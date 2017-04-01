₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by sonoforogun(m): 12:40pm
It was celebration galore, as Sapele Market women came out dancing and popping wine to celebrate one of their own - Efemena Ejegba.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by sonoforogun(m): 12:41pm
More
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by MDsambo: 12:56pm
Op abeg this BBnaija has finished nw, you guys should let us hear word.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by obynocute(m): 12:59pm
how I wish Nigerians can be this happy after electing a president that will rule them for four years.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by noetic5: 12:59pm
the past few weeks, 11 million ppl voted, right. checkout how many million voted, just last week see the votes here
real record breaking!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Jessidaisy4(f): 1:02pm
Old cargoes!
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by YoungB1a(m): 1:07pm
new cargo
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by hoover420: 1:15pm
Even the ones wey never see am Efe even on TV before.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by sonoforogun(m): 2:54pm
hoover420:
Na soooo! The joy knows no bounds here as people keep declaring more drinks for others as if they were given a part of the bounty.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by ekems2017(f): 3:07pm
Hmmmm Efe I dey pity you now cos I don't know how you go take pay this people back. Maybe the think say you go share the money. Abeg announce to the hearing of all of them that the money is for your music o! If not eh eh eh
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by ireneony(f): 3:08pm
So these people get dstv
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:08pm
WATCH VIDEO: Sapele Boys Drink To Celebrate Efe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOCkcgIqaQ0
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by omanifrank(m): 3:08pm
ok na
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Orpe7(m): 3:08pm
Issokay
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Dannieln1(m): 3:08pm
That's how we will drink to celebrate buhari's return come 2019...
I dey my house come and Beat me..
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Keneking: 3:09pm
TBoss and Bisola received consolation prizes...
Efe got instant alert
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:09pm
Eva?
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Nesso(m): 3:09pm
See as dem dey celebrate like say naija don win world cup.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by clems88(m): 3:09pm
Efenation on da beat
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by lovelygurl(f): 3:10pm
Unbelievable
As in this is just a TV show! A freaking TV show!
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by holluwai(m): 3:10pm
Who go pay? Lmao
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Abbeyme: 3:11pm
Was she amongst the sapele market pple?
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Moreoffaith(m): 3:11pm
Sha no near the guy money abeg.
Cos if all of una bombard him house say una wan drink something the money go quick finish oo..
Dem beer gang see them...lols
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Tynasparks(f): 3:11pm
Flexing in their own way
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by madridguy(m): 3:11pm
Celebration time.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:11pm
ireneony:Gotv is affordable
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Dindondin(m): 3:12pm
Like 50 women sharing N750 wine while Efe been sipping N300,000 vodka. Some women ll drink only one drop. Mtchew!
Last Bullet
Craze dey worry every Efenation people on Facebpok, Instagram, Twitter, Nairaland, in Warri all join.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by last35(f): 3:12pm
Jessidaisy4:imagine this slowpoke
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by naijaboiy: 3:12pm
warri people and drink.
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by Olateef(m): 3:12pm
The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.
When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat...
|Re: BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) by TosineGuy(m): 3:13pm
these are true fans. Efe make sure ur music is good oh. If not in 6 months you won't be popular again based on logistics
