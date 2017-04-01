Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Sapele Market Women Drink To Celebrate Efe This Morning (Pictures) (18227 Views)

It was celebration galore, as Sapele Market women came out dancing and popping wine to celebrate one of their own - Efemena Ejegba.

More 2 Likes

Op abeg this BBnaija has finished nw, you guys should let us hear word. 35 Likes

how I wish Nigerians can be this happy after electing a president that will rule them for four years. 21 Likes 1 Share









the past few weeks, 11 million ppl voted, right. checkout how many million voted, just last week see the votes here





real record breaking!!! 2 Likes

Old cargoes!

new cargo

Even the ones wey never see am Efe even on TV before. 11 Likes

Na soooo! The joy knows no bounds here as people keep declaring more drinks for others as if they were given a part of the bounty. Na soooo! The joy knows no bounds here as people keep declaring more drinks for others as if they were given a part of the bounty. 10 Likes

Hmmmm Efe I dey pity you now cos I don't know how you go take pay this people back. Maybe the think say you go share the money. Abeg announce to the hearing of all of them that the money is for your music o! If not eh eh eh 4 Likes

So these people get dstv 1 Like

WATCH VIDEO: Sapele Boys Drink To Celebrate Efe





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOCkcgIqaQ0 1 Like

ok na

Issokay

That's how we will drink to celebrate buhari's return come 2019...











I dey my house come and Beat me.. 6 Likes 1 Share



Efe got instant alert TBoss and Bisola received consolation prizes...Efe got instant alert 8 Likes 1 Share

Eva?

See as dem dey celebrate like say naija don win world cup. 2 Likes

Efenation on da beat 3 Likes 1 Share

Unbelievable



As in this is just a TV show! A freaking TV show!

Who go pay? Lmao

Was she amongst the sapele market pple? 2 Likes

Sha no near the guy money abeg.



Cos if all of una bombard him house say una wan drink something the money go quick finish oo..





Dem beer gang see them...lols 3 Likes

Flexing in their own way

Celebration time.

So these people get dstv Gotv is affordable Gotv is affordable 5 Likes

Like 50 women sharing N750 wine while Efe been sipping N300,000 vodka. Some women ll drink only one drop. Mtchew!



Last Bullet





Craze dey worry every Efenation people on Facebpok, Instagram, Twitter, Nairaland, in Warri all join. 2 Likes

Old cargoes! imagine this slowpoke imagine this slowpoke 6 Likes 2 Shares

warri people and drink. 1 Like

The Thuggery Life of the Nigerian student.



When you receive your salary...you begin eating chicken, When the salary begin declining you eat chicken products (eggs) when it continues ending up you eat chicken food( millet,maize). After the whole salary finish you now become chicken itself..moving around looking for what to eat... 4 Likes 1 Share