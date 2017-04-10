₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:00am
Annie Idibia the beautiful wife of African Queen crooner "2baba" a.k.a Tu-Face displays bulging stomach during BBNaija’s show.
Annie has two daughters for 2baba while the iconic singer has five other children from two baby mamas. Talks of Annie Idibia being pregnant for 2baba again have been ongoing since her 4th wedding anniversary surprise dinner.
If people had got it wrong then, they believe that she definitely is after her husband called her on stage during his performance at the grand finale of the just ended Big Brother Naija competition in South Africa which was monitored by yours sincerely.
During his last performance 2baba had sang his chart buster song African Queen and from the crowd he went to fetch his wife Annie and brought her on stage outing her on the spotlight. Trust Nigerians, they went from her husband celebrating her to seeing the bulge in her stomach.
see photos and some reactions from fans below...
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by goldbim(f): 11:08am
see question..can you leave your yam with a goat and still meet it in the plate??congrats Annie...!
3 Likes
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:17am
lol
goldbim:
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 11:24am
So? Congrats babe... Name he or she after me.
MUNACHI
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:26am
who u be?
Mskrisx:
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 11:28am
Principe67:
Your Employer till the day you die.
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Fame333(f): 11:29am
Annie, this time...it gonna be a boy. congratulations my lady.
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:32am
even if it's a girl again, nothing spoil #CelebrateTheGirlChild
Fame333:
4 Likes
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:34am
It's a pity i'm my own employer and i ain't you... So my dear you just bleeped again
Mskrisx:
2 Likes
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 11:37am
Principe67:
Read that message again.
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Principe67(m): 11:39am
no need...
Mskrisx:
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Nonso67: 12:50pm
see gist wey suppose dey fp, dey jones for here. Oga seun & lalasticlala based on logistics this post suppose don go the permanent site by now and aunty annie and bros 2baba congrats
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:21pm
My respect dropped for Annie yesterday after she tried to run away from the stage when Tubaba took her to the stage during his "African Queen" performance. She bleeped up big time.
4 Likes
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by veekid(m): 1:21pm
E concern you?
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:21pm
hmm
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by ekems2017(f): 1:22pm
Is she not suppose to be pregnant for her hubby again?
3 Likes
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 1:22pm
Tick says the clock, tick! tick!
What you have to do, do quick.
I am just reciting our nursery rhymes...
#HolyHoly
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by amiibaby(f): 1:22pm
Congrats
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by oheni(f): 1:22pm
Now that BBN is over, let us come back to Buhari and know why spaghetti is now sold @ #250..HaBa
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by awa(m): 1:22pm
Amebo which one concern you kwa if Annie carry belle?
Kai Bloggers can write rubbish ohhhhhh as BBN don end all yeye news go come dey make FP again.
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by snapshot: 1:22pm
And so ?
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by tolextony(m): 1:23pm
WENGEROUT
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:23pm
Fufu bump
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by ichommy(m): 1:23pm
Maybe, If yes no be him Wide?
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by jboy73: 1:23pm
Apart from tomatoes and Cow... What does hausa people contribute to Nigeria?
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 1:23pm
2face na real sharp striker
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by tojie6256: 1:24pm
I thought so too...maybe that was why she was reluctant to come on stage
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by darocha1(m): 1:24pm
Life of a celebrity isn't sweet at all, so someone can't get belle in peace again
1 Like
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by Keneking: 1:24pm
I thin it is the location that made the pic look like something is alive and kicking
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by dunkem21(m): 1:24pm
I wonder why Annie acted so cold
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by jodababa: 1:24pm
How he take affect Nigeria currency
Anyway for your latest in town PR wedding shot ,visit and like #preweddingshot on www.Facebook.com/preweddingshotng
|Re: Is Annie Idibia Pregnant With 3rd Child For 2baba? (see Photos) by CheezyCharles: 1:25pm
2baba should be pampers ambassador already! he would do commercial without using anyone's child!
