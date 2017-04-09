Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. (3967 Views)

Wizkid’s “Come Closer” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube In 1 Day / Download Music Video: Zoro-mabuza-mabuza (mp4 / 3gp) / MUSIC DOWNLOAD : Zoro – Mabuza Mabuza (street Thanksgiving) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



‎

Zoro set this in a background that fuses English and the culturally rich Igbo language, but kept the message very standard. A stylish blend of makossa liked lyrics embelished with local ear arresting dialect rythem. His display and posh effects in the crytal clear video are not only amazing but tempting while wallowing in the estacy. This is for the achievements he has been able to gain and all the blessings that has come his way in a space of one calendar year.



If you feel you have achieved as much as Zoro above your former level, then “Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving)” is the record to stream, download, watch and vibe to this beautiful weekend. Just remember to share your thoughts and opinion in the comment section below.‎

‎

ZORO- MABUZA MABUZA (Official Video):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej_TUFO8i9s Yes, no doubt he has consistently remained on the headlines of south east most sort after indigenous artist. His entrance into the music industry was like volcanic eruption spreading across distance with reference to his overwhelming airplay in the country's stations and DJ song lists. That Zoro has enjoyed a fantastic 2016 so far is no news. However, now he seems even more intent to remain on the frontpage this year with his smashing drop banger titled “Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving)”. This Skelly produced effort is just the perfect song of appreciation to the almighty. Especially, as your Landlord is now paying you your house rent and Land Range Rover is now your Taxi! Lol....haba, the boy don hammer ooo!Zoro set this in a background that fuses English and the culturally rich Igbo language, but kept the message very standard. A stylish blend of makossa liked lyrics embelished with local ear arresting dialect rythem. His display and posh effects in the crytal clear video are not only amazing but tempting while wallowing in the estacy. This is for the achievements he has been able to gain and all the blessings that has come his way in a space of one calendar year.If you feel you have achieved as much as Zoro above your former level, then “Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving)” is the record to stream, download, watch and vibe to this beautiful weekend. Just remember to share your thoughts and opinion in the comment section below.‎ZORO- MABUZA MABUZA (Official Video): 6 Likes 1 Share

ok

Zoro onye ogene... 2 Likes

I buy ITunes gift cards at the rate of 200Naira to one Dollar(negotiable)

I buy 10$ 15$ 25$ and 100$ cards (Singly or multiple up to any amount but denomination must not exceed 100$)



WhatsApp me on 08096013571(genuine sellers only)

anoda call picked 1 Like

Ok how does that Add sugar in my cup of tea



Next please 2 Likes 1 Share

Dat Ibo boy 2 Likes

The song is Dope. Zoro! 1 Like



edlion57:

F

hmm

Fastest growing indigenous igbo rapper, Keep it up @ ZORO 2 Likes

Lovely beats



U buy taxi to Range Rover, the boy don hammer!!!

Mabuza Mabuza....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaAeFZ6MAU check this out guys... white boys are killing it.............. 2 Likes

It's an old jamz na.



My landlord is now my tenant lol.

Dat Igbo boy

Long time video 2 Likes

zoro...the dude is good.

He go pay for my data 1 Like

What/who is mabuza? Abeg make una no vex I no no

Nice lyrics! The lyrics is not vulgar rather ascribing glory to God for lifting him from poverty to a rich boy! Weldone! Will listen to the song over and over cos it's devoid of talking about babes and their Big bum 4 Likes

Sezua:

zoro...the dude is good.

I notice these naija hiphop artists are now following this trend of singing songs that look like gospel song or song to thank God.

Very soon they wud sing this song in church like - fada fada, Godwin and Semilore. I notice these naija hiphop artists are now following this trend of singing songs that look like gospel song or song to thank God.Very soon they wud sing this song in church like - fada fada, Godwin and Semilore.

YourWife:

Lovely beats



U buy taxi to Range Rover, the boy don hammer!!!

Mabuza Mabuza.... Lol its actually from uber taxi to range rover, the boy e don hammer eh mabuza mabuza. Bia nu kele Jehovah... Lol its actually from uber taxi to range rover, the boy e don hammer eh mabuza mabuza. Bia nu kele Jehovah... 2 Likes

Dude copy phyno fada fada

amiibaby:

Ok how does that Add sugar in my cup of tea



Next please



If you are not careful sweet dear, hate shall send you to the other side before your time. Appreciate people when you can -- it changes your mentality and mindset. If you are not careful sweet dear, hate shall send you to the other side before your time. Appreciate people when you can -- it changes your mentality and mindset.

Elnino4ladies:

Dude copy phyno fada fada Same beats but different lyrics somehow Same beats but different lyrics somehow

oldie... Reminds of Holy Ghost Enugu, sweet memories..

Elnino4ladies:

Dude copy phyno fada fada Na lie Na lie

WriteBoy:







If you are not careful sweet dear, hate shall send you to the other side before your time. Appreciate people when you can -- it changes your mentality and mindset. thanks for the advice but no thanks thanks for the advice but no thanks