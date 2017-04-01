₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,621 members, 3,469,706 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 04:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC (4305 Views)
Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Sullivan Chime / Annkio Briggs And Others Attacked By Thugs In Bayelsa. PICS / Ohamai Godwin (@MrFixNigeria) Dumps PDP Over Amaechi's Screening (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by meltech(m): 8:33am
Just heard it on radio this morning that the former PDP Governorship aspirant, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has dumped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress. This man is a very strong grass root politician that I think may take power from the current administration in Rivers State if PDP does not settle it's perpetual problems. What is your take?
The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter has confirmed that Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers in 2015 formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State on Sunday.
http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2017/04/dumo-lulu-briggs-dumps-pdp-for-apc/
3 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by arsenic33(m): 8:35am
One by one, dem Don dey go!! In the words of WWE Goldberg " who's next"?
7 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by meltech(m): 8:50am
arsenic33:
No one next..
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by swagagolic01: 10:09am
meltech:
1 million Briggs can't win wike in his own local government.... grassroot politician my black ass
8 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by couragekebs: 10:20am
A
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by JayJohnson: 10:46am
Pdp is already finished, they are presently on life support
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by sarrki(m): 10:53am
The camp is getting hotter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by ourema(f): 11:32am
sarrki:Where e hot go? Just like a story like this will be very unlikely to happen in Lagos so it is in Rivers state
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by sarrki(m): 11:40am
ourema:
E enter Am
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by meltech(m): 11:54am
It will still be very difficult to unseat Wike, trust me....
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by greatgod2012(f): 12:01pm
All of them decamping to APC from PDP!
Ironically, they'll be shouting that PDP spoilt Nigeria, whereas they were formerly in this PDP o! As if a political party has any meaning without members!
Until APC start rejecting PDP decampees, I'll continue referring to them as PDP rebranded!
4 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by meltech(m): 12:41pm
greatgod2012:
You are very correct..
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by meltech(m): 12:44pm
swagagolic01:
Lol
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by Keneking: 1:11pm
So Wike would have rivalry now
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by Ekinematics: 2:07pm
Is Dumo a politician or a business man?
I don't get where the grassroot comes from.
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by fergie001(m): 2:37pm
Ekinematics:He is a very good "grassroots" politician who can defeat Wike and even defeat Ambode in Lagos sef.
Meanwhile his only achievement till date is been a former governorship aspirant and also erecting a billboard for Marvis who had 1.47% in the just concluded #BBnaija show.
Or Sarrki is that not so?
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by piperson(m): 3:36pm
g
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by Ijaya123: 3:36pm
The madness continues...based on logistics
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by coalcoal1(m): 3:36pm
based on logistics, realignments must occur na
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by sdindan: 3:37pm
Finished politicians retiring in APC.
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by QuietHammer(m): 3:38pm
Even Ebele Azikiwe Jonah can't save PDP . Shame
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by piperson(m): 3:38pm
But a very strong Grass Root politician that couldn't win the most important election in his career, is that one grass root politician?
1 Like
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by eyeview: 3:38pm
I really think that this is the best time to join the PDP. All the crooks, past looters and professional politicians have all left for APC. Very soon, what you will have left in PDP will be focussed and committed men and women with passion for the party.
I even wish that the likes of Fayose, wike, Jimi agbaje, Emeka Ihedioha, markafi, and other key PDP governors will leave the PDP for sheriff and other old politicians like bode George and go float a new party. That their party will lead to the emergence of a new and young generation of leaders. Afterall, the name PDP has been corrupted.
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by masseratti: 3:38pm
greatgod2012:on point
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by TippyTop(m): 3:39pm
If a former governor and present minister of Transport can't do Jack to Wike, how will this learner trouble the mighty Wike?
2 Likes
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by auntysimbiat(f): 3:40pm
chei
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by Olateef(m): 3:40pm
The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.
When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat...
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by ChristyB(f): 3:43pm
We are the one's being fooled by these old men.
So what's the difference of leaving PDP for APC? Party name, does this change the individual? NO
Everyone is APC today is a product of PDP, they all contributed to the bad name PDP bears today now they're all running to APC to be called saints.
Old men without reasoning.
At the end of the day the fight is for them to be recognised, since recognition is far from them, they now want to be heard.
When was the last time i heard about Lulu Briggs?
Like the Late Fela sang "I SORRY FOR NIGERIA"
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by tstx(m): 3:43pm
The Jungle Called Nigeria
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by Drsheddy(m): 3:44pm
Kk
|Re: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC by YelloweWest: 3:44pm
Lol... he is an irrelevant political harlot.
Also a chronic gambling addict.
Hausa-fulani’s Burden Of Leadership / ha ha ha / Nitel Sold For $2.5b
Viewing this topic: Yankiss(m), badblog, Brai777(m), UGWENNA, hemucology(m), tchaik(m), oluwaseun63, kasabua, bankole200(m), oraclechamber(m), tahir01(m), destiro(m), CEO1(m), Novelle, famology(m), genearts(m), Jyunus, profemz(m), ntuedor(m), Furrylow, PoliticalWatch, zakson4real(m), Kinsedes, gulfer, sambama and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22