'Apostles Bendream Umukoro, the G.O of Practical Grace Of God's mission (PGGM). Musheshe Estate, warri Delta state has connived with Mr Fidelis Orugboh, of 23, 24th street, Bendel Estate, Warri. to subject these two children to torture and dehumanizing treatment.



We will not wait for any God to punish them. We will punish them by seeking justice unbehalf of these children.



These children have been locked up for a period of 9 months, under the most pitiable conditions- starvation, torture, deprivation and serious infringement of their fundamental human rights.



All these came as a result of the prophesy and Counselling activities of the aforementioned Preacher. He told Mr Orugboh that his daughters are responsible for his being broke. Consequent upon that revelation, Orugboh decided to subject his daughters to torture as a way of paying them back for his condition in life.



You can see the before and after pictures of these children and tell me if a human being in his/her right mind would subject such beautiful children to all they have been through.



They could be mine or yours. Don't say "God forbid". If you happen to die, you won't be able to account for the whereabouts of your children. We need to let the appropriate authorities know about this and take action.



Please don't like just like, share it'





I don't understand why a parent will subject his children to the wicked acts of the so-called men of god.



A real man-of-God will teach the word of God and pray for his subjects rather than torture them. 2 Likes

God

How many kids have been praised for making their Father Rich?

I weep for my fellow christian, cos most of them are still using Outdated Medulla Oblongata...



That text message though..... well, make I mind my business. 1 Like

what sort of name is bendream



my heart just melted where's their mother? who still believes stuffs like these, that's how one woman abandoned her child cos one quack told her Tue child was possessed by snake spirit and he needed 52k for deliverance.



this is what I call religious slavery coupled with illiteracy of the mind, instead of you to work harder you're blaming two sweet innocent kids for your misfortune anyway he and his accomplices should be locked up and tortured in a dehumanizing way 2 Likes

chai

Deadly pastors everwhere...

OMG

And somebody is calling me a fool for been an atheist 3 Likes

joe4real12:

I don't understand why a parent will subject his children to the wicked acts of the so-called men of god.



A real man-of-God will teach the word of God and pray for his subjects rather than torture them.



I wonder oooo



The man should be lucked up and the key thrown into the lagoon



I have said my own oo



I wonder ooooThe man should be lucked up and the key thrown into the lagoonI have said my own ooNext please





http://ovoko.com.ng/warri-pastor-torture-dehumanize-two-children-picture/ Some people are just eveil

Nawao!

Man of God for that matter, na wa o

GULLIBLE. Nigerian Christians are GULLIBLE 3 Likes

just what kinda news haven't we heard







Instead make them preach love,harmony nd peace,they are busy talking bout miracles,prophecies,how ones destiny is tied down in the village,scammers,all of them

Remember.....

....touch not my anoited.



God should just start putting a particalar mark, one that cannot be duplicated on the forehead of his own....so all this blind followers see who is who.



If you ask his followers now....they'd be like...he is a man of God and has bn directed by the holy spirit to torture the innocent kids.



Awon oloriburuku.



I just taya for religion. Scammers everywhere.



Fu.çk pastors....fu.çk priests...fu.çk imams...fu.çk reverend fathers....fu.çk ...fu.çk evangelists....fu.çk bishops ....prophets...fu.çk deacons...fu.çk alfas...fu.çk the pope....and fu.çk all those that will be quoting me trying to take sides with them.



My own eye don clear....



Koni da fun iyalaya gbogbo won! 5 Likes

Government has responsibility to deal with individuals or pastors that tutor children. 1 Like 1 Share

The State Welfare Department should get him to sign to abdicate his rights to those children who will then be taken in by foster parents, thats how it is done in civilized clime.

y'all should stop giving them titles na eg "pastor,bishop etc" that's how someone said Maheeda,our nigerian porn star was a gospel singer!WTF





They both deserves to be tortued by SARS for a year.

They both deserves to be tortued by SARS for a year.Basta.rds!!!

No one would believe that those children who were looking chubby in the first picture, are now the ones looking like skeletons in the next. Some Christians are gradually turning to fools for their pastors and so-called men of God. They do whatever rubbish and nonsense they are asked to do. If the children are the cause of his poverty, why can't he kneel down by himself to pray? Why would children who are supposed to be blessings from God now be a curse? Where the hell is his wife? Why would women not look and study properly before jumping into marriage? Why would women not carry their children along with them when they decide to leave their matrimonial homes? Why would our Nigerian Clergy men continue to be wicked and treat us like trash all because of money? When would Nigerians realize that everyone has an access to God? 2 Likes

Pathetic!!!

There is no verse in the bible that backs the idea of children causing poverty.

correctmhan:

this guy wetin the worry you ? every thread you go d post this your scam !!!who you wanna scam ? mumu pikin





Talk2Bella:

what sort of name is bendream



my heart just melted where's their mother? who still believes stuffs like these, that's how one woman abandoned her child cos one quack told her Tue child was possessed by snake spirit and he needed 52k for deliverance.



Gullible Nigerians still believe All these rogues called men of God.

With all these kind of nonsense flying all over the place,any wonder the number of Atheists are on the increase..

Nigerians worshipping pastors since 1960 1 Like