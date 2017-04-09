₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Afro3: 11:25am
Yes, no doubt he has consistently remained on the headlines of south east most sort after indigenous artist. His entrance into the music industry was like volcanic eruption spreading across distance with reference to his overwhelming airplay in the country's stations and DJ song lists. That Zoro has enjoyed a fantastic 2016 so far is no news. However, now he seems even more intent to remain on the frontpage this year with his smashing drop banger titled “Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving)”. This Skelly produced effort is just the perfect song of appreciation to the almighty. Especially, as your Landlord is now paying you your house rent and Land Range Rover is now your Taxi! Lol....haba, the boy don hammer ooo!
Zoro set this in a background that fuses English and the culturally rich Igbo language, but kept the message very standard. A stylish blend of makossa liked lyrics embelished with local ear arresting dialect rythem. His display and posh effects in the crytal clear video are not only amazing but tempting while wallowing in the estacy. This is for the achievements he has been able to gain and all the blessings that has come his way in a space of one calendar year.
If you feel you have achieved as much as Zoro above your former level, then “Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving)” is the record to stream, download, watch and vibe to this beautiful weekend. Just remember to share your thoughts and opinion in the comment section below.
ZORO- MABUZA MABUZA (Official Video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej_TUFO8i9s
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:57pm
ok
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by edlion57(m): 12:57pm
Zoro onye ogene...
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by iTunechi(m): 12:57pm
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by jeeqaa7(m): 12:58pm
anoda call picked
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by amiibaby(f): 12:58pm
Ok how does that Add sugar in my cup of tea
Next please
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by WINNERMENTALITY: 12:58pm
Dat Ibo boy
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by ukehnonny(m): 12:58pm
The song is Dope. Zoro!
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:58pm
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by auntysimbiat(f): 12:58pm
hmm
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by okwyzo(m): 12:58pm
Fastest growing indigenous igbo rapper, Keep it up @ ZORO
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by YourWife(f): 12:58pm
Lovely beats
U buy taxi to Range Rover, the boy don hammer!!!
Mabuza Mabuza....
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by gboyegazike(m): 12:58pm
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by BestySam(m): 12:59pm
It's an old jamz na.
My landlord is now my tenant lol.
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by AK481(m): 12:59pm
Dat Igbo boy
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by HiliaryAutos(m): 12:59pm
Long time video
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Sezua(m): 1:00pm
zoro...the dude is good.
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by kingthreat(m): 1:01pm
He go pay for my data
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by ekems2017(f): 1:01pm
What/who is mabuza? Abeg make una no vex I no no
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by just2ok(m): 1:03pm
Cool tune.
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Lilimax(f): 1:04pm
Nice lyrics! The lyrics is not vulgar rather ascribing glory to God for lifting him from poverty to a rich boy! Weldone! Will listen to the song over and over cos it's devoid of talking about babes and their Big bum
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Sezua(m): 1:04pm
I notice these naija hiphop artists are now following this trend of singing songs that look like gospel song or song to thank God.
Very soon they wud sing this song in church like - fada fada, Godwin and Semilore.
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by tifany89(m): 1:05pm
YourWife:Lol its actually from uber taxi to range rover, the boy e don hammer eh mabuza mabuza. Bia nu kele Jehovah...
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Elnino4ladies: 1:05pm
Dude copy phyno fada fada
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by WriteBoy: 1:05pm
If you are not careful sweet dear, hate shall send you to the other side before your time. Appreciate people when you can -- it changes your mentality and mindset.
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Lilimax(f): 1:07pm
Elnino4ladies:Same beats but different lyrics somehow
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by Baroba(m): 1:10pm
oldie... Reminds of Holy Ghost Enugu, sweet memories..
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by vivaBiafra: 1:11pm
Elnino4ladies:Na lie
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by amiibaby(f): 1:13pm
WriteBoy:thanks for the advice but no thanks
|Re: Mabuza Mabuza (Street Thanksgiving) From ZORO As He Gets 3 Million Views. by sleepyeyez(m): 1:15pm
Dude, why u no upload dope tracks like "bianca" or "buy the bar" ft Falz instead of this one. Mabuza don tey na
