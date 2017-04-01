Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC (4305 Views)

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter has confirmed that Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers in 2015 formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State on Sunday.



Speaking immediately after his registration, Lulu-Briggs pledged to work for the growth and development of the APC.







“I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the Party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally,” Briggs pledged.



Chris Finebone, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Sunday.



Just heard it on radio this morning that the former PDP Governorship aspirant, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has dumped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress. This man is a very strong grass root politician that I think may take power from the current administration in Rivers State if PDP does not settle it's perpetual problems. What is your take?



One by one, dem Don dey go!! In the words of WWE Goldberg " who's next"? One by one, dem Don dey go!! In the words of WWE Goldberg " who's next"? 7 Likes

One by one, dem Don dey go!! In the words of WWE Goldberg " who's next"?

No one next.. No one next..

This man is a very strong grass root politician that I think may take power from the current administration in Rivers State if PDP does not settle it's perpetual problems. What is your take?





1 million Briggs can't win wike in his own local government.... grassroot politician my black ass 1 million Briggs can't win wike in his own local government.... grassroot politician my black ass 8 Likes

Pdp is already finished, they are presently on life support 2 Likes

The camp is getting hotter 1 Like 1 Share

Where e hot go? Just like a story like this will be very unlikely to happen in Lagos so it is in Rivers state

Where e hot go? Just like a story like this will be very unlikely to happen in Lagos so it is in Rivers state



E enter Am E enter Am 2 Likes

It will still be very difficult to unseat Wike, trust me....

All of them decamping to APC from PDP!



Ironically, they'll be shouting that PDP spoilt Nigeria, whereas they were formerly in this PDP o! As if a political party has any meaning without members!





Until APC start rejecting PDP decampees, I'll continue referring to them as PDP rebranded! 4 Likes

All of them decamping to APC from PDP!



Ironically, they'll be shouting that PDP spoilt Nigeria, whereas they were formerly in this PDP o! As if a political party has any meaning without members!





Until APC start rejecting PDP decampees, I'll continue referring to them as PDP rebranded!

You are very correct.. You are very correct.. 2 Likes

1 million Briggs can't win wike in his own local government.... grassroot politician my black ass

Lol Lol

So Wike would have rivalry now 1 Like

Is Dumo a politician or a business man?

I don't get where the grassroot comes from. 2 Likes

Is Dumo a politician or a business man?

I don't get where the grassroot comes from. He is a very good "grassroots" politician who can defeat Wike and even defeat Ambode in Lagos sef.

Meanwhile his only achievement till date is been a former governorship aspirant and also erecting a billboard for Marvis who had 1.47% in the just concluded #BBnaija show.

Or Sarrki is that not so? He is a very good "grassroots" politician who can defeat Wike and even defeat Ambode in Lagos sef.Meanwhile his only achievement till date is been a former governorship aspirant and also erecting a billboard for Marvis who had 1.47% in the just concluded #BBnaija show.Or Sarrki is that not so? 2 Likes

The madness continues...based on logistics

based on logistics, realignments must occur na

Finished politicians retiring in APC.

Even Ebele Azikiwe Jonah can't save PDP . Shame

But a very strong Grass Root politician that couldn't win the most important election in his career, is that one grass root politician? 1 Like

I really think that this is the best time to join the PDP. All the crooks, past looters and professional politicians have all left for APC. Very soon, what you will have left in PDP will be focussed and committed men and women with passion for the party.

I even wish that the likes of Fayose, wike, Jimi agbaje, Emeka Ihedioha, markafi, and other key PDP governors will leave the PDP for sheriff and other old politicians like bode George and go float a new party. That their party will lead to the emergence of a new and young generation of leaders. Afterall, the name PDP has been corrupted.

All of them decamping to APC from PDP!



Ironically, they'll be shouting that PDP spoilt Nigeria, whereas they were formerly in this PDP o! As if a political party has any meaning without members!





Until APC start rejecting PDP decampees, I'll continue referring to them as PDP rebranded! on point on point

If a former governor and present minister of Transport can't do Jack to Wike, how will this learner trouble the mighty Wike? 2 Likes

The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.



When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat...



So what's the difference of leaving PDP for APC? Party name, does this change the individual? NO

Everyone is APC today is a product of PDP, they all contributed to the bad name PDP bears today now they're all running to APC to be called saints.

Old men without reasoning.

At the end of the day the fight is for them to be recognised, since recognition is far from them, they now want to be heard.

When was the last time i heard about Lulu Briggs ?



Like the Late Fela sang "I SORRY FOR NIGERIA" We are the one's being fooled by these old men.So what's the difference of leaving PDP for APC? Party name, does this change the individual? NOEveryone is APC today is a product of PDP, they all contributed to the bad name PDP bears today now they're all running to APC to be called saints.Old men without reasoning.At the end of the day the fight is for them to be recognised, since recognition is far from them, they now want to be heard.When was the last time i heard about Lulu BriggsLike the Late Fela sang "I SORRY FOR NIGERIA"

The Jungle Called Nigeria

