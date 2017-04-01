₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by jesusson22: 9:15am
Music producer and Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz celebrated his 40th birthday last week, with a backyard party at their home.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/photos-from-jjc-skillz-40th-backyard.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by jesusson22: 9:15am
more
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 10:18am
jjcskills don't break funke's heart oo...
This funke's step daughter
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 10:32am
6 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:32am
Which kain hairstyle be this on
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by Destined2win: 10:33am
Ko Kan mi
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by dujaswags1(m): 10:33am
Which one is backyard party again
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by kinngie(m): 10:34am
See as them fresh
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by doctor306: 10:34am
[center][/center]
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by ominirajj: 10:34am
A friend told me Funke Akindele is now pregnant, is it true
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:34am
A good template of birthday celebration.
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by ladyF(f): 10:34am
Nice....
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N395/$
It's LadyF again.
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by Damseldammie(f): 10:35am
HBD to him,he shall celebrate many more together with his heart rob & the kids in utmost joy
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by chizzy161(f): 10:35am
Nice. Wish you long life and a blessed marriage.
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by meekmera: 10:35am
Why this bros come resemble my boyfriend, hbd to u, funke goodluck to u, may God give uyour own children
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 10:35am
nice shot... Happy birthday
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by Mynky: 10:35am
Hmmm
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by shogz8: 10:36am
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by wellmax(m): 10:37am
At 40 and has grown up children. I envy oo
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by tojie6256: 10:37am
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by www1998s: 10:39am
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by diablos: 10:40am
Funke and JJC...married couple having mad fun meanwhile i pray u guys last
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by sjwills(m): 10:41am
ominirajj:
Is Funked too small to be pregnant??why your talking about someone pregnancy??alarooka!!
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by Akalia(m): 10:47am
Am I the only one that thinks JJC looks younger for his age? Whatever that nigga eats, drinks and does to look this good at 40, I need some.
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by paskyboy: 11:13am
Thought it was only guys that fall mugu, not until I saw Jennifer marrying a man with many children from different Mothers, then I said to myself JJC has hit Jackpot, we all know Funker has raked Millions from her TV series, she far far richer than JJC, she built a new house for both of them, meanwhile in meantime she will be using Funke's money for the children he got from other Ladies,
|Re: JJC Skillz' 40th Backyard Birthday Party (Photos) by ominirajj: 11:21am
sjwills:See as you finish me like this, na wa o. I just wanted to confirm the news of her pregnancy before speaking against those prophets that saying she will die barren
Am not here to mock her in any way.
Please my friend watch ur mouth next time. Don't call me names agai
