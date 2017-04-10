Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) (8774 Views)

RMD Shows Support For 2baba Despite Cancelling His Planned National Protest / Vivian Oputa, Teebillz Babymama With 3rd Love Child In Stunning Photos / Wizkid's Babymama Binta Diallo Gushes About Being Pregnant With His Baby (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Annie Idibia the beautiful wife of African Queen crooner "2baba" a.k.a Tu-Face displays bulging stomach during BBNaija’s show.



Annie has two daughters for 2baba while the iconic singer has five other children from two baby mamas. Talks of Annie Idibia being pregnant for 2baba again have been ongoing since her 4th wedding anniversary surprise dinner.



If people had got it wrong then, they believe that she definitely is after her husband called her on stage during his performance at the grand finale of the just ended Big Brother Naija competition in South Africa which was monitored by yours sincerely.



During his last performance 2baba had sang his chart buster song African Queen and from the crowd he went to fetch his wife Annie and brought her on stage outing her on the spotlight. Trust Nigerians, they went from her husband celebrating her to seeing the bulge in her stomach.





see photos and some reactions from fans below...







www.palmchatnow.com Annie has two daughters for 2baba while the iconic singer has five other children from two baby mamas. Talks of Annie Idibia being pregnant for 2baba again have been ongoing since her 4th wedding anniversary surprise dinner.If people had got it wrong then, they believe that she definitely is after her husband called her on stage during his performance at the grand finale of the just ended Big Brother Naija competition in South Africa which was monitored by yours sincerely.During his last performance 2baba had sang his chart buster song African Queen and from the crowd he went to fetch his wife Annie and brought her on stage outing her on the spotlight. Trust Nigerians, they went from her husband celebrating her to seeing the bulge in her stomach. 1 Like

see question..can you leave your yam with a goat and still meet it in the plate??congrats Annie...! see question..can you leave your yam with a goat and still meet it in the plate??congrats Annie...! 3 Likes



goldbim:

see question..can you leave your yam with a goat and still meet it in the plate??congrats Annie...! lol

So? Congrats babe... Name he or she after me.

MUNACHI

?



Mskrisx:

So? Congrats babe... Name he or she after me.

MUNACHI who u be

Principe67:

who u be ?









Your Employer till the day you die. Your Employer till the day you die.

Annie, this time...it gonna be a boy. congratulations my lady.

#CelebrateTheGirlChild



Fame333:

Annie, this time...it gonna be a boy. congratulations my lady. even if it's a girl again, nothing spoil 4 Likes





Mskrisx:









Your Employer till the day you die. It's a pity i'm my own employer and i ain't you... So my dear you just bleeped again 2 Likes

Principe67:

It's a pity i'm my own employer and i ain't you... So my dear you just bleeped again







Read that message again. Read that message again.





Mskrisx:







Read that message again. no need...

see gist wey suppose dey fp, dey jones for here. Oga seun & lalasticlala based on logistics this post suppose don go the permanent site by now and aunty annie and bros 2baba congrats

My respect dropped for Annie yesterday after she tried to run away from the stage when Tubaba took her to the stage during his "African Queen" performance. She bleeped up big time. 4 Likes

E concern you? 1 Like

hmm

Is she not suppose to be pregnant for her hubby again? 3 Likes

Tick says the clock, tick! tick!

What you have to do, do quick.



I am just reciting our nursery rhymes...



#HolyHoly



Congrats

Now that BBN is over, let us come back to Buhari and know why spaghetti is now sold @ #250..HaBa 1 Like

Amebo which one concern you kwa if Annie carry belle?



Kai Bloggers can write rubbish ohhhhhh as BBN don end all yeye news go come dey make FP again. 1 Like

And so ? 1 Like

WENGEROUT

Fufu bump

Maybe, If yes no be him Wide?

Apart from tomatoes and Cow... What does hausa people contribute to Nigeria?

2face na real sharp striker

I thought so too...maybe that was why she was reluctant to come on stage

Life of a celebrity isn't sweet at all, so someone can't get belle in peace again 1 Like

I thin it is the location that made the pic look like something is alive and kicking

I wonder why Annie acted so cold



Anyway for your latest in town PR wedding shot ,visit and like #preweddingshot on How he take affect Nigeria currencyAnyway for your latest in town PR wedding shot ,visit and like #preweddingshot on www.Facebook.com/preweddingshotng