|#BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by ebubelaila: 10:37am
Nigeria Newsdesk re-tweeted YNaija's tweet on what the future holds for TBoss, and some funny Nigerian followers, had this to say on where TBoss goes from here (BBNaija).
What do you think about this? Do you see TBoss becoming a big star? What do you think the future holds for the top 5 finalists?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-where-does-tboss-go-from-here.html
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by adorablepepple(f): 10:51am
why are people like This? Crying at a funeral . Good for her. Very fake girl.
Anyway she can start a career in window shopping
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Kobicove(m): 10:55am
She'll probably get a job as an air hostess on a private jet in the dream
19 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by tribalistseun: 11:54am
It's obvious she will get sign in so many multinational company like Glo or MTN just like gifty. As she said radio and TV. I'm sure she will get her heart desires
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by ekems2017(f): 12:58pm
To Romania or Edo to learn manners.
18 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by jeeqaa7(m): 12:59pm
State house tarmac right now
8 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by kayDooo(m): 12:59pm
Who is d current millionaire in town?
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by otijah2: 12:59pm
She is going no where from there
If at all she wants to start a life is not in Nigeria, Maybe Romania
You had to see the kind of joy Nigerians had when she was evicted.
Even her percentage vote sef would tell you that it was only Romanians that voted for her
Nonsense girl
8 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by sarrkii: 12:59pm
Enemies of State Everywhere
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Guyman02: 12:59pm
Let her remove that dirty nose ring before I can start thinking about where she goes from here
9 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by chimah3(m): 12:59pm
Possible Career paths:
Minster of avaiation
Slay queen
MUA
Tattoo or piercing artist
...Add yours
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Ra88: 12:59pm
9 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Swiftlee(m): 1:00pm
She will fly to Romania in a private jet. Sorry, that type above me
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by amiibaby(f): 1:00pm
She should go to the lagoon and jump
That is highest trend now
At least she will get the required 25mill to spend in one week
no one should quote me
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by stevebond007(m): 1:00pm
Let this girl be
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by ladyF(f): 1:00pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:01pm
ladyF:Y u dey shine teeth now?...
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by joedams: 1:01pm
lwkmd...Nigerians no get chill at all
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Zabilon007(m): 1:01pm
Tboss... She actually said she'll "Delegate" that money...... Settle Some debts... And It'll be finished within a week.
Maybe Nigerians don't know what delegate means... Maybe the only word Nigerians know is "Budget". Isn't it a wise thing to do??
She has created a brand, more than anyone in the entire house... She said she'll start a radio/TV talkshow... We just tend to be 'reactors' and nothing more.
5 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by clems88(m): 1:01pm
All these post are just making her more popular. Bloggers use your head
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by auntysimbiat(f): 1:02pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Moreoffaith(m): 1:02pm
When a lady plans to spent 25Million in a week, please test her with just 500k before you marry her..
I don't want to believe the prank payporte is playing.
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by holluphemydavid(m): 1:02pm
nigerians gat no chill for dis babe,but she Bleep up thou
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by persius555: 1:03pm
She is getting the needed popularity she needs to get a career already.
Thanks to bad belles like you.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by jordinsparkles(f): 1:03pm
She can go to blaze!! I don't care...
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by BarakOkenny(m): 1:03pm
I don't really like her as a BBN housemate, but, I think she's going places, with her level of exposure and intellectual idiosyncrasy.
4 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by Ayblaize(m): 1:03pm
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by iTunechi(m): 1:04pm
I buy ITunes gift cards at the rate of 200Naira to one Dollar(negotiable)
I buy 10$ 15$ 25$ and 100$ cards (Singly or multiple up to any amount but denomination must not exceed 100$)
WhatsApp me on 08096013571(genuine sellers only)
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by tolexy007(m): 1:04pm
That Rita girl no get Joy at all, see as She Finish Tboss
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by mokaflex(m): 1:04pm
Of course. She would jet off with aeroplane owners. Lol
|Re: #BBNaija: Where Does Tboss Go From Here? Nigerians Answer by farouk0403(m): 1:04pm
Who is Tboss?
1 Like
