What do you think about this? Do you see TBoss becoming a big star? What do you think the future holds for the top 5 finalists?



What do you think about this? Do you see TBoss becoming a big star? What do you think the future holds for the top 5 finalists?

why are people like This? Crying at a funeral . Good for her. Very fake girl.

why are people like This? Crying at a funeral. Good for her. Very fake girl.Anyway she can start a career in window shopping

She'll probably get a job as an air hostess on a private jet in the dream 19 Likes

It's obvious she will get sign in so many multinational company like Glo or MTN just like gifty. As she said radio and TV. I'm​ sure she will get her heart desires 23 Likes 2 Shares

To Romania or Edo to learn manners. 18 Likes

State house tarmac right now 8 Likes

Who is d current millionaire in town?

She is going no where from there

If at all she wants to start a life is not in Nigeria, Maybe Romania



You had to see the kind of joy Nigerians had when she was evicted.



Even her percentage vote sef would tell you that it was only Romanians that voted for her



Nonsense girl 8 Likes

Enemies of State Everywhere

Let her remove that dirty nose ring before I can start thinking about where she goes from here 9 Likes

Possible Career paths:



Minster of avaiation

Slay queen

MUA

Tattoo or piercing artist



...Add yours 1 Like

9 Likes

She will fly to Romania in a private jet. Sorry, that type above me She will fly to Romania in a private jet. Sorry, that type above me 1 Like

She should go to the lagoon and jump





That is highest trend now



At least she will get the required 25mill to spend in one week



no one should quote me 3 Likes 1 Share

Let this girl be

ladyF:

Y u dey shine teeth now?... Y u dey shine teeth now?...

lwkmd...Nigerians no get chill at all 1 Like

Tboss... She actually said she'll "Delegate" that money...... Settle Some debts... And It'll be finished within a week.

Maybe Nigerians don't know what delegate means... Maybe the only word Nigerians know is "Budget". Isn't it a wise thing to do??

She has created a brand, more than anyone in the entire house... She said she'll start a radio/TV talkshow... We just tend to be 'reactors' and nothing more. 5 Likes

All these post are just making her more popular. Bloggers use your head 4 Likes 1 Share

When a lady plans to spent 25Million in a week, please test her with just 500k before you marry her..



I don't want to believe the prank payporte is playing. 4 Likes

nigerians gat no chill for dis babe,but she Bleep up thou 1 Like

She is getting the needed popularity she needs to get a career already.



Thanks to bad belles like you. 6 Likes 1 Share

She can go to blaze!! I don't care... 3 Likes

I don't really like her as a BBN housemate, but, I think she's going places, with her level of exposure and intellectual idiosyncrasy. 4 Likes

3 Likes

That Rita girl no get Joy at all, see as She Finish Tboss

Of course. She would jet off with aeroplane owners. Lol