logistics, if i be Efe i go run 4/40. invitation to boko domain free it is a no no no.

is bauchi a boko domain ? 7 Likes

Although I wasn't supporting him, I gotta say...Efe is blessed

Everybody and entities want to identify with Efe now.



It's his turn to be celebrated.

wow





Based on logistics you made it happenThank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation



Where are the #TeamEFE: May Allah bless my GovernorBased on logistics you made it happenThank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #EfenationWhere are the #TeamEFE: https://mbasic.facebook.com/EFE-bbnaija-653546064854429/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2680651853

Based On Log Of Woods... i wish you all the luck of best... To go schl sef don weak me

See the Latest Common Madness



Big Brother Africa $300000 (N48m)

Big brother Nigeria N25m

Maltina DanceAll N10M

MTN Project Fame N7.5M plus SUV

Etisalat's Nigeria Idol N5m with a multi million Naira contract

GLO Naija Sings N5M PLUS SUV

Gulder Ultimate Search N10M PLUS Endorsement plus SUV



BUT

Cowbell Maths Competitn N100K

Lagos Spelling Bee N50K

Who Wants to Be A Millionnaire, you can hardly go beyond N250,000



Later they'll say Education is the key. . while the padlock has been changed to ENTERTAINMENT...



We need sense in this country, Walai talai



Copied 10 Likes 1 Share

This guy is blessed 1 Like

Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe What else can I say? Whom God has bless no man can curse. Let your time just click, the rest is history. 1 Like

let me book space too let me book space too

uhmm

Okay

UR FADAAAA!!!









Base on logistics!!!





Base on the 25m!!!

















Base On Boko Haram!!!









My Man no gooooooo











#MySignatureMyBusiness

I sense this will be the trend. This guy will tour the whole najia.

*May you never deny your friends and family like ThinTallTony, infact pray to have loyal Ballys around you so that you may not be as unfortunate as Soma. Be careful with women before you end up like Miyonce. Work hard and harness your talents and be like or better than Bisola, lest I forget smoking kills, many great people like CocoIce have gone down because of it. Don't go about pretending and being fake like gifty, pretenders will not make heaven. Enjoymusic like debbieRise, and if possible dance like Ese. Keep fit and always exercise like kemen and Bassey, but please don't kemen anybody at night o. If you must speak english speak like Uriel, eat eba like Marvis and don't grow fat, don't be like Nigerians who cannot sing the national anthem. In other words, be yourself, be like Efe! Its the least I cando for this guy, wether you love or follow bigbrother ornot, this guy has captured my kidney. I am a winner, a hustler and I survive against all odds.*

*# proudly teamEFE*

*# BASEDonLOGISTICS*

Base on logistics, the governor is using Efe's popularity to promote Yankari reserve in Bauchi state.

You

I'll visit this year.

jhydebaba:

based on logistics, if i be Efe i go run 4/40. invitation to boko domain free it is a no no no.

Bauchi is more peaceful than your state Bauchi is more peaceful than your state

Moreoffaith:

See the Latest Common Madness



Big Brother Africa $300000 (N48m)

Big brother Nigeria N25m

Maltina DanceAll N10M

MTN Project Fame N7.5M plus SUV

Etisalat's Nigeria Idol N5m with a multi million Naira contract

GLO Naija Sings N5M PLUS SUV

Gulder Ultimate Search N10M PLUS Endorsement plus SUV



BUT

Cowbell Maths Competitn N100K

Lagos Spelling Bee N50K

Who Wants to Be A Millionnaire, you can hardly go beyond N250,000



Later they'll say Education is the key. . while the padlock has been changed to ENTERTAINMENT...



We need sense in this country, Walai talai



Copied

OP make sense oooooo OP make sense oooooo

So that your brothers can bomb my brother abi?

K