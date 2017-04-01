

Huge Market Potential:

Mattresses are necessities in every home because they are used for sleeping purpose. There is no home in Nigeria that you go to and you would not find at least one mattress. Some large families even have up to 3-5 mattresses. The demand for mattresses is continuous as new people get married to start new families and new babies are born from time to time. That is why you find out that mattress companies like Mouka and Vitafoam have been in business for ages.

Now, mattresses like any other household products are subject to depreciation: they can get dirty; the cover cloth can get torn; they can be soiled with fluid or urine; they can be infested with bed bug etc. people often buy new mattresses when there old mattresses are affected by the above depreciating factors.

In order to prolong the lifespan of mattresses and save individuals the huge cost of replacing their mattresses from time to time, BethelMendels Int’l Ltd has introduced into the Nigerian market a premium mattress product – Mendels Mattress Protector.

About The Product

Mendels Mattress Protector helps to protect and prolong the life-span of any mattress. It is produced with a soft water-resistant mackintosh designed with a zipper

Instruction for usage

Open the zipper and slot in your mattress and then close the zipper for complete cover.

Feature/Benefits

1. The water- resistant mackintosh material does not allow urine, sweat or water to penetrate and soil the mattress.

2. It is good for nursing mothers

3. It protects new mattresses from getting dirty, torn or soiled

4. It is a perfect new cover for old, dirty or torn mattresses

5. It is washable, thereby ensuring continuous cleanliness of your mattress

6. Ideal for use at Homes, School Hostels, Hotels and Hospitals

7. It is a perfect remedy for a mattress that is infested with bed bug. The protector covers the mattress, suffocate and kill the bed bugs

Sizes

1. 7x6x12’’

2. 7x6x10’’

3. 6x6x12’’

4. 6x6x10’’

5. 6x6x8’’

6. 6x6x6’’

7. 4 ½ x6x12’’

8. 4 ½ x6x10’’

9. 4 ½ x6x8’’

10. 4 ½ x6x6

11. 3 ½ x6x10’’

12. 3 ½ x6x8

13. 3 ½ x6x6

14. 2 ½ x6x6



Target buyers

The market potential for Mendels Mattress Protector is so huge and untapped;

*Every home needs it

* Hotels

* Hospital

*School Hostels

* Foam/Mattress dealers buy to resell

* Shops dealing on baby items buy to resell



How much you could make as Distributor/ Reseller/marketer

Distributors buy in bulk and enjoy 25- 30% profit margin and then resell to foam dealers and baby item shops.

Resellers buy in small quantity enjoy 15-20 % profit margin and then resell to homes, hotels, school hostels, hospitals etc

Marketers works directly with our company, they don’t buy the product. They apply as marketing personnel , get a guarantor, pick the product and source for buyers and get a commission of 10-15 % profit margin

To be a Distributor/reseller/marketer

Call/ Whatsapp: 08036911296, 08087656176

BethelMendels Int’l Ltd

27, Atinuke Olabanji street. Off Awolowo Way, by Balogun bus/ stop Ikeja-Lagos

